Didn't catch the 'ring of fire' solar eclipse? Check out these stunning photos

Some early risers in the northern hemisphere may have been lucky enough to see a rare eclipsed sunrise known as the "ring of fire" Thursday morning.

Skywatchers from New York to parts of Asia were able to see the ring-shaped or partial eclipse of the sun.

The eclipse began in Ontario, Canada at sunrise and ended in southeastern Siberia. The "ring of fire" lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes and was only partially seen by people in the U.S.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves in between the sun and the Earth, blocking partially or entirely the sun's light. During a annular or partial eclipse, parts of the sun's light can be seen and illuminates a ring of light or "ring of fire."

The "ring of fire" solar eclipse comes 15 days after the super flower blood moon that was visible for about 15 minutes in some western parts of the U.S. The next total eclipse in the U.S. will be April 8, 2024 and will could be seen in cities including Dallas and New York.

If you missed it, check out these photos:

In this handout image provided by NASA, a partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Capitol Building on June 10, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia.

A eclipsed sun rises over Tobermory on June 10, 2021 in Ontario, Canada.

The solar eclipse rises behind the Barnegat Lighthouse as seen from High Bar Harbor, N.J.

The sun is partially eclipsed as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York, Thursday, June 10, 2021.

As the sun rises in the Berkshires, the moon passes between the earth and sun, casting its shadow over the earth's Northern Hemisphere for an annular solar eclipse on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Steve Waite and his wife Sheryll traveled from Akron, Pa., to photograph the solar eclipse rising near the Barnegat Lighthouse Thursday morning, June 10, 2021. It was a three hour drive for them to get to this spot in High Bar Harbor, N.J.

