Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor Lorenzo Perez

An 18-year-old man named Demarcus Vega has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Fresno street vendor, the Fresno Police Department announced on Thursday.

Video Transcript

ISAI PEREZ: And he didn't do anything. He didn't want any problems. He just wanted to work and earn money for us.

- Through tears, the family of Lorenzo Perez, a father of four, is left at a loss after the Fresno street vendor was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in broad daylight. Fresno police are still looking for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

ISAI PEREZ: He was hard working, he really didn't deserve this. Didn't deserve to go like this.

- Fresno police say the suspect walked up to Perez, had a conversation with him, then shot and killed him along Pierce Avenue. Family members say Perez used to do yard work but eventually started to sell food to support his kids and family in Mexico.

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- Perez's son even helped his dad build his cart and stock up on food. It was a job he says Perez enjoyed and did every day.

ISAI PEREZ: When he came back from work, he would tell us how some people were dancing to his music and it brought him joy. He enjoyed what he did. He liked going out to selling.

- But it was also a job that wasn't always easy or safe.

ISAI PEREZ: People would just want things cheap or they would want it for free. But when my dad said no, they would turn aggressive on him. They would snatch things from the cart.

- The city is stepping in to help, raising over $40,000 for the family as of Monday night. Mike Oz with Fresno Street Eats also plans to match a $500 donation to help.

MIKE OZ: Their oftentimes part of the neighborhood, part of the family. So to see something like that is almost like a direct assault on you and your family.

- Perez and his family are now hoping the suspect responsible is brought to justice as they continue to grieve.

ISAI PEREZ: I don't want any other family going through it mine is.