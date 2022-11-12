'He didn't deserve to die': Family sues Pima County after late teen overdoses twice on Fentanyl within week in jail

Sylvestre Inzunza died in Pima County Adult Detention Center in early February after overdosing twice on Fentanyl within a week of being booked.

Sylvestre Inzunza didn’t survive one week in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Tucson police arrested the 18-year-old man on Jan. 27 and booked him into jail on various charges that included aggravated assault and theft of a means of transportation.

Within 24 hours, a correctional officer found Inzunza lying on his bed unconscious and noticed he was pale and sweating profusely. The guard tried to wake Inzunza and called for assistance when the teen wouldn’t wake up.

Officers and medical staff had to administer nine canisters of Narcan before Inzunza regained consciousness. As Inzunza was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, correctional officers found a small blue pill inside Inzunza’s cell which the officer recognized as a type of Fentanyl — a drug the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention classifies as being 100 times stronger than morphine.

Inzunza spent a day at the hospital where his condition stabilized before he was taken back to jail and stayed in the infirmary until Jan. 30, when medical staff deemed him stable enough to leave.

Within a few days, Inzunza had acquired another dose of Fentanyl and laid in bed undisturbed as guards walked by his cell in which he was the lone inmate.

This time, he would not wake up.

Lawsuit cites understaffing and gross negligence

On Tuesday, Inzunza’s family filed a lawsuit against Pima County, Sheriff Chris Nanos, four additional Pima County Sheriff’s Department employees, NaphCare and all corrections officers at Pima County Adult Detention Center in federal court.

NaphCare is a healthcare provider for jails and prisons.

The lawsuit, filed by Tucson-based attorney Paul Gattone, alleges Pima County Adult Detention Center was woefully understaffed, cultivating an environment where guards and medical staff failed to check on Inzunza’s condition for hours despite being in a pod designated for inmates who are detoxing.

It notes that Inzunza is one of at least 26 people who have died in a Pima County jail since early 2020 — more than 20 of which were not related to COVID-19 and could have been avoided had there been adequate staffing.

The lawsuit claims another man, identified only as “John Doe,” also overdosed on Feb. 1 at around 11 p.m. and that correctional officers failed to check the cells of other inmates to see if any others had overdosed as well.

“After Sylvestre returned from the hospital, jail personnel largely failed to treat Sylvestre as the addicted individual that he was,” the lawsuit states. “Consequently, Sylvestre easily obtained Fentanyl a second time.”

It also claims the jail pod Inzunza was housed in was on administrative lockdown where inmates are locked in their cells rather than be allowed to socialize in the common area, making it more difficult for inmates to communicate with correctional officers.

It further claims that putting Inzunza in a cell with no other cell mate placed him at even greater risk, as no one was available to call attention to his condition after he became unresponsive.

“Sylvestre was locked in a cell alone for hours on end, mere days after he overdosed on Fentanyl that he had acquired inside the jail,” the lawsuit states. “Correctional staff were subjectively aware of these facts when they assigned him to this cell alone.”

The lawsuit also claims NaphCare, a correctional health care provider based in Alabama, failed to staff a single licensed practical nurse at the facility between 3 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 6 a.m. on Feb. 6, breaching its contract which requires the company to always have at least one nurse at the male and female detoxification unit.

Pima County did not respond to a request for comment as of Saturday morning.

'He didn't deserve to die'

Mariah Inzunza, Sylvestre’s older sister and the named plaintiff in the lawsuit, told The Arizona Republic that her brother's sudden death shocked and devastated their family. She said Sylvestre was a kind and loving brother who would give his last dollar to anyone he saw in need.

“He was such a people’s person,” Mariah said. “He talked to anybody no matter what. He created conversation out of thin air.”

Sylvestre was still in high school but planned to work in mining as their father had all his life. He was an avid boxer, a sport he immersed himself in after feeling his relatively short height prevented him from excelling at football and basketball.

Mariah said close family members more often called Sylvestre by his nickname “Fatty,” which he earned for being an unusually chubby baby. Sylvestre embraced the name despite being quite athletic, and would get confused if family members called him by his given name.

Some of Mariah’s favorite memories of her brother involved seeing her brother and three younger sisters watch movies as she made dinner. Her brother loved breakfast burritos, waffles and especially toast.

“He could eat a whole loaf of toast by himself,” Mariah said.

Months after her brother’s death, Mariah remains overcome with grief and anger over how jail officials could have allowed him to overdose even once — let alone a second time.

“I do feel like it’s definitely something that could have been prevented,” Mariah said. “He got to the hospital a couple days before that for overdosing so I don’t — I’m not sure why he wasn’t being watched.”

Mariah said no one in their family was aware that Sylvestre was addicted to anything, but noted that her brother preferred to deal with issues on his own rather than burden the rest of the family.

She recalled that her brother had been sadder than usual after he endured a breakup around October or November of 2021, but didn’t notice a distinct change in behavior or habits between that and his arrest in January.

Mariah said she and her family tried to bond Sylvestre out of jail, but said a judge referred to her brother as being a “trouble child.” Court documents show the judge set Sylvestre’s bail at a $50,000 cash-only bond, barring the family from using a bail bondsman which puts up the bond for a fee that’s often 10% of the total amount.

Documents show he had been arrested in 2020 and 2021 and had prior felony convictions but didn’t specify what they were. Mariah said her brother had made mistakes in the past and had hoped he was given an opportunity to improve himself rather than a death sentence.

“He didn’t deserve to die, regardless of what happened or didn’t happen,” Mariah said. “He didn’t deserve it. He had a big heart. I think he had too big of a heart.”

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

