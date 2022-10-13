'He didn't deserve to die this way.' Reward offered in 2020 unsolved murder

The family of a Schuyler County man who was found dead in his home more than two years ago is offering a reward for information they hope will help lead to the arrest of a suspect.

Richard Seeley, 43, was found dead Aug. 7, 2020, by his mother Debbie Seeley at his remote home on Templar Road in the town of Orange, just west of Watkins Glen.

Investigators determined Richard Seeley died from a puncture wound to his chest and lung, but for more than a year, there was no official determination for cause of death.

Broome County Medical Examiner Dr. Robert M. Stoppacher eventually classified the death as a homicide. The case is still under investigation and no suspects have been announced.

Richard Seeley

Entertainment5 haunted houses for scares, screams and chills around the Southern Tier

For subscribersAt 84, Big Flats sculptor creates dazzling displays with glass, sand and light

Animal welfareNY animal shelters welcome Florida dogs, cats rescued from Hurricane Ian: What to know

In conjunction with the Schuyler County District Attorney's Office and Schuyler County Sheriff's Office, Seeley's family is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help investigators close the case.

Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary and law enforcement officials held a news conference in August 2021, a year after Seeley's death, asking the public for help in solving his murder.

"We really need help from the community. Anyone who has any information, we ask you to step forward," Fazzary said at the time. "No matter how trivial you think it is, it may not be trivial to the investigators."

Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary, joined by law enforcement officials, makes a plea during a Tuesday, Aug. 17 2021 news conference for public help solving the August 2020 murder of Richard Seeley.

Seeley worked at Mercury Aircraft at one time, but lived for the past several years on disability income, according to his mother.

Seeley was a loner with few friends, and ventured out of his house only to buy groceries, family members said.

His only regular contact was with Kurt, a teenage son he had with former girlfriend Krystal Butler, of Lindley.

Seeley was last seen alive by family members five days before his mother found his body.

Story continues

"He did not deserve to die this way," Debbie Seeley said at the August 2021 news conference. "The family really needs help."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Schuyler County District Attorney's Office at 607-535-8383 or schuylerda@co.schuyler.ny.us, the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office at 607-535-8222 or the tip line at 607-535-8224, or tips@co.schuyler.ny.us.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Reward offered in unsolved murder of Richard Seeley Schuyler County NY