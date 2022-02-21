'I didn't dream of becoming a cop': How Paul Toth rose through the ranks at Pueblo County sheriff's office

A fixture at the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office for almost three decades, the newly appointed detention bureau chief at the Pueblo County sheriff's office said he didn't grow up wanting to work in law enforcement.

"I wasn't sitting around as a kid going, 'I really want to be a cop,'" Paul Toth told The Chieftain.

But in the 1990s, when he was working as a welder at a now defunct business in Pueblo West, he saw an ad in the paper for vacancies at the sheriff's office and the fire department.

He applied to both, and the sheriff's office gave him a call first. Twenty-seven years later, only the sheriff and undersheriff rank higher than he does.

More: Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor opts against running for fifth term

Toth spent the first 20 years of his law enforcement career in the detention division. He then served as a patrol captain, before being appointed captain of the emergency services division. In that role, he oversaw the communications division, the volunteer fire department, the volunteer dive team, search and rescue, and other programs.

In June 2021, he came back to the jail as operations captain. He held that position until his recent promotion to bureau chief.

"It's a bit daunting, because, as bureau chief, there's a whole lot more responsibility than as a captain — and captains have a lot of responsibility, of course, but just that bit more to run the whole agency. There's a lot of employees, the budget, and a building built in 1980 which has reached the end of it's life."

More: Pueblo Sheriff names new detention bureau chief

Toth has overseen the construction of a new dormitory expansion to the jail, and served as the point person for the sheriff's office in the construction of the Dennis Maes Judicial Building, which opened for business in August 2014..

That same year, Toth was one of a select group of law enforcement officials from around the country who were selected to attend an FBI Academy course to become a better command officer.

Story continues

"Law enforcement command officials from around the country get invited in very small numbers to attend," he said.

The 10-week program covered the equivalent of about 12 college credit hours of courses along with physical training, he said.

While a role behind a desk doesn't give the "immediate gratification" that street level deputies may get from helping individuals, Toth said he still finds challenges and satisfaction in the supervisory role he now holds.

More: Pueblo County set to break ground on new jail and Joe Martinez extension in spring 2022

"Some of the things we did over the year, building the dormitory to give the jail some relief and a place for those inmates to get to — they were here in the tower and just packed in," he said.

"And once we opened the dorm, it gave relief to that. To see that, it was absolutely a payoff after a long term of work."

Toth's focus as detention bureau chief will be the construction of Pueblo County's new jail, which he hopes will be completed in 2024.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: How Paul Toth rose through the ranks at Pueblo County sheriff's office