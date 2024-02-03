You didn't imagination it: A 5.1 magnitude rocks Oklahoma, nearby states

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake late Friday near Prague rattled areas throughout Oklahoma and neighboring states late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Centered five miles northwest of Prague in Lincoln County, the quake struck at 11:24 p.m. and was followed by at least eight smaller aftershocks through Saturday morning, with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.4.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit in Prague, Oklahoma late Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Despite the significant tremor, no injuries were reported. The damage was minimal, mainly confined to items being overturned or shaken from shelves within homes, according to Lincoln County Deputy Emergency Management.

The earthquake's shallow depth of just 1.8 miles can intensify the shaking felt across a broad state. There were social media reports of shaking as far away as Kansas and Missouri as well as in Bartlesville.

The event is part of an increasing number of earthquakes in Oklahoma, many of which have been linked to underground wastewater injection from oil and gas extraction activities.

In January, Prague experienced at least six quakes, including two that exceeded a magnitude of 4.0, according to USGS.

The epicenter of Friday's quake nearly matched that of a 5.7 quake in 2011, and Oklahoma's strongest recorded earthquake happened 60 miles to the north in Pawnee with a magnitude of 5.8 in 2016.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: 5.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Oklahoma City, rocks state