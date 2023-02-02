'I didn't know how to stop': 16-year-old charged with murder in uncle's shooting death

Update: After a three-day jury trial, Sylvester Ford on Feb. 1, 2023 was found guilty of murder in the shooting death of his uncle, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. He is to be sentenced March 1.

A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with the Feb. 16 shooting death of his uncle in Beech Grove.

Sylvester Ford faces one count of murder in connection with the shooting of 28-year-old Devon Ford in the 100 block of Diplomat Court last weekend. Officers were called to the Beech Meadow apartment complex around 10:20 a.m. Sunday, where Devon Ford was found dead inside one of the units.

The 911 caller told police a man matching Sylvester Ford's description had told him that his uncle had been shot but then walked away from the complex, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Beech Grove officers found Sylvester Ford at a nearby apartment, where he told them his uncle had been shot. He then led police back to the apartment where Devon Ford had been shot.

Mugshot of Sylvester Ford

Multiple people interviewed by police said they had spoken to Sylvester Ford after the shooting allegedly took place, but each person shared with investigators a slightly different version of the story as told to them by the teen.

In an interview with police, Sylvester Ford said he was taking trash out to a dumpster when he saw several individuals — including one he said was wearing a ski mask — pull up in a silver Ford. He hid behind the dumpster and eventually went upstairs to talk to a neighbor who lived nearby his uncle.

They heard several gunshots, he told police, and he went into his uncle's apartment to retrieve his gun, which he said was still "hot," from atop the refrigerator. He found his uncle in bed suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he said, but didn't touch him or attempt to render aid "in fear that he would get into trouble," according to court documents.

Sylvester Ford said he took the gun from the apartment and got rid of it because he didn't want to get his uncle in trouble for not having a permit.

Story continues

About an hour later, he asked police for another interview, this time telling them that someone named "Jerron" had killed his uncle, but that he hadn't told them before because he was afraid the man might come back and kill him.

After the interview, Sylvester Ford was taken back to the holding cell, where he asked a detective how much time he would be facing. When the detective said it could be as many as 60 years, he responded: "I'm about to just say I shot him on accident just to get it over with."

The detective didn't reply, according to court documents, but the teen continued: "I shot my uncle, but it was an accident."

The detective took him into an interview room for a third time, where Sylvester Ford explained that he had wanted to feel what it was like to hold a gun, so he took his uncle's gun from the refrigerator and went into the bedroom to ask for an extended magazine.

That's when he accidentally shot his uncle, he told police.

Devon Ford was screaming after the first shot, he told police, and he shot him again. According to court documents, he told police: "I just kept going because I didn't know how to stop."

After he stopped shooting, the teen said he leaned down and kissed his uncle's cheek, telling him: "I'm sorry, D... this wasn't supposed to happen."

Police later later found the gun in a dumpster outside a Burger King on Emerson Avenue.

Sylvester Ford was arrested in connection with the death and preliminarily charged with murder, but was not immediately identified by authorities because of his age. He is being charged as an adult in the case.

The teen is expected to appear for a pretrial conference on March 18.

Call IndyStar reporter Holly Hays at 317-444-6156. Follow her on Twitter: @hollyvhays.

Support our journalism

Please support the work of IndyStar reporters and visual journalists by becoming a subscriber today. Get unlimited digital access here!

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 16-year-old charged in uncle's murder in Beech Grove