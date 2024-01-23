That didn't last long. Ron DeSantis kills bid to have Florida pay Donald Trump's legal bills.

EXETER, N.H. - The détente between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis might not last long.

A little more than a day after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Trump, DeSantis killed any effort by Florida lawmakers to have taxpayers foot the bill for the former president's legal costs.

On the social media site X (formerly Twitter), the Florida governor re-posted a POLITICO story on Monday headlined "Some Florida Republicans want taxpayers to pay Trump's legal bills."

DeSantis commented: "But not the Florida Republican who wields the veto pen…"

After that post, POLITICO reported that "a push by some Florida Republicans to use taxpayer money to help pay for former President Donald Trump’s multiple legal battles quickly fell apart after Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to veto the legislation."

Trump, who has said has said nice things about DeSantis since he dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday, has not commented on the legal fees flap.

All of this surfaced in the hours before Tuesday's New Hampshire primary in which Trump is favored to defeat his last remaining GOP challenger, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

After the veto threat, some political commentators wondered where this aggressive DeSantis was during his campaign against Trump.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump aide who has turned against the ex-president, said on X: "This is arguably the boldest position against Trump that DeSantis has taken … and of course it’s now that he’s out of the race."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ron DeSantis kills Florida effort to pay Donald Trump's legal bills