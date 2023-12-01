'I didn't mean to': Phoenix man arrested in 25-year-old woman's shooting death

Phoenix police arrested a man in the late-night shooting and killing of a woman on Wednesday.

According to police, at around 10:24 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at a home in the area of 79th and Hilton avenues. Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Jennifer Jazmin Lopez suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents state that multiple calls were made in relation to the incident, with the initial caller telling dispatch that their friend's gun "went off," shooting Lopez.

One of the witnesses at the scene told investigators that he, Lopez, 24-year-old Steven Gault III, and another friend had been at the house drinking when the group went outside. While outside, the witness stated that Lopez took Gault's gun and shot two rounds from it, causing the group to run back inside.

Back inside, Gault attempted to unload the firearm by racking the slide when the witness said they heard a single gunshot and saw Lopez fall to the ground.

Gault then called his mother, saying, "I didn't mean to" shoot her, according to court documents.

In an interview with detectives, Gault said since Lopez had fired two shots from his gun and that he was intoxicated, it made him nervous and he panicked. Gault added that when he placed the gun down on the counter inside the home, he squeezed the trigger, firing the shot that killed Lopez.

Gault stated to detectives that it was not his intent and that it was an accident.

Gault was arrested and booked on $150,000 bond and is facing one count of manslaughter.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Steven Gault III held in shooting death of Jazmin Lopez in Phoenix