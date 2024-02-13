Didn't pre-order Girl Scout cookies? Get the skinny to purchase Thin Mints and more!
Barbara J. Perenic, Columbus Dispatch
·1 min read
If you spaced and forgot to pre-order Girl Scout cookies for 2024, but there's space in your pantry, don't worry!
The Girl Scout cookie season has arrived and runs through March 17, 2024. Over one million boxes of cookies have arrived in Central Ohio, and not all of those are spoken for. In fact, Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland hopes to sell two million boxes this year!
There are three ways to purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season: find a troop, find a booth, or order online.
You can find a troop or a booth with the Cookie Connector on the Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland website. Girl Scout cookie booths will be activated on February 9th and throughout the community through March 17th. Cookie booths are scheduled in all 30 counties in the GSOH area, with almost 6,000 booth time slots filled at locations such as Walmart, Joann Fabrics, Lowe's and others.
Visit the Cookie Connector to find a troop or purchase cookies.
While 100% of the net revenue from cookie sales stays in the community, you can support Girl Scouts without consuming cookies by donating cookies through Operation Salute, which benefits military personnel, veterans and their families.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls.
Amazon isn't only interrupting its Prime Video subscribers' viewing experience with ads -- it's also removing their access to Dolby Vision and Atmos unless they pay $3 a month on top of their subscription fees.
Bob W, a marketplace for premium short-term apartment rentals, has raised €40 million ($43 million) in a Series B round of funding. Founded out of Finland in 2018, Bob W touts itself as a "tech-enabled hospitality operator," with some 3,000 "aparthotels" offered for rent in 17 cities across Europe including Amsterdam, Athens, London, Berlin, Madrid, and Helsinki. There's no escaping the myriad incumbents that have long operated in Bob W's space, from U.S. juggernauts such as Airbnb to Europe's very own Booking.com.
Finom, a European challenger bank aimed at SMEs and freelancers, has raised €50 million ($54 million) in a Series B equity round of funding. Founded out of the Netherlands in 2019, Finom lets businesses open up an online bank account in minutes and receive an IBAN (International Bank Account Number) to support cross-border transactions. On top of that, customers also receive physical or virtual bank cards, expense management tools, and integration support for accounting software.
Apple has launched a Vision Pro update that solves one of its most confounding issues at launch. Starting in visionOS 1.0.3, available Monday, headset owners who forgot their passcodes can reset their device and start over with a fresh install.
In honor of the forthcoming IM-1 launch, this week I'm highlighting a story I wrote about the mission when SpaceX and Intuitive Machines (finally) announced the date and time for lift-off. Intuitive Machines is hoping to pave the way for commercial success in the nascent lunar economy, with the company saying in the press kit that this mission's success "will lay the groundwork for a burgeoning lunar economy, opening new possibilities for research, commerce, and exploration." Last week, I wrote about Interlune, a stealthy startup founded by ex-Blue Origin leaders that closed $15 million in new funding.
X, formerly Twitter, announced today that advertisers will soon be able to run ads next to certain content creators. The move will allow advertisers to ensure that their ads don't run next to controversial or offensive content. "Starting this month, advertisers on X can run ads against a curated list of premium content creators via Creator Targeting," the company wrote in a blog post.
The news arrived via "guidance," which is to say official policy but not ironclad rule, set to be entered into the federal register soon. The guidance document (PDF) specifies that for clear legal reasons, as well as the notion that, fundamentally, "patents function to incentivize and reward human ingenuity," only "natural humans" can be awarded patents. Not being citizens, they cannot vote, but being legal persons, their speech is protected by the first amendment. For instance, if a person designed an AI model, and that AI model independently designed the shape and mechanism of a patentable device, is that AI a "joint inventor" or "coinventor"?