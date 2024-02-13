Didn't pre-order Girl Scout cookies? Get the skinny to purchase Thin Mints and more!

If you spaced and forgot to pre-order Girl Scout cookies for 2024, but there's space in your pantry, don't worry!

The Girl Scout cookie season has arrived and runs through March 17, 2024. Over one million boxes of cookies have arrived in Central Ohio, and not all of those are spoken for. In fact, Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland hopes to sell two million boxes this year!

Feb. 9, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland will kick off the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season in a big way when more than a million packages of cookies roll into town for delivery. To be exact, 1,205,244 packages of cookies will be distributed to troops at the three-day mega drop event in Columbus, as well as at nine satellite locations across the council's 30-county region. Girl Scout volunteers will drive through an assembly line at mega drop, filling their vehicles with varieties of Girl Scout cookies to prepare their troops' orders. These cookies will be distributed by 7,442 Girl Scouts who are participating in the program from 934 troops.

There are three ways to purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season: find a troop, find a booth, or order online.

You can find a troop or a booth with the Cookie Connector on the Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland website. Girl Scout cookie booths will be activated on February 9th and throughout the community through March 17th. Cookie booths are scheduled in all 30 counties in the GSOH area, with almost 6,000 booth time slots filled at locations such as Walmart, Joann Fabrics, Lowe's and others.

Visit the Cookie Connector to find a troop or purchase cookies.

Feb. 9, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Volunteers collect cartons of Girl Scout cookies assembly line style at Guardian Relocation as 1,205,244 packages of cookies were dispersed during a three day mega drop event at various locations around Columbus. The cookies will be distributed by 7,442 Girl Scouts who are participating in the program from 934 troops across the council's 30-county region.

While 100% of the net revenue from cookie sales stays in the community, you can support Girl Scouts without consuming cookies by donating cookies through Operation Salute, which benefits military personnel, veterans and their families.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

Feb. 9, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; A fork lift moves pallets of Girl Scout cookies at Guardian Relocation on the East Side as Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland received and dispersed 1,205,244 packages of cookies during a three day mega drop event at various locations around Columbus. Volunteers collected their cookies assembly line style, filling their vehicles with Girl Scout cookies to prepare their troops' orders. The cookies will be distributed by 7,442 Girl Scouts who are participating in the program from 934 troops across the council's 30-county region.

Barbara J. Perenic

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: How to order Girl Scout cookies in Central Ohio