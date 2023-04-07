"I Didn't Find Out Until 17 Years Into The Marriage": People Are Spilling The Secrets They Learned About Their Partner After Marriage, And It's Pretty Unsettling

NextShark

Of the various forms of alternative or complementary therapies — many of them originating in Asia — reiki is arguably the most accessible. In its simplest delivery, all it takes is openness to receive healing through an invisible transfer of energy, at least according to swaths of reiki-focused YouTube channels, from roleplaying ASMRists to certified “master teachers.” This invisible energy is a universal life force that supposedly exists in all things, both animate and inanimate.