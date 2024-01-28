"He didn't want to leave": Russian strike kills last resident of village in Sumy Oblast – photo

The Russian army has killed the last resident of the village of Stepok in Sumy Oblast. 60-year-old Oleksandr was at home when a projectile struck the room he was in.

Source: the media outlet Suspilne, citing Ruslan, son of the deceased; Krasnopillia Village Council; the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The village of Stepok is located not far from the border with Russia, close to the Pokrovka-Kolotylivka humanitarian crossing. Ruslan, Oleksandr’s son, said his father was the last remaining resident of the village; everyone else had evacuated. But Oleksandr did not want to leave.

Quote from Ruslan: "My friends went to visit my dad on Wednesday, 24 January. That’s when they saw there had been a direct strike. I’m in shock. There was no electricity, the Russians were launching attacks every day. We bought a generator and a battery for Dad, and he lived there. He had a horse, a dog and some chickens.

Now I am waiting for my mum and sister so that we can bury Dad."

Iryna Yukhta, the secretary of the Krasnopillia Village Council, said the exact date of Oleksandr’s death is still unknown.

Oleksandr was in this room when the projectile struck

All photos: Suspilne

"We were informed about this this week. The house took a direct hit. He must have been killed last weekend, or maybe on Monday. So far we don’t know for sure," she said.

The SSU is conducting a pre-trial investigation into this instance of violating the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

