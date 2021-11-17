'I will die heartbroken': Lansing man sentenced to prison for killing one man, shooting two

LANSING — A Lansing man who shot and killed one man and injured two others had little to say to the judge before he was given a lengthy prison sentence.

Kyvon Wells, 23, told the judge he couldn't say much about the "situation that took place." The situation he's referring to is a March 2019 shooting that left Delayno Hudson dead and two other men injured.

"I'm sorry for y'alls' loss. I really don't have too much to say," Wells said.

Ingham County Judge Clinton Canady III sentenced Wells on Tuesday to 29 years to a little more than 64 years in prison with credit for two and a half years he already served in the Ingham County Jail awaiting trial. Wells pleaded no contest to second-degree murder the day before his trial was set to start in September.

Wells originally had faced a murder charge, two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and four weapons charges. All other charges were dismissed.

Wells committed a "heinous act of violence by shooting three people in their heads," said Ingham County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kahla Crino.

"One after another. There was no fight, there was no conflict, there was no warning," Crino said.

The other two victims ran away from the vehicle in which they had been shot, but Hudson was too critically injured to move, Crino said. He was found at about 5 p.m. March 1, 2019, in the 1600 block of Doc Strongs Road in Lansing.

One shooting victim later received medical treatment to remove the bullet from his head, Crino said. Doctors were unable to remove the bullet from the other man's head due to its location. He also lost one of his fingers.

As the victims received medical treatment, Wells was drinking and partying in a hotel room, soliciting women to come hang out with him, Crino said.

"That was what was on the defendant's mind after committing this heinous act," Crino said. "The defendant showed no remorse when he fled the state. The defendant showed no remorse during the presentence investigation and the defendant has shown no remorse today by trying to withdraw his plea."

Melissa Patrick, Wells' attorney, said Wells comes from a good family. He has a large number of younger siblings who he has taken care of and babysat over the years, she said.

"They don't understand what happened," Patrick said. "Based upon my interactions with him, I don't understand how this could've happened either."

She said the night of Hudson's death, four or five people set out to do something that was "not necessarily legal" and it didn't end well.

"I don't know what happened in the car between the individuals, but whatever was said or done should not have resulted in anyone's death," Patrick said. "I don't think (Wells) set out to take anyone's life. ... They spent a substantial amount of time together as a group that day."

Patrick added that Wells was consuming Xanax, marijuana and alcohol that day, which could have contributed to his decisions. She asked Canady show mercy while sentencing Wells.

Multiple people from Hudson's family attended the virtual sentencing hearing Tuesday to give victim-impact statements.

Devonia Hudson, Delayno's mother, and Tacara Kelly, his cousin, said there is no punishment that can make up for their loss. Delayno was Devonia Hudson's only son, she wrote in a statement that Kelly read to Canady.

"I will die heartbroken," Devonia Hudson said. "Second-degree murder is an insult to my Delayno and everyone who loves him."

Ericka Crenshaw, Delayno’s oldest sister, said her brother had a smile that would light up the world. She has one question: Why?

"My sibling is gone," Crenshaw said. "After losing my father in 2001 from gun violence, I felt it was my job as a big sister to protect my brother. And I failed. You made that impossible for me, Kyvon."

Patrick had previously filed motions asserting her intent to present an alibi defense at trial. She wrote in a motion that Wells was at his cousin's house at the time of Hudson's death. She said in September the alibi defense "just didn't work out."

Wells hand-wrote his own motion to dismiss in July. He said because he had been in jail for 28 months, his right to a speedy trial had been violated. He said he had been denied relief on three occasions.

"There is no evidence (physical) no D.N.A, no fingerprints, and no weapon to implicate me as the person who committed this crime or had any involvement in the committion (sic) of this crime," Wells wrote. "I can not be place (sic) at or near the crime scene. My name was brought up by a third party and the 2 witnesses both changed there (sic) story and stated they could not identify the 'shooter.'"

