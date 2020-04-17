'Do-or-die moment' to boost vote-by-mail for November election. But the politics is getting harder

Voting security advocates are sounding the alarm about a shrinking window for the United States to prepare for the presidential election during a global pandemic, calling for vote-by-mail options nationwide in case citizens are still advised to avoid public places in November.

But there's been little action among the 16 states that provide absentee ballots only to voters who meet certain criteria – even though some governors back expanded vote-by-mail. Other Republican governors and state election officials flatly oppose sweeping changes.

And there's no consensus in Washington as President Donald Trump called vote-by-mail "a very dangerous thing for this country," "horrible" and "corrupt."

Democrats are pushing to make vote-by-mail available nationally – which would cost billions across all 50 states – in the next coronavirus stimulus bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said it would be premature to discuss what would go in that legislation while the country still implements the $2.2 trillion package that passed last month.

"We're getting to a do-or-die moment to be able to make the changes that are necessary for a credible election in November," said Lawrence Norden, director of the Election Reform Program for the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York School of Law.

More: As coronavirus pandemic delays 2020 primaries, is it time to worry about the November election?

Advocates don't want a nationwide repeat of last week's Wisconsin primary when voters were forced to weigh safety with exercising their democratic rights. Many stood in line for hours wearing face masks to brave their way to the polls, particularly in the state's largest city, Milwaukee, where only five voting sites were open.

"The little bit of sliver of good news is that we're six, seven months out from the election. So there's still time – just barely – to avoid that," Norden said.

Not as simple as changing the law

Voting experts worry the urgency could get lost as governors grapple with the health emergency presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most states imposed stay-at-home orders, and governors turned their agendas almost solely to the crisis as many bid for medical equipment to alleviate shortages in hospitals.

Nearly two dozen state legislatures suspended their sessions or adjourned early to follow social distancing recommendations amid the coronavirus outbreak, delaying major policy debates until lawmakers reconvene.

'Unprecedented situation': Coronavirus clamps down on statehouses as legislatures scramble to adapt

Not only are legislative changes or waivers needed in several states, many face uphill climbs – with enormous price tags – to build infrastructure needed for the shift. This includes everything from purchasing enough postage and prepaid stamps for more voters, enlisting people to distribute and sort the ballots, to acquiring ballot-tracker software to track the high volume of voting.

States would need outreach programs to inform people of the changes. Eight states don't even have online voter registration. And as was evident in Wisconsin, states that make absentee ballots available to all voters would need more resources for a high-turnout presidential election.

"Even ordering the paper, which sounds crazy, probably has to start happening at the very latest in May," Norden said. "So we're talking about a matter of weeks before you're going to get to a problem where states are going to have real difficulty meeting the demand for mail-voting changes."

Even if the pandemic wanes somewhat by summer, health experts warn the COVID-19 outbreak could return in waves, raising safety issues for the fall.

Thirty-four states have "no-excuse" absentee voting laws under which citizens either automatically receive ballots at home or can get them upon request.

The coronavirus effect: How much did it hurt Democratic primary turnout?

Voting by mail is most prevalent in the West. Five states – Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington – hold all-mail elections in which all registered voters are mailed ballots. More than two-thirds of voting in three other states – Arizona, California and Montana – is conducted by mail.