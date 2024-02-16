'You will die in prison': Streetsboro man gets life for sexually abusing children

RAVENNA − If David Lloyd James III is ever released from prison, he'll be a very old man. The Streetsboro man was sentenced Friday to serve at least 367 years in prison for sexually abusing eight juveniles over a period of many years.

Portage County Common Pleas Judge Becky Doherty sentenced the 57-year-old James to life in prison Friday, and explained the earliest he'd be eligible for parole.

Prior to going over the lengthy details of the sentence, Doherty signaled to James about his fate.

"You will die in prison," she said.

A number of James' victims shared their wishes for James to receive the maximum possible sentence, offering their thoughts in various ways during the hearing − including during a 90-minute video in which they were interviewed, in letters read in court, and in person.

"Ideally, I'd like to see him in prison for the rest of his life," said one.

Victims included four males and four females. All but one, a 16-year old boy, are now adults in their 20s, according to court records.

Some of the victims are members of the same family, and none knew siblings also had been victimized until they learned of the investigation. More than one referred to James as a "father figure" to the siblings.

"I felt betrayed," said the oldest of the siblings, describing his feelings after learning his younger brothers and sisters were also abused.

Other victims were children the siblings know.

Victims ranged in age from 7 and 17 at the time of the offenses, which occurred between July 2004 to March 2023, according to court records. For at least some victims, offenses took place over multiple years.

What victims said

In the video, it was disclosed that Streetsboro Police began an investigation after a male told a counselor what James had been doing to him for several years. James was arrest last spring.

A man said he was 13 when James began abusing him. He said James also recorded him performing sex acts and showed him video of other juveniles engaged in sex acts, something others also reported.

The victim said that during the time James was under investigation, he was afraid. He recalled that he once had accompanied James when he purchased a handgun.

"I didn't know what he would do," he said. "I wanted him to get caught as quickly as possible."

The man said he often feels "numb" now, adding that he has trust and intimacy issues. Other victims said the same.

"I feel I've had problems remembering a lot of things because I've gotten into the habit of forgetting," he said.

A woman said James began abusing her when she was about 10 and that it lasted until her early teens.

"He said this was normal behavior. All people do it," she said.

She said she was happy at first, having a "father figure" − but that changed. She said she is "proud" of her younger brother for having the "courage" to report what was happening.

"I would tell my (younger) self it will get better over time," she said.

The woman's brother was one of five victims who spoke in the video. Unlike the other four, he looked down and away during his interview, rather than directly at the camera.

The boy said James assaulted him numerous times and gave him drugs and alcohol. He said he eventually started getting in trouble at school, and ultimately was expelled. He said he developed anger at people who are LGBTQ, because for a time, he equated them with James.

"I just thought they were evil," he said.

He said he kept quiet for a long time because James convinced him he needed to show James "compassion." At the same time, James reportedly told the boy that telling about the abuse would make the boy look bad.

"He talked like there was no way to get out of it, but eventually I realized I could get out of it," he said.

Another female victim wrote in a letter that, "I was so young, I did not know what was normal."

She said that since childhood she wanted to be a teacher, and said what happened to her only made her more determined.

"My students will feel safe in my classroom," she wrote.

Another woman said in court that it helps to know that she was not the only one who experienced the trauma.

"I realize I was never alone in my abuse, though for years I felt alone," she said.

Another woman told James her suffering would continue. "I will spend the rest of my life trying to cope with what you did to me," she said.

In a letter, the mother of the siblings wrote about how much her children mean to her and how she feels about how "wounded" they are.

"I tell people that David L. James should have just stabbed me in the heart," she wrote.

'A broken man…'

During the hearing, James sat mostly quiet in an orange jail jumpsuit while shackled, seated next to his attorney, James Eskridge.

Eskridge told Doherty before the sentencing that James had stayed out of trouble with the law for many years and that much of what he did could be traced to sexual abuse he suffered as a child.

He said James has expressed remorse over what he did, and that he wanted to spare the victims having to testify during a trial. Eskridge told the judge that James' reaction when arrested was a relieved, "Thank God, it's done."

Eskridge also read a letter James wrote.

"I'm a broken man full of remorse, pain, sorrow, self-hatred," read Eskridge.

James also wrote that his victims did not deserve what he did. He mentioned the sexual abuse he says he suffered.

"This is not an excuse, nor do I expect it to make a difference," James wrote. "I pray for healing, grace and peace for all."

When Doherty asked James if he had anything to add, he stood and said he hoped he would someday get out of prison so that he could "die at home." After saying he had nothing else to add, Doherty forcefully told him to "sit down."

Addressing the victims in the courtroom, Doherty called them "strong," and praised their "resilience." She said nothing that happened was their fault, and they have no reason to feel "guilt" or "shame."

"Despite everything he did, he has no more power over you," she said.

James pleaded guilty in January to 13 counts of first-degree felony rape involving four of the victims. All of the counts carry violent sexual predator specifications.

He also pleaded guilty to 23 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, and single counts of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both felonies.

Prosecutor Steve Michniak said during the plea hearing that the second-degree felony pandering charges involve images found in James' possession of six victims known to authorities while the 10 lesser pandering charges involve numerous images of unidentified juvenile victims.

As part of a plea deal, the gross sexual imposition charge was amended down from rape and 72 additional felony charges, nine of them rape, were dismissed.

Doherty also declared James is a Tier III sex offender, which would require that he register with the sheriff of any county he lives, works or goes to school in every 90 days for life if released from prison. Doherty said the law requires that she explain this, but acknowledged that given the sentence, it has no real meaning.

One man said the consequences of James not getting caught would have been severe.

"It would never have stopped and it would have kept going on from person to person," he said.

Doherty said that she had been struggling, trying to find a word to describe James and his actions.

"Monster just isn't strong enough. It just doesn't do it justice," she said.

