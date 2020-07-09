Diebold Nixdorf Prices Offerings Of Senior Secured Notes

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today announced that it priced its previously announced offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 9.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the "U.S. Notes"). Also, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diebold Nixdorf Dutch Holding B.V. (the "Euro Notes Issuer"), priced its previously announced offering of €350 million aggregate principal amount of 9.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the "Euro Notes" and, together with the U.S. Notes, the "Notes"). The U.S. Notes and the Euro Notes are being offered in separate offerings (the "Notes Offerings") that are exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The U.S. Notes will be issued at a price of 99.031% of their principal amount, and the Euro Notes will be issued at a price of 99.511% of their principal amount.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes Offerings, along with cash on hand, to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its senior credit facility (the "Senior Credit Facility"), including all amounts outstanding under the term loan A facility and term loan A-1 facility and approximately $194 million of revolving credit loans, including all of the revolving credit loans due in December 2020, and for the payment of all related fees and expenses.

It is expected that the Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by (i) all of Diebold Nixdorf's existing and future direct and indirect U.S. subsidiaries that guarantee the Senior Credit Facility and (ii) all of Diebold Nixdorf's existing and future direct and indirect U.S. subsidiaries (other than securitization subsidiaries, immaterial subsidiaries and certain other subsidiaries) that guarantee any of the Euro Notes Issuer's or Diebold Nixdorf's or its subsidiary guarantors' indebtedness for borrowed money (collectively, the "U.S. subsidiary guarantors"). Additionally, it is expected that the U.S. Notes and the Euro Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the Euro Notes Issuer and Diebold Nixdorf, respectively. It is also expected that the Notes will be secured by first-priority liens on substantially all of the tangible and intangible assets of Diebold Nixdorf, the Euro Notes Issuer and the U.S. subsidiary guarantors, in each case subject to permitted liens and certain exceptions. The first-priority liens on the collateral securing the U.S. Notes and the related guarantees and the Euro Notes and the related guarantees will be shared ratably among the Notes and the obligations under the Senior Credit Facility.

The Notes Offerings are expected to close on July 20, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The U.S. Notes offering and the Euro Notes offering are not contingent upon one another.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, to non-U.S. persons in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws.