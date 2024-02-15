He died 7 years ago, but still sends his wife a bouquet every Valentine's Day

A California man who died seven years ago still sends his widow a bouquet of flowers every Valentine's Day thanks to some intensive planning and some special helpers.

John Maver passed away in 2017, but every February 14th since then, his wife, Diana, has received a bouquet of red and white cheddar flowers on her doorstep with a card.

It's sign of the love they shared for each other since they first met as teenagers living in Ontario, Canada, Diana said.

John and Diana Maver. John passed away in 2017 but made arrangement for Diana to continue receiving a bouquet of her favorite flowers every year on Valentine's Day.

"When I moved back to Ontario, I met John through my cousin," Diana said. "His charm and charisma are why I instantly fell in love with him."

Diana was born in China and moved to Ontario at a young age, she said.

The Mavers went to different colleges but stayed in touch and when Diana moved west to finish college, John followed her to California, where he proposed.

John Maver and Diana Maver at thier wedding in Canada.

"It was a beautiful wedding with family and friends from Canada and America," Diana said. "It was at least 200 people at the wedding."

The couple went on to have three children, all now in their 40s and 50s, and somewhere in there, John started a tradition of bringing Diana a bouquet of red and white cheddar flowers each June for their anniversary.

He did that for 47 years until he passed away in October 2017.

John and Diana Maver with there three children in California.

Now, the tradition continues on Valentine's Day with the help of the couple's two daughters.

"The flower bouquet is a perfect mix of their two favorites," said Joanne Clemente, one of the couple's daughters. "She loves red roses my father loved white lilies. It’s a combination of the best of both of them in a romantic bouquet."

According to Diana, John arranged for the same bouquet and card to be delivered every year, possibly for the rest of her life.

"My husband was the only child," Diana said. "He was very smart with a great sense of humor. He's a very good guy. Everyone would love him."

Photo of Diana Maver with her flowers she received from John Maver on Feb. 14, 2024.

