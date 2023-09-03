‘He died doing what he loved’: Friends remember man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County

The investigation into a crash that killed a man and injured his fiancée in Butler County last Thursday is ongoing.

Kristi Cross’ last moments with her fiancé Frank Weber, 34, were spent doing what they loved - riding together on Weber’s Harley Davidson.

“She’s pretty banged up but she’s alive and she’ll make it,” said Meagan Olson, a close friend of the couple. “She’s strong. She just has to keep going.”

Meagan and Justin Olson have known the Chicora couple for years. They met with Channel 11 News reporter Antoinette DelBel after visiting Cross at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where the 31-year-old is now recovering from serious injuries. They shared a message from Cross about Frank.

“He died doing what he loved to do,” Meagan Olson said. “He loved to ride, and he was a good guy and loved his children. He did anything for anybody.”

Cross was riding on the back seat of Weber’s motorcycle Thursday afternoon on August 31, when they crashed on Route 422, killing Weber. He had just turned 34 years old less than a week before.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man killed in crash on Route 422 in Butler County

Butler Township Police said a truck carrying an oversized load hit a low-hanging wire on the road causing that tragic crash. Cross and Weber were both thrown from the bike.

The Olsons said Cross, a 31-year-old mother of three, remembers bits and pieces from that horrific day.

“She remembers driving and something coming down,” Meagan Olson said.

Justin Olson said he saw Weber just 45 minutes before the crash. He said his friend had a big heart and his love for others would take years to describe.

“Stuff like this happens and it just makes you feel, it’s not fair, you know,” he said. “It was just the wrong place at the wrong time type of deal and it definitely is a freak accident. That’s for sure.”

Between the couple, they had about seven children they were raising together, both from previous relationships.

The Olsons said Cross and Weber had a lasting love that was special. The two got engaged about a year and a half ago and were in the middle of planning their wedding.

“Frank was the love of her life and she lost the love of her life, so it’s definitely going to be a long road, physically and mentally, for her to get through this,” Justin Olson said.

His wife, Meagan Olson agreed.

“She’s heartbroken,” she said. “Her heart is crushed.”

There is no word yet on when Cross will be out of the hospital but will have a long road to recovery. Her friends said she has a lot of road rash and is scheduled to have surgery on her ankle in a couple of days.

A GoFundMe has been set up for both Cross and Weber to help with funeral and medical expenses and the children they were raising together.

To help Cross, click here. To help Weber’s family, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Surveillance video shows moments shots fired in deadly Downtown Pittsburgh shooting Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison is spotted nearby on surveillance cameras Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ singer, dies at 76 VIDEO: Pa. state senator proposing end to yearly vehicle inspection DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts