Dierbergs partnership to help dietary restriction customers

ST. LOUIS – Customers with dietary restrictions will soon have access to a more convenient and reliable way to navigate Dierbergs.

The local grocery store has partnered with Fig, an app that allows users to find foods they can eat based on restrictions or preferences.

Shoppers can create a profile on Fig and log their dietary needs from an extensive list of diets, allergies, and ingredients. From there, users will be shown personalized recommendations, or they can scan a product to see if it matches their needs.

“Fig has built an easy-to-use tool, taking the guesswork out of grocery shopping when food allergies and other dietary needs are a priority.” Laura Dierberg Padousis, executive vice president of Dierbergs Markets, said. “This new partnership with Fig offers our customers a convenient and reliable way to navigate our catalog and find foods they can safely enjoy.”

Over the weekend, team members from Fig will be visiting the following Dierbergs stores to show customers how the app works.

Dierbergs West Oak (11481 Olive Blvd.) on Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dierbergs Edwardsville (6671 Edwardsville Crossing Dr.) on Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dierbergs Brentwood Pointe (8502 Eager Rd.) on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6p.m.

Those who download the app can use the promo code “DIERBERGS” to redeem two free months of Fig+, which includes unlimited product scans, filtering by grocery store, multiple profiles and alerts of changing ingredients.

