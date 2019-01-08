Dierig Holding AG (FRA:DIE): Time For A Financial Health Check

Dierig Holding AG (FRA:DIE) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of €64m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into DIE here.

Does DIE produce enough cash relative to debt?

DIE has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €56m to €47m , which includes long-term debt. With this debt payback, DIE’s cash and short-term investments stands at €3.4m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, DIE has generated cash from operations of €2.8m during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 6.0%, indicating that DIE’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In DIE’s case, it is able to generate 0.06x cash from its debt capital.

Can DIE pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of €25m, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of €35m, with a current ratio of 1.36x. Usually, for Luxury companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

DB:DIE Historical Debt January 8th 19 More

Does DIE face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With total debt exceeding equities, DIE is considered a highly levered company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In DIE’s case, the ratio of 4.28x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

DIE’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how DIE has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Dierig Holding to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for DIE’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for DIE’s outlook. Valuation: What is DIE worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DIE is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



