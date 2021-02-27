'If he dies, he dies': Suspect in stabbing of Asian man in New York City told authorities

Nicole Acevedo
·3 min read

The suspect in the stabbing of an Asian man in New York City's Chinatown walked into the New York County District Attorney's Office and admitted he had just "stabbed a guy up the block," according to Manhattan's Assistant District Attorney Adam Johnson.

According to a criminal complaint, the suspect told authorities, "I stabbed that guy. If he dies, he dies. I don’t give a f---," during his arrest processing.

"This is a strong case with video evidence, eyewitnesses, and a confession from the defendant," Johnson said in a statement.

The suspect has been identified as Salman Muflihi, 23, of Brooklyn. Muflihi is facing assault charges as well as one count of attempted murder in the second degree and another count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

"We are continuing to investigate and may bring additional charges if warranted," Johnson said. Muflihi faces a minimum of 5 years in state prison and a maximum of 25 years.

Muflihi is accused of stabbing a 36-year-old man who was walking on the sidewalk at the intersection of Worth and Baxter streets, near federal courthouses. The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, the New York City Police Department said.

"Without any prior interaction, the Defendant approached the victim from behind, grabbed his shoulder, and plunged the knife into his lower back," Johnson said. As Muflihi ran away from the scene, he said "I'm sorry," an eyewitness told investigators.

The injured man said he "never saw the Defendant and had no idea why he attacked him," according to Johnson.

The man sustained substantial injuries. His liver was punctured and he suffered major internal bleeding. Doctors at Bellevue Hospital removed one of his kidneys and his adrenaline gland, Johnson said, adding that the victim "is currently still in the hospital in critical condition and he may not survive."

"This case is every New Yorker's worst nightmare....to be attacked by a complete and total stranger with a large knife for no reason at all," Johnson said.

Muflihi's bail has been set at $500,000.

The stabbing incident came two days after Mayor Bill de Blasio and the commander of the police department's Asian Hate Crime Task Force spoke about crimes targeting Asians in the city and elsewhere.

Since the pandemic, there have been 28 incidents of Covid-related hate crimes against Asians, and all but one involved Asian victims, said NYPD Deputy Inspector Stewart Loo, who heads the Asian Hate Crime Task Force, which was formed last year.

There have been two this year, he said. The year before the pandemic, there were three anti-Asian hate crimes. Loo and de Blasio said hate crimes are often underreported, and they encouraged victims to report them.

Generally, for a violent act to be considered a Covid-related hate crime, there has to be something said or a statement by the assailant, Loo said.

Prior Muflihi's confession at the New York County District Attorney's Office, the New York City Police Department's hate crimes unit was investigating the attack but their probe ended when Muflihi turned himself in and said that the stabbing was not motivated by race or ethnicity, according to NBC New York.

Recommended Stories

  • No words exchanged before man stabbed in back in Chinatown

    The victim, who is Asian, was taken to the hospital and his condition is said to be deteriorating.

  • Asian Man in Critical Condition After Being Stabbed in the Back With a Butcher Knife in NY Chinatown

    An Asian man is in critical condition after getting stabbed by a butcher knife in New York's Chinatown on Thursday evening. The 36-year-old local resident was attacked around 6:15 p.m. near the federal courthouse, near the corner of Worth Street and Baxter street next to the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse, reports PIX11. Call came in at 6:20 for report of a stabbing at Baxter Street and Worth Street.

  • An NYC suspect faces hate crime charges for stabbing an Asian American man amid a rise in racialized violence

    Hate crime charges have been filed in a February 25 stabbing of an NYC man, part of a rise in violence toward Asian Americans in the past year.

  • American Airlines flight diverted over fight; two passengers arrested

    Kelly Pichardo, 30, and Leeza Rodriguez, 29, began fighting with another passenger after they were asked to stop using a racial slur, police said.

  • AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron Gets $3.75 Million Bonus for ‘Extraordinary Efforts’ During Pandemic

    AMC Entertainment is awarding CEO Adam Aron, among other executives, a special cash bonus to recognize their “extraordinary efforts” during the COVID-19 pandemic. The total authorized amount of bonuses being paid to employees including its “NEOs, corporate associates and theatre management” is approximately $8.3 million, according to AMC. Aron received a bonus of $3.75 million, while chief financial officer Sean Goodman received $507,500. John McDonald, EVP of US/Canada operations, received $194,550. Elizabeth Frank, VP of worldwide programming and chief content officer, received $180,650. And Stephen Colanero, EVP and CMO, received $173,875. The bonuses are “to recognize the extraordinary efforts of employees to maintain the company’s business and preserve stockholder value during the COVID-19 pandemic, encourage continued engagement and retention, and incentivize our management and employees during the continuing and unprecedented difficult business conditions,” the company said. Also Read: AMC Entertainment's Stock Jumps 60% as Wild Wall Street Run Continues Just like other theater chains, the pandemic hit AMC hard. In March of last year, more than 26,000 theater employees were furloughed, including Aron, who worked without pay. He received a $1.25 million bonus in November, and in 2017, he received a compensation package of $9.67 million, including his base salary of $1.25 million and $6.48 million in stock awards, as well as $1.92 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation. In its Q3 earnings report, AMC said its revenue for the quarter ending in September declined by 91% to $119 million due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company, owned by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, reported a loss of $905.8 million, compared with the company’s $54.8 million loss during the same period of time the year prior. Also Read: AMC Theatres Stock Plunges 50% as Reddit-Inspired Rally Loses Steam AMC even found itself in debt — the company had previously warned it will be out of cash by early 2021 — but has since said it raised enough capital to remain operational “through this dark coronavirus-impacted winter.” Recently, Aron negotiated a deal with Universal to allow the studio to release its films earlier than ever for premium on-demand. Read original story AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron Gets $3.75 Million Bonus for ‘Extraordinary Efforts’ During Pandemic At TheWrap

  • California doctor performs surgery during Zoom traffic court trial

    Sacramento Superior Court Commissioner Gary Link rescheduled the trial for a day when Dr. Scott Green wasn't operating on someone.

  • Jane Fonda’s Best 20 Performances

    With Jane Fonda receiving the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 2021 Golden Globes, EW is looking back at the actress's most essential performances over the years.

  • CPAC 2021: Donald Trump Jr gets rapturous welcome after Josh Hawley calls for break up of Big Tech

    Follow the latest updates

  • Exclusive: People with cancer symptoms 'should bypass GPs and go to diagnostics clinics'

    People with cancer symptoms should be encouraged to bypass their GP and go directly to diagnostics clinics in order to defeat the post-lockdown cancer backlog, a leading oncologist has said. Prof Karol Sikora, a consultant oncologist who was in charge of the World Health Organisation's cancer programme, is urging the Government to empower symptomatic people to self-refer to polyclinics if they have suffered symptoms for more than two weeks. Cancer Research UK told The Telegraph such a policy "could be one way to try to get more patients into the health system", although more research will be needed to understand how it could work in practice. Prof Sikora said his proposal would both tackle long-standing concerns about the speed of Britain's cancer diagnoses and help reduce excess cancer deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. He told The Telegraph: "When you get a health crisis like Covid, the lack of British diagnostic capacity for cancer gets amplified and so the system can't deal with a cancer backlog effectively." Prof Sikora added that, as Britain comes out of the Covid crisis, "it's time to really look and see how we can streamline pathways for potential cancer patients to get into the health service by going to polyclinics, which can do scans and so on. "Any symptoms that persist for more than two weeks at any part of the body deserve investigation by bypassing the GP." Addressing concerns that too many people may take up the offer of fast-tracked testing, Prof Sikora said: "If you speed the system up for everybody, the cancer patients will come out. We could even construct a series of algorithms around cancer with pathways which are set."

  • Federal officials charge more than 300 in U.S. Capitol riot

    "Those responsible must be held to account, and they will be," acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin said.

  • A Trader Joe's employee says he was fired after he asked the company's CEO to enhance its COVID-19 protections

    "These suggestions are not in line with our core Values," Trader Joe's said in a copy of the termination letter the employee shared to Twitter.

  • Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs Have Been Found "Safe" After Singer Offered a $500,000 Reward

    The singer's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in the chest and the dogs stolen on Wednesday night.

  • Myanmar's U.N. envoy calls for ending coup

    He addressed the 193-member U.N. General Assembly after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, warned that no country should recognize or legitimize the Myanmar junta."We need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people and to restore the democracy," said Kyaw Moe Tun to applause and praise from Western and Islamic counterparts.Such an address - at odds with those in power in a country - is rare. Kyaw Moe Tun appeared emotional as he read the statement on behalf of a group of elected politicians that he said represented the country's legitimate government. He ended with a three-fingered salute used by protesters.

  • Intelligence report: Saudi prince 'approved' operation that killed Jamal Khashoggi

    The Biden administration on Friday released an intelligence report that concludes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside his country’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018.

  • Climate Point: We made it back to Mars, but your earthly home might be in flood zone

    And another thing: Are we staring down the next Exxon Valdez?

  • Arrest warrant issued in murder of Yale grad student

    New Haven police had previously only named Pan as a person of interest in the fatal Feb. 6 shooting.

  • Community expresses fear following latest Asian bias attack

    A 23-year-old Brooklyn man isn't facing hate crime charges after all after he allegedly stabbed an Asian man in the back because he told police he "didn't like the way he looked at him."

  • Militia groups aim to ‘blow up’ Capitol building as Biden addresses joint Congress

    During a House hearing on Thursday regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection, Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the United States Capitol Police, told lawmakers about threats from militia groups threatening violence when Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Fox News reports. “We know that members of the militia groups that were present on Jan. 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union, which we know that date has not been identified,” Pittman said before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch.

  • Pilot reports UFO, says missile-like object flew over plane during flight to Phoenix

    A pilot at American Airlines radioed Sunday that an unidentified object flew over their jet during a flight while they were over New Mexico.

  • Two skiers defy death in Yosemite descent

    Two skiers navigated a thin layer of snow with no margin for error down the precipitous shoulder of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park and alternately skied and rappelled back to the valley floor in an unusually daring feat. (Feb. 27)