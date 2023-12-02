Diesel spill in Tarkio River near Stanton sparks cleanup efforts after bridge collapse

About 100 gallons of diesel and other pollutants flowed down the Tarkio River early Friday morning when a bridge on a private drive collapsed and a fertilizer spreader entered the waterway.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, an unknown amount of mono ammonium phosphate, sulfur and potash spilled into the river 1 mile north of Stanton. DNR field staff reported seeing no dead fish in the river.

A fuel tank ruptured during the collapse, causing the diesel spill, the release said.

DNR staff placed booms downstream and collected upstream and downstream water samples, which will be analyzed by the State Hygienic Lab, the release said.

A bridge collapse on a private drive caused roughly 100 gallons of diesel and other pollutants to enter the Tarkio River 1 mile north of Stanton Dec. 1, 2023.

“We'll be going back for follow-up,” said Brent Martens, an environmental specialist for the Iowa DNR. “I think they're gonna start pumping today, so we'll probably be back next week sometime to go down the river and see if there are any dead fish.”

Martens said community members have set up a berm to stop the flow of the river and doesn’t expect the pollutants to flow to Stanton. Stanton is in Montgomery County, in southwest Iowa.

“We did take samples downstream from where they built the berm to see if there's anything down there,” Martens said.

The release states that the DNR will continue to monitor cleanup efforts and consider appropriate enforcement action.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Diesel spill near Stanton sparks cleanup efforts after bridge collapse