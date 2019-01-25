Diesel Truck Battle: F-150 Diesel Vs. Nissan Titan XD

From Popular Mechanics

Years ago, I took a road trip in a Winnebago Via, which is an RV built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis. To add a degree of difficulty, I towed a boat, bringing the total length of my mini road train to about 40 feet. Propelling all this amphibious vacation overkill was a mere 3.0-liter diesel V-6, the Sprinter's small but torquey powerplant of choice. It occurred to me, not for the first time, that it would be awfully nice to be able to buy such an engine in a pickup truck. And a few years later, you could: in the Ram EcoDiesel, which for a while was the sole light-duty diesel in a full-size pickup truck. Now the Ram has some competition-or it would, if it were still around-in the form of the F-150 diesel and Nissan Titan XD. (The Ram's 2019 redesign seems to have shed the diesel option, which maybe isn't surprising now the Fiat Chrysler is embroiled in its own diesel emissions quagmire-nowhere near as bad as Volkswagen's, but they're still going to be shelling out some money.)

So that leaves us with two. The F-150 is new and uses a UK-built 3.0-liter V-6 that's basically the same one you'd find in a Range Rover. Given that lineage, it's as silent and refined as you'd expect. The compact diesel's also powerful: 250 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque. Not as powerful, though, as the standard-issue 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6, which now makes 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. Both of those engines are hooked to Ford's excellent ten-speed automatic, which was codeveloped with GM and is showing up in its vehicles, too.

The Titan XD has a few new features for 2019 (elaborate Fender audio system, for one) but it's largely the same truck introduced for 2016: heavier-duty than a non-heavy-duty, less heavy-duty than a heavy-duty. Follow? The XD's 5.0-liter Cummins V-8 makes 310 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque, which you'd think would be enough to smash every half-ton's tow rating, but not really-the XD maxes out at 12,710 pounds towing, which these days is a half-ton number. Max payload is likewise more in line with half-tons than HDs, at 2,490 pounds. Part of the issue is that the truck itself weighs as much as 6,740 pounds, so the Cummins does a lot of work hauling around its Nissan wrapper before the first stick of firewood goes in the bed.