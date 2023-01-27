A dietitian shares the smoothie-making mistake that causes blood sugar spikes — and 5 healthy recipes to try instead

Add nut butter, Greek yogurt, and/or oats to a smoothie to make it more satiating. Getty

Making smoothies with fruit alone is a mistake that causes blood sugar spikes, a dietitian said.

It's important to add healthy fats, protein, and fiber, Nichola Ludlam-Raine told Insider.

She shared five recipes for nutritionally balanced smoothies, from carrot cake to apple pie flavors.

A smoothie can be a convenient, nutritious, delicious snack or meal but, depending on the ingredients, it might not be as healthy as you'd think.

If a smoothie is just made of fruit, it isn't nutritionally balanced and can thus lead to blood sugar spikes and crashes, while also not keeping you feeling full for long.

"The main mistake people make when making smoothies is making them with 100% fruit," registered dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine told Insider.

To make a more balanced smoothie, use one to two different fruits such as one small or half a large banana and a handful of berries (fresh or frozen), a dairy milk or non-dairy alternative fortified with calcium and iodine, and a portion of greens such as a handful of spinach, Ludlam-Raine said.

You can then add extra ingredients like Greek yogurt, nut butter, oats, and/or protein powder to add more flavor as well as additional nutrients including healthy fats, fiber, and protein, she said.

"These combined help to slow down the release of the energy from the blended fruit," Ludlam-Raine said.

Below are Ludlam-Raine's five favorite smoothie recipes.

Chocolate hazelnut smoothie

"This is one of my favorite breakfast smoothie recipes for when I'm short on time, not only because it tastes so good (and who doesn't love chocolate for breakfast?) but it also contains a good source of carbohydrates for energy, including slow-releasing oats, and a natural source of protein from the Greek yogurt to keep you feeling satiated," Ludlam-Raine said. ⁣

"It also makes for a perfect post-workout mid-morning or afternoon snack to replenish your glycogen stores and keep you going until your next meal."

1 cup hazelnut milk-alternative (or any other milk)

1/3 cup Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons cacao or cocoa powder

1 medjool date

1/4 cup oats

1/2 frozen banana

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Apple pie smoothie

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 apple, cored and chopped

1/4 cup oats

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Natural protein shake

1 cup almond milk

1/2 cup frozen blueberries

1 1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon nut butter

1 tablespoon chia seeds (soaked for 20 minutes in 3 tablespoons of water)

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Healthy fats green smoothie

1/2 avocado

1 handful spinach

1/2 cup chopped pineapple

1 cup water or coconut water

Carrot cake smoothie

1 cup coconut milk (from a carton)

1/4 cup walnuts

1 small carrot, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon oats

1 tablespoon natural yogurt

1/2 frozen banana

2 pitted dates

