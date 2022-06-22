Diez estudiantes argentinos elegidos entre los mejores en competencia de la NASA
10 estudiantes argentinos elegidos entre 10 mejores del mundo en NASA, trabajaron por 2 años en su propio satélite en la competencia conocida como CAN-SAT.
10 estudiantes argentinos elegidos entre 10 mejores del mundo en NASA, trabajaron por 2 años en su propio satélite en la competencia conocida como CAN-SAT.
“I didn’t even know how to play Powerball.”
From Dua Lipa to Solange, celebs are loving this boho fashion trend. We've collected a list of crochet bikinis for shoppers on a budget.
Florida man credits his pregnant dog after winning $2 million in a lucky lottery win.
A Kansas couple learned their dog Dexter escaped from a pet hotel in February when they got a notification from their doorbell surveillance system.
If you've ever made a dollar store haul, you know you can get much more bang for your buck on certain items as compared to shopping at Walmart or the grocery store. But what's even better than saving...
He sat with the struggling pup until he earned her trust.
With inflation on the rise and the stock market trending downward, people are searching for more ways to keep money in their pockets. Some are trying to earn another paycheck with a side hustle, while...
Channel your inner Duchess with these sturdy and stylish shades.
Rescuers noted the feline’s “big head” and “big feet.”
When the last card flipped and legendary Chicago-based music producer Steve Albini emerged as victor in a 773-competitor World Series of Poker tournament, he ran over to friends watching nearby. “It made me feel like a million bucks,” Albini said. Metaphor aside, he certainly felt like $196,089 — the first-place purse that he won. Albini — who produced mega-influential rock albums like Nirvana’s ...
Matthew Beem was inspired by Logan Paul to become a YouTuber, but it was after his Logan Paul and MrBeast stunts that his channel gained traction.
If you’re still in the process of setting up your outdoor hangout spot for the summer, then you’re in luck. Target is having a 30% off sale on all its fire pits right now so you can get the perfect one for your space. From gas-powered space-saving pits to wood-burning pits you can cook on, […]
Country music star Miranda Lambert just launched her Wanda June Home collection at Walmart, which infuses her Southern roots into rugs, pillows and more.
Beat the campground crowds and take summer into your own hands with a portable and comfortable truck bed tent that's on sale right now.
The dog was unharmed and is in the care of Horry County Animal Care Center, HCPD said
Two newly American Kennel Club recognized breeds are joining the 2022 competition: The Mudi and Russian Toy.
The icon for Virgo is *so* spot on.
Buddakan, who won Best in Breed for the Chow Chow at the 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is the son of Martha Stewart's former dog, Ghenghis Khan
A Grapevine man spotted a “chupacabra” in his backyard. Is it a xoloitzcuintle, a coyote with mange, or could it really be a chupacabra sighting?
For seasoned ALDI shoppers and first timers, we're sharing everything we know so you can take full advantage of deals and hidden gems.