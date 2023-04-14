Is there a difference between motorcycle oil and regular engine oil? | Car Doctor

Q: What is the difference between motorcycle oil and regular engine oil? We have three motorcycles, and the oil change kits are more than $100. Can’t I just use oil? Isn’t oil oil?

A: Like car engines, motorcycles have many moving metal parts that need to be cooled and protected as the engine is running.

There are a few key differences that should be considered when buying and adding a motorcycle oil to your bike. The first factor is the oil capacity, which is typically less in a motorcycle. Most people don’t realize that oil contributes to about 25% of engine cooling.

On a high-revving motorcycle, oil is critical to long life. Additionally, in most motorcycles, the oil also lubricates the transmission and clutch, and motorcycle oil can have additives that help with smooth clutch engagement.

Car suddenly died, but battery is good. What's wrong?

Q: My wife was coming home when the car just went completely dead; no crank no start. The battery is good. Could it be the fusible holder on the positive battery or something else?

A: A little basic testing should give you an indication about the integrity of the battery connections. The battery itself should also be checked. It is possible that the alternator failed and basically the car ran out of electricity.

How long will RAV4's hybrid battery last?

Q: My 2020 Toyota RAV4 hybrid is a pleasure! It's my first Toyota and is a great all-around car.

How long before I'll have to worry about the battery (that powers the drivetrain) quitting on me? They can't last forever. I'm sure replacing it must be a major undertaking. It'll help me decide how long to keep a terrific car.

A: In my non-scientific study of hybrid battery life (I ask every cab driver in a hybrid car) the typical life is 325,000 miles. This translates into at least 10 years or more of trouble-free ownership.

Advice on keeping GMC Sierra in mint condition

Q: My 2011 GMC Sierra 4x4 Crew Cab SLT is my baby. It's in mint condition, has never given me a problem, and runs beautifully. With approximately 66,000 miles, it's well below average mileage, even with COVID-19 shutdowns factored in.

I've only ever run full-synthetic engine oil in it, which I change just about every 6,000 — or no more than 7,000 — miles, and go easy on acceleration and braking. I've replaced only rear brakes, tires and a battery.

What do you recommend I change out next, now that we're closing in on 70,000 miles? My school of thought has always been to leave well enough alone, and if it's not broken, don't fix it. Engine coolant, brake fluid, belts, steering fluid, etc. What's your advice?

A: My advice is to follow the owner’s manual and keep doing what you are doing. When the truck gets up around 100,000 miles, change the transmission fluid and spark plugs.

Should I change to synthetic oil on my 2016 Sonata?

Q: I have a 2016 Hyundai Sonata in very good to excellent condition. I have followed the recommended, severe driving conditions, maintenance schedule without ever having need of a major repair. It has about 40,000 miles.

After retiring a year ago, I’m now driving a couple of thousand miles a year. How cost-effective would it be to change to synthetic oil to extend the life of my car, considering all aspects of a vehicle that affect its longevity in New England? I would be satisfied getting from A to B with my car in at least fair condition.

If it's worthwhile, what would be a reasonable time and mileage schedule for synthetic oil change if driving mostly in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts?

When I bought the Sonata, the service manager said I could schedule by mileage only. I think one of the Car Talk guys said the same some years ago.

A: Synthetic oil has been scientifically shown to reduce engine wear and improve both hot- and cold-weather performance.

The type of driving you are now doing, short trips, can be hard on an engine. If this were my car, I would change the oil every six months.

John Paul is the AAA Northeast Car Doctor. He has more than 40 years of experience in the automobile industry and is an ASE-Certified Master Technician. Write to John Paul, The Car Doctor, at 110 Royal Little Drive, Providence, RI 02904. Or email jpaul@aaanortheast.com and put “Car Doctor” in the subject field. Follow him on Twitter @johnfpaul or on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How are motorcycle oil and engine oil different? | Car Doctor