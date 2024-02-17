What is the difference between a winter storm watch and warning?

(WHTM) — Winter is in full swing here in Pennsylvania. With that, the National Weather Service features many watch and warning products to advise residents about what to expect when winter weather events approach.

When it comes to winter storms, two main products can be issued by the National Weather Service. One is a winter storm watch and the other is a winter storm warning.

A winter storm watch will be issued in advance of the storm (usually at least 24 hours). It indicates the risk of a hazardous winter weather event has increased (at least a 50% chance of it occurring). However, it is still too early to pinpoint exactly where the storm will be and the timing of the storm is still not well-known.

A watch can either be replaced by a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory. The standard definition of a winter storm warning is when heavy snow, usually above four inches is expected along with a significant accumulation of sleet and freezing rain

When it comes to a winter storm warning being issued, the State College office of the National Weather Service has heavy snow criteria that need to be met for the warning to be issued.

The National Weather Service states that for most of Central Pennsylvania, five to six inches of snow must be forecast to have a winter storm warning issued for the area.

Other warning products issued by the National Weather Service for winter weather include:

Ice storm warning

Snow squall warning

Winter weather advisory

Blizzard Warning

Freezing rain advisory

Wind chill advisory

