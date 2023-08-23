Aug. 23—The Make A Difference Day hotline opens today, according to the United Way of Western Crawford County, the agency that coordinates the annual event.

The 29th annual Make A Difference Day takes place Oct. 21. It draws together hundreds of volunteers to complete more than 100 service projects for Crawford County seniors, low-income residents and nonprofit agencies.

The project request hotline can be reached at (814) 337-1251 and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays. The deadline for small construction projects is Sept. 22. Requests for general yard maintenance can be submitted through Oct. 6.

Projects in recent years have included food drives, youth reading circles, veteran visits, leaf raking, general cleanup, small construction projects and more, according to Marisa Lines, executive director of the United Way of Western Crawford County.

Those requesting projects should call as soon as possible. Requests submitted by Sept. 6 will receive priority reviews. Submitting a request does not guarantee that a project will be accepted and performed, according to the United Way. Volunteers will visit potential work sites to assess the scope and safety of requested projects.

Service areas for recent Make A Difference Day events have included Adamsville, Atlantic, Espyville, Hartstown, Cochranton, Conneaut Lake, Guys Mills, Meadville, Cambridge Springs, Conneautville, Harmonsburg, Linesville, Saegertown, Springboro and Venango.