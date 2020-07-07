The Difference Is The Science - Introducing ROYAL CANIN URINARY CARE

Royal Canin to Provide Free Bag of ROYAL CANIN® URINARY CARE to Newly Fostered or Adopted Adult Cats

ST. CHARLES, Mo., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With cat ownership and cat adoptions on the rise, cat owners in search of what to feed their cat now have a new option to consider. Royal Canin, a leader in feline nutrition, today announced the launch of ROYAL CANIN® URINARY CARE, a new feline care nutrition diet formulated to proactively maintain urinary health by promoting a healthy mineral content in the urine in healthy adult cats.

Royal Canin More

"ROYAL CANIN® URINARY CARE represents new innovation for healthy cats and pet owners who want to proactively support lower urinary tract health in their cats," said Dr. Catherine Lenox, board-certified veterinary nutritionist and Royal Canin Regulatory Veterinary Manager. "URINARY CARE is a great choice for healthy adult cats with an indoor or sedentary lifestyle whose owners are looking for more nutritional benefits for urinary health than a typical feline maintenance diet."

ROYAL CANIN® URINARY CARE supports urinary tract health with a precisely balanced nutritional formula. Features and benefits include:

PROVEN RESULTS 1 : Efficiently supports urinary health in only 10 days, by promoting a healthy mineral content in the urine.

: Efficiently supports urinary health in only 10 days, by promoting a healthy mineral content in the urine. MAINTAINING URINARY HEALTH : A precisely balanced nutritional diet regulating the mineral balance can be effective in maintaining urinary health.

: A precisely balanced nutritional diet regulating the mineral balance can be effective in maintaining urinary health. THE DIFFERENCE IS THE SCIENCE: Uses technology that incorporates pH and 10 different urinary ions.

If a cat owner answers 'yes' to the following guidelines and suggested characteristics, ROYAL CANIN® URINARY CARE could be a good diet option to consider for their cat:

ROYAL CANIN® URINARY CARE is available now and can be found at pet specialty stores nationwide. ROYAL CANIN® URINARY CARE is formulated for healthy, adult cats and is not intended for cats under veterinary care. Royal Canin recommends that pet owners always consult their veterinarian to determine the right formula for their pets.

There has never been a more important time to foster or adopt cats in need. To help encourage fostering and adoption from shelters and rescues nationwide, Royal Canin will provide a free bag of ROYAL CANIN® URINARY CARE to cat owners who adopt or foster healthy, adult cats. 2

Royal Canin veterinarian Dr. Catherine Lenox offers the top five tips for welcoming home a newly fostered or adopted cat:

Safe From The Start: Prepare a safe room or sanctuary for the new cat that is quiet and private to instill calm and confidence before the cat starts becoming familiar with the scents and sounds of the home. The starter room can be any size but must have a secure door and ceiling. Consider adding easy-to-access hiding places like boxes as well as an elevated place to sit like a cat tree. It's also important to provide enrichment such as scratching posts and toys. Establish a Bond: In the beginning, visit frequently for short periods of time. Visiting can mean interacting directly with the new cat in the form of play or petting. Consider using your cat's kibble like ROYAL CANIN® URINARY CARE to offer as a treat. Check the suggested feeding guidelines to ensure you don't overfeed. Hydration Is Key: Make sure the new cat stays hydrated while adjusting to a new environment. Consider having multiple water bowls or using a fountain to encourage drinking. Never Enough Litter Boxes: Yes, you will need multiple litter boxes – even if you only have one cat. A general rule of thumb is to have more litter boxes than you have cats to allow the cat to establish positive litter box habits. This also provides the owner the ability to monitor for any changes in the cat's health. Schedule A Vet Appointment: Regular preventive care is essential to a cat's health. It's important to schedule a cat's first vet visit soon after adopting to establish a relationship with a veterinarian who will be able to guide the cat's long-term wellness plan and answer any health-related questions.

For more product information, visit royalcanin.com/UrinaryCare.

1 Royal Canin internal study, 2018

2 Adopted or fostered cats must be healthy (suitable for a healthy adult cat not under veterinary supervision for urinary issues) and over the age of one. Limited to the first 1,000 sign-ups. New adopters can receive a rebate for the MSRP price (up to $22.00 back) for any purchase of ROYAL CANIN® URINARY CARE 3-lb bag. Cats must be fostered or adopted in June or July in 2020. Use code 20-16127 and redeem at royalcaninrewards.com.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-difference-is-the-science--introducing-royal-canin-urinary-care-301089085.html

SOURCE Royal Canin