Here Is the Difference in Tax Burden Between the Rich and Poor in Every State

JoeChristensen / Getty Images

How our income taxes are calculated are a mystery to the vast number of Americans who haven’t been taught how to read the tax codes or decipher tax terminology. Start, for example, with the terms tax rate and tax burden.

While tax rate is focused on the percentage an individual or business is taxed, it can vary greatly based on income. Tax burden measures the total amount of taxes, including state and local taxes. Unfortunately, this isn’t universal across the country, either, and the difference in tax burden is significant when it comes to the richest and poorest 20% in each state.

Find Out: 23 Ridiculous Tax Loopholes

To find the difference in tax burdens across the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed the 2019 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau to learn the average annual income for the richest and poorest 20% in every state. This study used an in-house income tax calculator to find the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income for both demographics in each state, which are reflected for both single people and for those who are married and filing jointly.

This study also calculated the annual expenditures of each state and was multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax to figure total dollars spent on sales tax for every state. The combined total spent on federal and state income tax was added to the total spent on sales tax and then divided by average income.

It’s important to note that property tax was not included due to inconsistent data. This study is ranked from the lowest to highest difference in tax burdens for single people and not by those married and filing jointly.

Exclusive: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

The richest 20% always will have the larger tax burden; however, even with the higher tax burden, these individuals still will have considerably more money than the poorest 20%. This means every dollar paid toward taxes is much more of a burden for the poorest 20%. For example, if a state’s tax burden for those filing single is 27.50%, this does not mean the richest 20% pays 27.50% more than the poorest 20%. This number reflects that they pay 27.50% more of their own income than the poorest 20%.

Story continues

Find out the difference in tax between the richest and poorest 20% in every state.

Last updated: March 19, 2021

mobile alabama fountain

Alabama

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $177,811 Total taxes paid: $63,589 Tax burden: $35.76%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,538 Total taxes paid: $2,718 Tax burden: 25.79%



Difference of tax burden: 9.97%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $177,811 Total taxes paid: $54,681 Tax burden: $30.75%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,538 Total taxes paid: $2,458 Tax burden: 23.33%



Difference of tax burden: 7.42%

Learn More: Find Out If You Live In One of the Most Tax-Friendly Cities

Lafayette is a small City in the State of Louisiana - Image.

Louisiana

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,481 Total taxes paid: $68,377 Tax burden: 36.86%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,757 Total taxes paid: $2,613 Tax burden: 26.78%



Difference of tax burden: 10.08%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,481 Total taxes paid: $57,743 Tax burden: 31.13%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,757 Total taxes paid: $2,613 Tax burden: 26.78%



Difference of tax burden: 4.35%

Lower Your Taxes: 20 Most Tax-Friendly Places for Wealthy Families

JOHNSON CITY, TN, USA-9/30/18: Downtown image showing intersection of Market and Commerce.

Tennessee

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $191,924 Total taxes paid: $60,799 Tax burden: 31.68%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,221 Total taxes paid: $2,555 Tax burden: 20.90%



Difference of tax burden: 10.78%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $191,924 Total taxes paid: $50,770 Tax burden: 26.45%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,221 Total taxes paid: $2,555 Tax burden: 20.90%



Difference of tax burden: 5.55%

Reality Check: How Much Money You Would Have If You Never Paid Taxes

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.

Nevada

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $203,124 Total taxes paid: $65,559 Tax burden: 32.28%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,239 Total taxes paid: $2,944 Tax burden: 20.67%



Difference of tax burden: 11.61%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $203,124 Total taxes paid: $54,516 Tax burden: 26.84%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,239 Total taxes paid: $2,775 Tax burden: 19.49%



Difference of tax burden: 7.35%

Learn More: Got a Side Hustle? Here’s How to Calculate Estimated Taxes

Eureka Springs, Arkansas / USA - April 27 2019: Beautiful street view downtown Eureka Springs, shop commerce destination area, must visit in Northwest Arkansas.

Arkansas

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $170,176 Total taxes paid: $62,196 Tax burden: 36.55%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,049 Total taxes paid: $2,705 Tax burden: 24.48%



Difference of tax burden: 12.07%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $170,176 Total taxes paid: $53,629 Tax burden: 31.51%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,049 Total taxes paid: $2,601 Tax burden: 23.54%



Difference of tax burden: 7.97%

Fall Behind? Here’s How To Pay Off Back Taxes

Streets of small American town.

Mississippi

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $160,084 Total taxes paid: $54,876 Tax burden: 34.28%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,367 Total taxes paid: $2,047 Tax burden: 21.85%



Difference of tax burden: 12.43%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $160,084 Total taxes paid: $46,525 Tax burden: 29.06%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,367 Total taxes paid: $1,957 Tax burden: 20.89%



Difference of tax burden: 8.17%

Important: Biden Wants to Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?

Seattle Eastside.

Washington

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $244,742 Total taxes paid: $83,943 Tax burden: 34.3%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,314 Total taxes paid: $3,732 Tax burden: 21.56%



Difference of tax burden: 12.74%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $244,742 Total taxes paid: $68,888 Tax burden: 28.15%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,314 Total taxes paid: $3,256 Tax burden: 18.81%



Difference of tax burden: 9.34%

Avoid: 30 Things You Do That Can Mess Up Your Credit Score

Terre Haute historic downtown.

Indiana

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,445 Total taxes paid: $61,267 Tax burden: 33.40%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,570 Total taxes paid: $2,768 Tax burden: 20.40%



Difference of tax burden: 13%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,445 Total taxes paid: $52,087 Tax burden: 28.39%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,570 Total taxes paid: $2,666 Tax burden: 19.65%



Difference of tax burden: 8.74%

Don’t Forget: The 6 Most Important Tax Deductions You Need to Claim

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,626 Total taxes paid: $55,304 Tax burden: 30.12%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,543 Total taxes paid: $2,479 Tax burden: 17.05%



Difference of tax burden: 13.07%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,626 Total taxes paid: $46,106 Tax burden: 25.11%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,543 Total taxes paid: $2,280 Tax burden: 15.68%



Difference of tax burden: 9.43%

Think About This: How Do Your Stimulus Payments Affect Your Taxes?

People visiting Chicago at dusk.

Illinois

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $237,616 Total taxes paid: $90,996 Tax burden: 38.30%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,052 Total taxes paid: $3,510 Tax burden: 24.98%



Difference of tax burden: 13.32%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $237,616 Total taxes paid: $76,725 Tax burden: 32.29%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,052 Total taxes paid: $3,360 Tax burden: 23.91%



Difference of tax burden: 8.38%

Tax Time: Never Got Your Stimulus Check? Claim It on Your Taxes

River Town USA - Aerial view of autumn in a small Kentucky river town.

Kentucky

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,883 Total taxes paid: $61,705 Tax burden: 34.49%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,912 Total taxes paid: $2,306 Tax burden: 21.13%



Difference of tax burden: 13.36%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,883 Total taxes paid: $52,847 Tax burden: 29.54%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,912 Total taxes paid: $2,174 Tax burden: 19.92%



Difference of tax burden: 9.62%

Whoa: 9 Successful Money-Making ‘Schemes’ That Are Actually Legal

good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.

Florida

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $209,841 Total taxes paid: $66,433 Tax burden: 31.66%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,086 Total taxes paid: $2,373 Tax burden: 18.13%



Difference of tax burden: 13.53%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $209,841 Total taxes paid: $54,853 Tax burden: 26.14%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,086 Total taxes paid: $2,319 Tax burden: 17.72%



Difference of tax burden: 8.42%

Read Next: Here’s How Much Teachers Make in Every State

Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.

Texas

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $224,146 Total taxes paid: $72,674 Tax burden: 32.42%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,034 Total taxes paid: $2,643 Tax burden: 18.83%



Difference of tax burden: 13.59%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $224,146 Total taxes paid: $59,884 Tax burden: 26.72%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,034 Total taxes paid: $2,495 Tax burden: 17.78%



Difference of tax burden: 8.94%

Learn More: Just How Rich Are President Joe Biden and These Other Big Names?

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

West Virginia

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $158,941 Total taxes paid: $56,003 Tax burden: 35.24%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,504 Total taxes paid: $2,249 Tax burden: 21.41%



Difference of tax burden: 13.83%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $158,941 Total taxes paid: $47,790 Tax burden: 30.07%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,504 Total taxes paid: $2,249 Tax burden: 21.41%



Difference of tax burden: 8.66%

People walk at City Creek Center shopping mall in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on a sunny day.

Utah

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,437 Total taxes paid: $78,821 Tax burden: 36.76%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,112 Total taxes paid: $4,343 Tax burden: 22.72%



Difference of tax burden: 14.04%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,437 Total taxes paid: $66,836 Tax burden: 31.17%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,112 Total taxes paid: $3,650 Tax burden: 19.10%



Difference of tax burden: 12.07%

Downtown Trinidad, Colorado

Colorado

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $239,479 Total taxes paid: $90,802 Tax burden: 37.92%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,187 Total taxes paid: $4,099 Tax burden: $23.85%



Difference of tax burden: 14.07%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $239,479 Total taxes paid: $76,326 Tax burden: 31.87%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,187 Total taxes paid: $3,635 Tax burden: 21.15%



Difference of tax burden: 10.72%

Pedestrians relax on John F.

Pennsylvania

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,725 Total taxes paid: $74,459 Tax burden: 34.68%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,887 Total taxes paid: $2,837 Tax burden: 20.43%



Difference of tax burden: 14.25%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,725 Total taxes paid: $62,488 Tax burden: 29.10%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,887 Total taxes paid: $2,703 Tax burden: 19.47%



Difference of tax burden: 9.63%

Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.

Wyoming

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,249 Total taxes paid: $58,092 Tax burden: 30.06%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,572 Total taxes paid: $2,449 Tax burden: 15.73%



Difference of tax burden: 14.33%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,249 Total taxes paid: $47,931 Tax burden: 24.80%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,572 Total taxes paid: $2,147 Tax burden: 13.79%



Difference of tax burden: 11.01%

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $175,925 Total taxes paid: $60,848 Tax burden: 34.59%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,558 Total taxes paid: $2,127 Tax burden: 20.15%



Difference of tax burden: 14.44%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $175,925 Total taxes paid: $51,560 Tax burden: 29.31%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,558 Total taxes paid: $2,127 Tax burden: 20.15%



Difference of tax burden: 9.16%

Ann Arbor, MI - September 21, 2019: Historic Michigan Theater, built in 1928, located on East Liberty St in Downtown, Ann Arbor.

Michigan

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,731 Total taxes paid: $68,171 Tax burden: 34.65%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,156 Total taxes paid: $2,652 Tax burden: 20.16%



Difference of tax burden: 14.49%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,731 Total taxes paid: $57,662 Tax burden: 29.31%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,156 Total taxes paid: $2,591 Tax burden: 19.69%



Difference of tax burden: 9.62%

Learn: Here Is the Tax Burden on the Richest 1% in Every State

Color images of the boxyard mall in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma taken 06/19/2018.

Oklahoma

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,130 Total taxes paid: $65,189 Tax burden: 35.60%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,268 Total taxes paid: $2,519 Tax burden: 20.54%



Difference of tax burden: 15.06%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,130 Total taxes paid: $55,556 Tax burden: 30.34%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,268 Total taxes paid: $2,399 Tax burden: 19.56%



Difference of tax burden: 10.78%

Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

Massachusetts

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $284,857 Total taxes paid: $113,477 Tax burden: 39.84%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,520 Total taxes paid: $3,819 Tax burden: 24.60%



Difference of tax burden: 15.24%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $284,857 Total taxes paid: $94,009 Tax burden: 33.00%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,520 Total taxes paid: $3,522 Tax burden: 22.69%



Difference of tax burden: 10.31%

Stock photograph of new apartment buildings on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

Arizona

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $202,970 Total taxes paid: $72,494 Tax burden: 35.72%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,587 Total taxes paid: $2,774 Tax burden: 20.42%



Difference of tax burden: 15.30%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $202,970 Total taxes paid: $60,204 Tax burden: 29.66%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,587 Total taxes paid: $2,639 Tax burden: 19.43%



Difference of tax burden: 10.23%

Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,518 Total taxes paid: $69,533 Tax burden: 33.35%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,804 Total taxes paid: $2,653 Tax burden: 17.92%



Difference of tax burden: 15.43%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,518 Total taxes paid: $57,382 Tax burden: 27.52%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,804 Total taxes paid: $2,402 Tax burden: 16.23%



Difference of tax burden: 11.29%

Wichita Kansas Skyline with Many Buildings.

Kansas

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $197,458 Total taxes paid: $72,727 Tax burden: 36.83%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,449 Total taxes paid: $3,087 Tax burden: 21.36%



Difference of tax burden: 15.47%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $197,458 Total taxes paid: $61,431 Tax burden: 31.11%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,449 Total taxes paid: $2,757 Tax burden: 19.08%



Difference of tax burden: 12.03%

High angle view of Lower Manhattan cityscape - Chinatown, New York, USA.

New York

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $276,728 Total taxes paid: $115,730 Tax burden: 41.82%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,020 Total taxes paid: $3,386 Tax burden: 26.01%



Difference of tax burden: 15.81%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $276,728 Total taxes paid: $95,703 Tax burden: 34.58%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,020 Total taxes paid: $3,138 Tax burden: 24.10%



Difference of tax burden: 10.48%

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Rhode Island

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $222,204 Total taxes paid: $82,862 Tax burden: 37.29%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,273 Total taxes paid: $2,823 Tax burden: 21.27%



Difference of tax burden: 16.02%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $222,204 Total taxes paid: $69,753 Tax burden: 31.39%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,273 Total taxes paid: $2,587 Tax burden: 19.49%



Difference of tax burden: 11.90%

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 18, 2017: Findlay Market is a trendy farmer's marketplace in the historic Over the Rhine district in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ohio

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $192,225 Total taxes paid: $65,757 Tax burden: 34.21%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,861 Total taxes paid: $2,278 Tax burden: 17.71%



Difference of tax burden: 16.50%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $192,225 Total taxes paid: $55,699 Tax burden: 28.98%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,861 Total taxes paid: $2,247 Tax burden: 17.47%



Difference of tax burden: 11.51%

Annapolis Maryland capitol

Maryland

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $272,042 Total taxes paid: $107,112 Tax burden: 39.37%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,854 Total taxes paid: $4,252 Tax burden: 22.55%



Difference of tax burden: 16.82%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $272,042 Total taxes paid: $88,441 Tax burden: 32.51%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,854 Total taxes paid: $3,513 Tax burden: 18.63%



Difference of tax burden: 13.88%

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA - SEPTEMBER 11, 2009: People on Church Street, a pedestrian mall with sidewalk cafes and restaurants.

Vermont

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,616 Total taxes paid: $73,627 Tax burden: 37.45%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,666 Total taxes paid: $2,980 Tax burden: 20.32%



Difference of tax burden: 17.13%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,616 Total taxes paid: $61,161 Tax burden: 31.11%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,666 Total taxes paid: $2,562 Tax burden: 17.47%



Difference of tax burden: 13.64%

More on Taxes: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax

Old Courthouse in downtown St.

Missouri

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $190,290 Total taxes paid: $68,402 Tax burden: 35.95%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,281 Total taxes paid: $2,480 Tax burden: 18.67%



Difference of tax burden: 17.28%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $190,290 Total taxes paid: $57,868 Tax burden: 30.41%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,281 Total taxes paid: $2,395 Tax burden: 18.03%



Difference of tax burden: 12.38%

Savannah, USA - May 11, 2018: Famous water fountain in Forsyth park, Georgia during sunny day in summer with people walking on alley street.

Georgia

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $212,411 Total taxes paid: $78,803 Tax burden: 37.10%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,798 Total taxes paid: $2,534 Tax burden: 19.80%



Difference of tax burden: 17.30%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $212,411 Total taxes paid: $66,874 Tax burden: 31.48%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,798 Total taxes paid: $2,392 Tax burden: 18.69%



Difference of tax burden: 12.79%

Juneau, United Stated - May 17, 2011: Business located along South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau, Alaska.

Alaska

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $230,147 Total taxes paid: $70,373 Tax burden: 30.58%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,977 Total taxes paid: $2,518 Tax burden: 13.27%



Difference of tax burden: 17.31%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $230,147 Total taxes paid: $56,923 Tax burden: 24.73%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,977 Total taxes paid: $1,875 Tax burden: 9.88%



Difference of tax burden: 14.85%

Charlotte North Carolina

North Carolina

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,793 Total taxes paid: $70,718 Tax burden: 35.94%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,761 Total taxes paid: $2,358 Tax burden: 18.48%



Difference of tax burden: 17.46%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,793 Total taxes paid: $59,638 Tax burden: 30.31%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,761 Total taxes paid: $2,231 Tax burden: 17.48%



Difference of tax burden: 12.83%

Midtown Crossing Omaha Nebraska Aerial.

Nebraska

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,357 Total taxes paid: $71,199 Tax burden: 36.82%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,168 Total taxes paid: $2,883 Tax burden: 19.01%



Difference of tax burden: 17.81%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,357 Total taxes paid: $59,638 Tax burden: 30.84%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,168 Total taxes paid: $2,398 Tax burden: 15.81%



Difference of tax burden: 15.03%

boardwalk in Myrtle Beach South Carolina

South Carolina

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $186,571 Total taxes paid: $69,001 Tax burden: 36.98%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,736 Total taxes paid: $2,242 Tax burden: 19.10%



Difference of tax burden: 17.88%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $186,571 Total taxes paid: $58,640 Tax burden: 31.43%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,736 Total taxes paid: $2,242 Tax burden: 19.10%



Difference of tax burden: 12.33%

Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

Connecticut

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $298,915 Total taxes paid: $122,590 Tax burden: 41.01%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,569 Total taxes paid: $3,791 Tax burden: 22.88%



Difference of tax burden: 18.13%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $298,915 Total taxes paid: $99,936 Tax burden: 33.43%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,569 Total taxes paid: $3,258 Tax burden: 19.66%



Difference of tax burden: 13.77%

Waikiki ,Oahu, Hawaii, United States - August 27, 2016: people take the sun lying on the lawn fronting the popular Queen's Beach section of Waikiki Beach.

Hawaii

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $247,294 Total taxes paid: $104,945 Tax burden: 42.44%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,890 Total taxes paid: $4,310 Tax burden: 24.09%



Difference of tax burden: 18.35%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $247,294 Total taxes paid: $86,816 Tax burden: 35.11%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,890 Total taxes paid: $3,442 Tax burden: 19.24%



Difference of tax burden: 15.87%

Aug 08 2015 Milwaukee Wisconsin United States The Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward section of Milwaukee Wisconsin at night - Image.

Wisconsin

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $194,624 Total taxes paid: $69,881 Tax burden: 35.91%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,311 Total taxes paid: $2,601 Tax burden: 16.98%



Difference of tax burden: 18.93%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $194,624 Total taxes paid: $58,858 Tax burden: 30.24%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,311 Total taxes paid: $2,155 Tax burden: 14.07%



Difference of tax burden: 16.17%

Bar Harbor: Group of young people walking on green grass hill in park downtown village in summer by boats.

Maine

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,447 Total taxes paid: $68,146 Tax burden: 36.75%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,702 Total taxes paid: $2,441 Tax burden: 17.81%



Difference of tax burden: 18.94%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,447 Total taxes paid: $57,456 Tax burden: 30.98%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,702 Total taxes paid: $2,250 Tax burden: 16.42%



Difference of tax burden: 14.56%

Ready To Move? 7 States With No Income Tax

This is a panorama view of Claremont, New Hampshire, New England.

New Hampshire

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $236,675 Total taxes paid: $82,928 Tax burden: 35.04%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,862 Total taxes paid: $3,017 Tax burden: 15.99%



Difference of tax burden: 19.05%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $236,675 Total taxes paid: $68,760 Tax burden: 29.05%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,862 Total taxes paid: $2,386 Tax burden: 12.65%



Difference of tax burden: 16.40%

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA – MAY 27, 2018: Norfolk's Waterside District, a dining and entertainment area along the city's waterfront.

Virginia

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $256,360 Total taxes paid: $99,046 Tax burden: 38.64%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,508 Total taxes paid: $3,224 Tax burden: 19.53%



Difference of tax burden: 19.11%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $256,360 Total taxes paid: $82,454 Tax burden: 32.16%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,508 Total taxes paid: $2,603 Tax burden: 15.77%



Difference of tax burden: 16.39%

Los Angeles, California, USA - July 7th, 2016: Visitors at one of LA's landmark the

California

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $278,638 Total taxes paid: $122,662 Tax burden: 44.02%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,827 Total taxes paid: $3,937 Tax burden: 24.88%



Difference of tax burden: 19.14%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $278,638 Total taxes paid: $100,624 Tax burden: 36.11%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,827 Total taxes paid: $3,539 Tax burden: 22.36%



Difference of tax burden: 13.75%

Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $187,874 Total taxes paid: $70,683 Tax burden: 37.62%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,836 Total taxes paid: $2,739 Tax burden: 18.46%



Difference of tax burden: 19.16%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $187,874 Total taxes paid: $60,524 Tax burden: 32.22%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,836 Total taxes paid: $2,347 Tax burden: 15.82%



Difference of tax burden: 16.40%

Summer in Idaho’s capital city.

Idaho

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,921 Total taxes paid: $64,225 Tax burden: 35.90%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,921 Total taxes paid: $2,286 Tax burden: 16.42%



Difference of tax burden: 19.48%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,921 Total taxes paid: $54,372 Tax burden: 30.39%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,921 Total taxes paid: $2,132 Tax burden: 15.31%



Difference of tax burden: 15.08%

minneapolis,minesota,usa.

Minnesota

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,793 Total taxes paid: $91,352 Tax burden: 39.93%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,300 Total taxes paid: $3,480 Tax burden: 20.12%



Difference of tax burden: 19.81%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,793 Total taxes paid: $75,143 Tax burden: 32.84%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,300 Total taxes paid: $2,743 Tax burden: 15.86%



Difference of tax burden: 16.98%

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.

New Jersey

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $294,079 Total taxes paid: $119,329 Tax burden: 40.58%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,981 Total taxes paid: $3,447 Tax burden: 20.30%



Difference of tax burden: 20.28%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $294,079 Total taxes paid: $96,933 Tax burden: 32.96%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,981 Total taxes paid: $3,004 Tax burden: 17.69%



Difference of tax burden: 15.27%

A mixed-race group of friends commuting in an urban city environment with trees in background.

Oregon

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,393 Total taxes paid: $78,467 Tax burden: 37.65%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,622 Total taxes paid: $2,185 Tax burden: 14.94%



Difference of tax burden: 22.71%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,393 Total taxes paid: $65,815 Tax burden: 31.58%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,622 Total taxes paid: $1,676 Tax burden: 11.46%



Difference of tax burden: 20.12%

Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA - July 15, 2011: Evening concerts are held on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.

Delaware

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $221,085 Total taxes paid: $77,832 Tax burden: 35.20%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,768 Total taxes paid: $1,910 Tax burden: 12.11%



Difference of tax burden: 23.09%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $221,085 Total taxes paid: $65,137 Tax burden: 29.46%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,768 Total taxes paid: $1,438 Tax burden: 9.12%



Difference of tax burden: 20.34%

Montana

Montana

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,017 Total taxes paid: $61,559 Tax burden: 33.45%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,337 Total taxes paid: $1,277 Tax burden: 9.58%



Difference of tax burden: 23.87%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,017 Total taxes paid: $51,997 Tax burden: 28.26%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,337 Total taxes paid: $1,067 Tax burden: 8%



Difference of tax burden: 20.26%

More From GOBankingRates

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the difference in tax burden between the richest and the poorest 20% in every state, GOBankingRates used the 2019 American Community Survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau to first find the average annual income of the richest and poorest 20% in every state. GOBankingRates then sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2021 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income of both the richest and the poorest 20% in every state. These calculations were done for a person filing taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates then, using the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey by income quintile, found the annual expenditure for both the richest and the poorest 20% income quintile (minus “shelter” and “healthcare”) and found the annual expenditure for both in each state using the Missouri Economic Research Center’s Cost of Living Data series. The annual expenditure of each state was then multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax (state rate plus average local rate) to give total dollars spent on sales tax for each state. To figure out the tax burden, GOBankingRates combined total spent on federal and state income tax plus total spent on sales tax annually, divided by average income. These figures then were compared between each state’s richest and poorest. Property tax was not included due to a lack of consistent data for home values of both the richest and poorest 20% in every state. The standard deduction was used when calculating income tax rates. If the standard deduction was greater than the average income, no tax would be taken from that income. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 13, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here Is the Difference in Tax Burden Between the Rich and Poor in Every State