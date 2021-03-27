Here Is the Difference in Tax Burden Between the Rich and Poor in Every State

How our income taxes are calculated are a mystery to the vast number of Americans who haven’t been taught how to read the tax codes or decipher tax terminology. Start, for example, with the terms tax rate and tax burden.

While tax rate is focused on the percentage an individual or business is taxed, it can vary greatly based on income. Tax burden measures the total amount of taxes, including state and local taxes. Unfortunately, this isn’t universal across the country, either, and the difference in tax burden is significant when it comes to the richest and poorest 20% in each state.

To find the difference in tax burdens across the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed the 2019 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau to learn the average annual income for the richest and poorest 20% in every state. This study used an in-house income tax calculator to find the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income for both demographics in each state, which are reflected for both single people and for those who are married and filing jointly.

This study also calculated the annual expenditures of each state and was multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax to figure total dollars spent on sales tax for every state. The combined total spent on federal and state income tax was added to the total spent on sales tax and then divided by average income.

It’s important to note that property tax was not included due to inconsistent data. This study is ranked from the lowest to highest difference in tax burdens for single people and not by those married and filing jointly.

The richest 20% always will have the larger tax burden; however, even with the higher tax burden, these individuals still will have considerably more money than the poorest 20%. This means every dollar paid toward taxes is much more of a burden for the poorest 20%. For example, if a state’s tax burden for those filing single is 27.50%, this does not mean the richest 20% pays 27.50% more than the poorest 20%. This number reflects that they pay 27.50% more of their own income than the poorest 20%.

Find out the difference in tax between the richest and poorest 20% in every state.

Last updated: March 19, 2021

mobile alabama fountain
mobile alabama fountain

Alabama

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $177,811

    • Total taxes paid: $63,589

    • Tax burden: $35.76%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,538

    • Total taxes paid: $2,718

    • Tax burden: 25.79%

Difference of tax burden: 9.97%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $177,811

    • Total taxes paid: $54,681

    • Tax burden: $30.75%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,538

    • Total taxes paid: $2,458

    • Tax burden: 23.33%

Difference of tax burden: 7.42%

Lafayette is a small City in the State of Louisiana - Image.
Lafayette is a small City in the State of Louisiana - Image.

Louisiana

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,481

    • Total taxes paid: $68,377

    • Tax burden: 36.86%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,757

    • Total taxes paid: $2,613

    • Tax burden: 26.78%

Difference of tax burden: 10.08%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,481

    • Total taxes paid: $57,743

    • Tax burden: 31.13%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,757

    • Total taxes paid: $2,613

    • Tax burden: 26.78%

Difference of tax burden: 4.35%

JOHNSON CITY, TN, USA-9/30/18: Downtown image showing intersection of Market and Commerce.
JOHNSON CITY, TN, USA-9/30/18: Downtown image showing intersection of Market and Commerce.

Tennessee

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $191,924

    • Total taxes paid: $60,799

    • Tax burden: 31.68%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,221

    • Total taxes paid: $2,555

    • Tax burden: 20.90%

Difference of tax burden: 10.78%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $191,924

    • Total taxes paid: $50,770

    • Tax burden: 26.45%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,221

    • Total taxes paid: $2,555

    • Tax burden: 20.90%

Difference of tax burden: 5.55%

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.

Nevada

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $203,124

    • Total taxes paid: $65,559

    • Tax burden: 32.28%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,239

    • Total taxes paid: $2,944

    • Tax burden: 20.67%

Difference of tax burden: 11.61%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $203,124

    • Total taxes paid: $54,516

    • Tax burden: 26.84%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,239

    • Total taxes paid: $2,775

    • Tax burden: 19.49%

Difference of tax burden: 7.35%

Eureka Springs, Arkansas / USA - April 27 2019: Beautiful street view downtown Eureka Springs, shop commerce destination area, must visit in Northwest Arkansas.
Eureka Springs, Arkansas / USA - April 27 2019: Beautiful street view downtown Eureka Springs, shop commerce destination area, must visit in Northwest Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $170,176

    • Total taxes paid: $62,196

    • Tax burden: 36.55%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,049

    • Total taxes paid: $2,705

    • Tax burden: 24.48%

Difference of tax burden: 12.07%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $170,176

    • Total taxes paid: $53,629

    • Tax burden: 31.51%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,049

    • Total taxes paid: $2,601

    • Tax burden: 23.54%

Difference of tax burden: 7.97%

Streets of small American town.
Streets of small American town.

Mississippi

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $160,084

    • Total taxes paid: $54,876

    • Tax burden: 34.28%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,367

    • Total taxes paid: $2,047

    • Tax burden: 21.85%

Difference of tax burden: 12.43%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $160,084

    • Total taxes paid: $46,525

    • Tax burden: 29.06%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,367

    • Total taxes paid: $1,957

    • Tax burden: 20.89%

Difference of tax burden: 8.17%

Seattle Eastside.
Seattle Eastside.

Washington

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $244,742

    • Total taxes paid: $83,943

    • Tax burden: 34.3%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,314

    • Total taxes paid: $3,732

    • Tax burden: 21.56%

Difference of tax burden: 12.74%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $244,742

    • Total taxes paid: $68,888

    • Tax burden: 28.15%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,314

    • Total taxes paid: $3,256

    • Tax burden: 18.81%

Difference of tax burden: 9.34%

Terre Haute historic downtown.
Terre Haute historic downtown.

Indiana

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,445

    • Total taxes paid: $61,267

    • Tax burden: 33.40%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,570

    • Total taxes paid: $2,768

    • Tax burden: 20.40%

Difference of tax burden: 13%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,445

    • Total taxes paid: $52,087

    • Tax burden: 28.39%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,570

    • Total taxes paid: $2,666

    • Tax burden: 19.65%

Difference of tax burden: 8.74%

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,626

    • Total taxes paid: $55,304

    • Tax burden: 30.12%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,543

    • Total taxes paid: $2,479

    • Tax burden: 17.05%

Difference of tax burden: 13.07%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,626

    • Total taxes paid: $46,106

    • Tax burden: 25.11%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,543

    • Total taxes paid: $2,280

    • Tax burden: 15.68%

Difference of tax burden: 9.43%

People visiting Chicago at dusk.
People visiting Chicago at dusk.

Illinois

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $237,616

    • Total taxes paid: $90,996

    • Tax burden: 38.30%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,052

    • Total taxes paid: $3,510

    • Tax burden: 24.98%

Difference of tax burden: 13.32%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $237,616

    • Total taxes paid: $76,725

    • Tax burden: 32.29%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,052

    • Total taxes paid: $3,360

    • Tax burden: 23.91%

Difference of tax burden: 8.38%

River Town USA - Aerial view of autumn in a small Kentucky river town.
River Town USA - Aerial view of autumn in a small Kentucky river town.

Kentucky

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,883

    • Total taxes paid: $61,705

    • Tax burden: 34.49%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,912

    • Total taxes paid: $2,306

    • Tax burden: 21.13%

Difference of tax burden: 13.36%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,883

    • Total taxes paid: $52,847

    • Tax burden: 29.54%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,912

    • Total taxes paid: $2,174

    • Tax burden: 19.92%

Difference of tax burden: 9.62%

good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.
good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.

Florida

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $209,841

    • Total taxes paid: $66,433

    • Tax burden: 31.66%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,086

    • Total taxes paid: $2,373

    • Tax burden: 18.13%

Difference of tax burden: 13.53%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $209,841

    • Total taxes paid: $54,853

    • Tax burden: 26.14%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,086

    • Total taxes paid: $2,319

    • Tax burden: 17.72%

Difference of tax burden: 8.42%

Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.
Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.

Texas

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $224,146

    • Total taxes paid: $72,674

    • Tax burden: 32.42%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,034

    • Total taxes paid: $2,643

    • Tax burden: 18.83%

Difference of tax burden: 13.59%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $224,146

    • Total taxes paid: $59,884

    • Tax burden: 26.72%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,034

    • Total taxes paid: $2,495

    • Tax burden: 17.78%

Difference of tax burden: 8.94%

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

West Virginia

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $158,941

    • Total taxes paid: $56,003

    • Tax burden: 35.24%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,504

    • Total taxes paid: $2,249

    • Tax burden: 21.41%

Difference of tax burden: 13.83%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $158,941

    • Total taxes paid: $47,790

    • Tax burden: 30.07%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,504

    • Total taxes paid: $2,249

    • Tax burden: 21.41%

Difference of tax burden: 8.66%

People walk at City Creek Center shopping mall in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on a sunny day.
People walk at City Creek Center shopping mall in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on a sunny day.

Utah

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,437

    • Total taxes paid: $78,821

    • Tax burden: 36.76%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,112

    • Total taxes paid: $4,343

    • Tax burden: 22.72%

Difference of tax burden: 14.04%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,437

    • Total taxes paid: $66,836

    • Tax burden: 31.17%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,112

    • Total taxes paid: $3,650

    • Tax burden: 19.10%

Difference of tax burden: 12.07%

Downtown Trinidad, Colorado
Downtown Trinidad, Colorado

Colorado

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $239,479

    • Total taxes paid: $90,802

    • Tax burden: 37.92%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,187

    • Total taxes paid: $4,099

    • Tax burden: $23.85%

Difference of tax burden: 14.07%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $239,479

    • Total taxes paid: $76,326

    • Tax burden: 31.87%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,187

    • Total taxes paid: $3,635

    • Tax burden: 21.15%

Difference of tax burden: 10.72%

Pedestrians relax on John F.
Pedestrians relax on John F.

Pennsylvania

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,725

    • Total taxes paid: $74,459

    • Tax burden: 34.68%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,887

    • Total taxes paid: $2,837

    • Tax burden: 20.43%

Difference of tax burden: 14.25%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,725

    • Total taxes paid: $62,488

    • Tax burden: 29.10%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,887

    • Total taxes paid: $2,703

    • Tax burden: 19.47%

Difference of tax burden: 9.63%

Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.
Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.

Wyoming

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,249

    • Total taxes paid: $58,092

    • Tax burden: 30.06%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,572

    • Total taxes paid: $2,449

    • Tax burden: 15.73%

Difference of tax burden: 14.33%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,249

    • Total taxes paid: $47,931

    • Tax burden: 24.80%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,572

    • Total taxes paid: $2,147

    • Tax burden: 13.79%

Difference of tax burden: 11.01%

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $175,925

    • Total taxes paid: $60,848

    • Tax burden: 34.59%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,558

    • Total taxes paid: $2,127

    • Tax burden: 20.15%

Difference of tax burden: 14.44%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $175,925

    • Total taxes paid: $51,560

    • Tax burden: 29.31%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,558

    • Total taxes paid: $2,127

    • Tax burden: 20.15%

Difference of tax burden: 9.16%

Ann Arbor, MI - September 21, 2019: Historic Michigan Theater, built in 1928, located on East Liberty St in Downtown, Ann Arbor.
Ann Arbor, MI - September 21, 2019: Historic Michigan Theater, built in 1928, located on East Liberty St in Downtown, Ann Arbor.

Michigan

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,731

    • Total taxes paid: $68,171

    • Tax burden: 34.65%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,156

    • Total taxes paid: $2,652

    • Tax burden: 20.16%

Difference of tax burden: 14.49%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,731

    • Total taxes paid: $57,662

    • Tax burden: 29.31%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,156

    • Total taxes paid: $2,591

    • Tax burden: 19.69%

Difference of tax burden: 9.62%

Color images of the boxyard mall in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma taken 06/19/2018.
Color images of the boxyard mall in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma taken 06/19/2018.

Oklahoma

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,130

    • Total taxes paid: $65,189

    • Tax burden: 35.60%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,268

    • Total taxes paid: $2,519

    • Tax burden: 20.54%

Difference of tax burden: 15.06%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,130

    • Total taxes paid: $55,556

    • Tax burden: 30.34%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,268

    • Total taxes paid: $2,399

    • Tax burden: 19.56%

Difference of tax burden: 10.78%

Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.
Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

Massachusetts

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $284,857

    • Total taxes paid: $113,477

    • Tax burden: 39.84%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,520

    • Total taxes paid: $3,819

    • Tax burden: 24.60%

Difference of tax burden: 15.24%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $284,857

    • Total taxes paid: $94,009

    • Tax burden: 33.00%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,520

    • Total taxes paid: $3,522

    • Tax burden: 22.69%

Difference of tax burden: 10.31%

Stock photograph of new apartment buildings on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.
Stock photograph of new apartment buildings on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

Arizona

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $202,970

    • Total taxes paid: $72,494

    • Tax burden: 35.72%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,587

    • Total taxes paid: $2,774

    • Tax burden: 20.42%

Difference of tax burden: 15.30%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $202,970

    • Total taxes paid: $60,204

    • Tax burden: 29.66%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,587

    • Total taxes paid: $2,639

    • Tax burden: 19.43%

Difference of tax burden: 10.23%

Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,518

    • Total taxes paid: $69,533

    • Tax burden: 33.35%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,804

    • Total taxes paid: $2,653

    • Tax burden: 17.92%

Difference of tax burden: 15.43%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,518

    • Total taxes paid: $57,382

    • Tax burden: 27.52%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,804

    • Total taxes paid: $2,402

    • Tax burden: 16.23%

Difference of tax burden: 11.29%

Wichita Kansas Skyline with Many Buildings.
Wichita Kansas Skyline with Many Buildings.

Kansas

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $197,458

    • Total taxes paid: $72,727

    • Tax burden: 36.83%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,449

    • Total taxes paid: $3,087

    • Tax burden: 21.36%

Difference of tax burden: 15.47%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $197,458

    • Total taxes paid: $61,431

    • Tax burden: 31.11%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,449

    • Total taxes paid: $2,757

    • Tax burden: 19.08%

Difference of tax burden: 12.03%

High angle view of Lower Manhattan cityscape - Chinatown, New York, USA.
High angle view of Lower Manhattan cityscape - Chinatown, New York, USA.

New York

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $276,728

    • Total taxes paid: $115,730

    • Tax burden: 41.82%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,020

    • Total taxes paid: $3,386

    • Tax burden: 26.01%

Difference of tax burden: 15.81%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $276,728

    • Total taxes paid: $95,703

    • Tax burden: 34.58%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,020

    • Total taxes paid: $3,138

    • Tax burden: 24.10%

Difference of tax burden: 10.48%

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Rhode Island

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $222,204

    • Total taxes paid: $82,862

    • Tax burden: 37.29%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,273

    • Total taxes paid: $2,823

    • Tax burden: 21.27%

Difference of tax burden: 16.02%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $222,204

    • Total taxes paid: $69,753

    • Tax burden: 31.39%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,273

    • Total taxes paid: $2,587

    • Tax burden: 19.49%

Difference of tax burden: 11.90%

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 18, 2017: Findlay Market is a trendy farmer&#39;s marketplace in the historic Over the Rhine district in Cincinnati, Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 18, 2017: Findlay Market is a trendy farmer's marketplace in the historic Over the Rhine district in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ohio

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $192,225

    • Total taxes paid: $65,757

    • Tax burden: 34.21%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,861

    • Total taxes paid: $2,278

    • Tax burden: 17.71%

Difference of tax burden: 16.50%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $192,225

    • Total taxes paid: $55,699

    • Tax burden: 28.98%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,861

    • Total taxes paid: $2,247

    • Tax burden: 17.47%

Difference of tax burden: 11.51%

Annapolis Maryland capitol
Annapolis Maryland capitol

Maryland

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $272,042

    • Total taxes paid: $107,112

    • Tax burden: 39.37%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,854

    • Total taxes paid: $4,252

    • Tax burden: 22.55%

Difference of tax burden: 16.82%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $272,042

    • Total taxes paid: $88,441

    • Tax burden: 32.51%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,854

    • Total taxes paid: $3,513

    • Tax burden: 18.63%

Difference of tax burden: 13.88%

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA - SEPTEMBER 11, 2009: People on Church Street, a pedestrian mall with sidewalk cafes and restaurants.
BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA - SEPTEMBER 11, 2009: People on Church Street, a pedestrian mall with sidewalk cafes and restaurants.

Vermont

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,616

    • Total taxes paid: $73,627

    • Tax burden: 37.45%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,666

    • Total taxes paid: $2,980

    • Tax burden: 20.32%

Difference of tax burden: 17.13%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,616

    • Total taxes paid: $61,161

    • Tax burden: 31.11%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,666

    • Total taxes paid: $2,562

    • Tax burden: 17.47%

Difference of tax burden: 13.64%

Old Courthouse in downtown St.
Old Courthouse in downtown St.

Missouri

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $190,290

    • Total taxes paid: $68,402

    • Tax burden: 35.95%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,281

    • Total taxes paid: $2,480

    • Tax burden: 18.67%

Difference of tax burden: 17.28%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $190,290

    • Total taxes paid: $57,868

    • Tax burden: 30.41%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,281

    • Total taxes paid: $2,395

    • Tax burden: 18.03%

Difference of tax burden: 12.38%

Savannah, USA - May 11, 2018: Famous water fountain in Forsyth park, Georgia during sunny day in summer with people walking on alley street.
Savannah, USA - May 11, 2018: Famous water fountain in Forsyth park, Georgia during sunny day in summer with people walking on alley street.

Georgia

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $212,411

    • Total taxes paid: $78,803

    • Tax burden: 37.10%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,798

    • Total taxes paid: $2,534

    • Tax burden: 19.80%

Difference of tax burden: 17.30%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $212,411

    • Total taxes paid: $66,874

    • Tax burden: 31.48%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,798

    • Total taxes paid: $2,392

    • Tax burden: 18.69%

Difference of tax burden: 12.79%

Juneau, United Stated - May 17, 2011: Business located along South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau, Alaska.
Juneau, United Stated - May 17, 2011: Business located along South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau, Alaska.

Alaska

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $230,147

    • Total taxes paid: $70,373

    • Tax burden: 30.58%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,977

    • Total taxes paid: $2,518

    • Tax burden: 13.27%

Difference of tax burden: 17.31%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $230,147

    • Total taxes paid: $56,923

    • Tax burden: 24.73%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,977

    • Total taxes paid: $1,875

    • Tax burden: 9.88%

Difference of tax burden: 14.85%

Charlotte North Carolina
Charlotte North Carolina

North Carolina

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,793

    • Total taxes paid: $70,718

    • Tax burden: 35.94%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,761

    • Total taxes paid: $2,358

    • Tax burden: 18.48%

Difference of tax burden: 17.46%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,793

    • Total taxes paid: $59,638

    • Tax burden: 30.31%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,761

    • Total taxes paid: $2,231

    • Tax burden: 17.48%

Difference of tax burden: 12.83%

Midtown Crossing Omaha Nebraska Aerial.
Midtown Crossing Omaha Nebraska Aerial.

Nebraska

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,357

    • Total taxes paid: $71,199

    • Tax burden: 36.82%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,168

    • Total taxes paid: $2,883

    • Tax burden: 19.01%

Difference of tax burden: 17.81%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,357

    • Total taxes paid: $59,638

    • Tax burden: 30.84%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,168

    • Total taxes paid: $2,398

    • Tax burden: 15.81%

Difference of tax burden: 15.03%

boardwalk in Myrtle Beach South Carolina
boardwalk in Myrtle Beach South Carolina

South Carolina

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $186,571

    • Total taxes paid: $69,001

    • Tax burden: 36.98%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,736

    • Total taxes paid: $2,242

    • Tax burden: 19.10%

Difference of tax burden: 17.88%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $186,571

    • Total taxes paid: $58,640

    • Tax burden: 31.43%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,736

    • Total taxes paid: $2,242

    • Tax burden: 19.10%

Difference of tax burden: 12.33%

Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.
Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

Connecticut

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $298,915

    • Total taxes paid: $122,590

    • Tax burden: 41.01%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,569

    • Total taxes paid: $3,791

    • Tax burden: 22.88%

Difference of tax burden: 18.13%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $298,915

    • Total taxes paid: $99,936

    • Tax burden: 33.43%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,569

    • Total taxes paid: $3,258

    • Tax burden: 19.66%

Difference of tax burden: 13.77%

Waikiki ,Oahu, Hawaii, United States - August 27, 2016: people take the sun lying on the lawn fronting the popular Queen&#39;s Beach section of Waikiki Beach.
Waikiki ,Oahu, Hawaii, United States - August 27, 2016: people take the sun lying on the lawn fronting the popular Queen's Beach section of Waikiki Beach.

Hawaii

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $247,294

    • Total taxes paid: $104,945

    • Tax burden: 42.44%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,890

    • Total taxes paid: $4,310

    • Tax burden: 24.09%

Difference of tax burden: 18.35%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $247,294

    • Total taxes paid: $86,816

    • Tax burden: 35.11%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,890

    • Total taxes paid: $3,442

    • Tax burden: 19.24%

Difference of tax burden: 15.87%

Aug 08 2015 Milwaukee Wisconsin United States The Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward section of Milwaukee Wisconsin at night - Image.
Aug 08 2015 Milwaukee Wisconsin United States The Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward section of Milwaukee Wisconsin at night - Image.

Wisconsin

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $194,624

    • Total taxes paid: $69,881

    • Tax burden: 35.91%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,311

    • Total taxes paid: $2,601

    • Tax burden: 16.98%

Difference of tax burden: 18.93%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $194,624

    • Total taxes paid: $58,858

    • Tax burden: 30.24%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,311

    • Total taxes paid: $2,155

    • Tax burden: 14.07%

Difference of tax burden: 16.17%

Bar Harbor: Group of young people walking on green grass hill in park downtown village in summer by boats.
Bar Harbor: Group of young people walking on green grass hill in park downtown village in summer by boats.

Maine

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,447

    • Total taxes paid: $68,146

    • Tax burden: 36.75%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,702

    • Total taxes paid: $2,441

    • Tax burden: 17.81%

Difference of tax burden: 18.94%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,447

    • Total taxes paid: $57,456

    • Tax burden: 30.98%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,702

    • Total taxes paid: $2,250

    • Tax burden: 16.42%

Difference of tax burden: 14.56%

This is a panorama view of Claremont, New Hampshire, New England.
This is a panorama view of Claremont, New Hampshire, New England.

New Hampshire

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $236,675

    • Total taxes paid: $82,928

    • Tax burden: 35.04%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,862

    • Total taxes paid: $3,017

    • Tax burden: 15.99%

Difference of tax burden: 19.05%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $236,675

    • Total taxes paid: $68,760

    • Tax burden: 29.05%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,862

    • Total taxes paid: $2,386

    • Tax burden: 12.65%

Difference of tax burden: 16.40%

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA &#x002013; MAY 27, 2018: Norfolk&#39;s Waterside District, a dining and entertainment area along the city&#39;s waterfront.
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA – MAY 27, 2018: Norfolk's Waterside District, a dining and entertainment area along the city's waterfront.

Virginia

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $256,360

    • Total taxes paid: $99,046

    • Tax burden: 38.64%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,508

    • Total taxes paid: $3,224

    • Tax burden: 19.53%

Difference of tax burden: 19.11%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $256,360

    • Total taxes paid: $82,454

    • Tax burden: 32.16%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,508

    • Total taxes paid: $2,603

    • Tax burden: 15.77%

Difference of tax burden: 16.39%

Los Angeles, California, USA - July 7th, 2016: Visitors at one of LA&#39;s landmark the
Los Angeles, California, USA - July 7th, 2016: Visitors at one of LA's landmark the

California

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $278,638

    • Total taxes paid: $122,662

    • Tax burden: 44.02%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,827

    • Total taxes paid: $3,937

    • Tax burden: 24.88%

Difference of tax burden: 19.14%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $278,638

    • Total taxes paid: $100,624

    • Tax burden: 36.11%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,827

    • Total taxes paid: $3,539

    • Tax burden: 22.36%

Difference of tax burden: 13.75%

Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.
Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $187,874

    • Total taxes paid: $70,683

    • Tax burden: 37.62%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,836

    • Total taxes paid: $2,739

    • Tax burden: 18.46%

Difference of tax burden: 19.16%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $187,874

    • Total taxes paid: $60,524

    • Tax burden: 32.22%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,836

    • Total taxes paid: $2,347

    • Tax burden: 15.82%

Difference of tax burden: 16.40%

Summer in Idaho&#x002019;s capital city.
Summer in Idaho’s capital city.

Idaho

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,921

    • Total taxes paid: $64,225

    • Tax burden: 35.90%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,921

    • Total taxes paid: $2,286

    • Tax burden: 16.42%

Difference of tax burden: 19.48%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,921

    • Total taxes paid: $54,372

    • Tax burden: 30.39%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,921

    • Total taxes paid: $2,132

    • Tax burden: 15.31%

Difference of tax burden: 15.08%

minneapolis,minesota,usa.
minneapolis,minesota,usa.

Minnesota

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,793

    • Total taxes paid: $91,352

    • Tax burden: 39.93%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,300

    • Total taxes paid: $3,480

    • Tax burden: 20.12%

Difference of tax burden: 19.81%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,793

    • Total taxes paid: $75,143

    • Tax burden: 32.84%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,300

    • Total taxes paid: $2,743

    • Tax burden: 15.86%

Difference of tax burden: 16.98%

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.
Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.

New Jersey

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $294,079

    • Total taxes paid: $119,329

    • Tax burden: 40.58%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,981

    • Total taxes paid: $3,447

    • Tax burden: 20.30%

Difference of tax burden: 20.28%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $294,079

    • Total taxes paid: $96,933

    • Tax burden: 32.96%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,981

    • Total taxes paid: $3,004

    • Tax burden: 17.69%

Difference of tax burden: 15.27%

A mixed-race group of friends commuting in an urban city environment with trees in background.
A mixed-race group of friends commuting in an urban city environment with trees in background.

Oregon

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,393

    • Total taxes paid: $78,467

    • Tax burden: 37.65%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,622

    • Total taxes paid: $2,185

    • Tax burden: 14.94%

Difference of tax burden: 22.71%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,393

    • Total taxes paid: $65,815

    • Tax burden: 31.58%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,622

    • Total taxes paid: $1,676

    • Tax burden: 11.46%

Difference of tax burden: 20.12%

Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA - July 15, 2011: Evening concerts are held on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.
Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA - July 15, 2011: Evening concerts are held on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.

Delaware

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $221,085

    • Total taxes paid: $77,832

    • Tax burden: 35.20%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,768

    • Total taxes paid: $1,910

    • Tax burden: 12.11%

Difference of tax burden: 23.09%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $221,085

    • Total taxes paid: $65,137

    • Tax burden: 29.46%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,768

    • Total taxes paid: $1,438

    • Tax burden: 9.12%

Difference of tax burden: 20.34%

Montana
Montana

Montana

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,017

    • Total taxes paid: $61,559

    • Tax burden: 33.45%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,337

    • Total taxes paid: $1,277

    • Tax burden: 9.58%

Difference of tax burden: 23.87%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,017

    • Total taxes paid: $51,997

    • Tax burden: 28.26%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,337

    • Total taxes paid: $1,067

    • Tax burden: 8%

Difference of tax burden: 20.26%

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the difference in tax burden between the richest and the poorest 20% in every state, GOBankingRates used the 2019 American Community Survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau to first find the average annual income of the richest and poorest 20% in every state. GOBankingRates then sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2021 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income of both the richest and the poorest 20% in every state. These calculations were done for a person filing taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates then, using the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey by income quintile, found the annual expenditure for both the richest and the poorest 20% income quintile (minus “shelter” and “healthcare”) and found the annual expenditure for both in each state using the Missouri Economic Research Center’s Cost of Living Data series. The annual expenditure of each state was then multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax (state rate plus average local rate) to give total dollars spent on sales tax for each state. To figure out the tax burden, GOBankingRates combined total spent on federal and state income tax plus total spent on sales tax annually, divided by average income. These figures then were compared between each state’s richest and poorest. Property tax was not included due to a lack of consistent data for home values of both the richest and poorest 20% in every state. The standard deduction was used when calculating income tax rates. If the standard deduction was greater than the average income, no tax would be taken from that income. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 13, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here Is the Difference in Tax Burden Between the Rich and Poor in Every State

