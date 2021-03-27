Here Is the Difference in Tax Burden Between the Rich and Poor in Every State
How our income taxes are calculated are a mystery to the vast number of Americans who haven’t been taught how to read the tax codes or decipher tax terminology. Start, for example, with the terms tax rate and tax burden.
While tax rate is focused on the percentage an individual or business is taxed, it can vary greatly based on income. Tax burden measures the total amount of taxes, including state and local taxes. Unfortunately, this isn’t universal across the country, either, and the difference in tax burden is significant when it comes to the richest and poorest 20% in each state.
To find the difference in tax burdens across the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed the 2019 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau to learn the average annual income for the richest and poorest 20% in every state. This study used an in-house income tax calculator to find the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income for both demographics in each state, which are reflected for both single people and for those who are married and filing jointly.
This study also calculated the annual expenditures of each state and was multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax to figure total dollars spent on sales tax for every state. The combined total spent on federal and state income tax was added to the total spent on sales tax and then divided by average income.
It’s important to note that property tax was not included due to inconsistent data. This study is ranked from the lowest to highest difference in tax burdens for single people and not by those married and filing jointly.
The richest 20% always will have the larger tax burden; however, even with the higher tax burden, these individuals still will have considerably more money than the poorest 20%. This means every dollar paid toward taxes is much more of a burden for the poorest 20%. For example, if a state’s tax burden for those filing single is 27.50%, this does not mean the richest 20% pays 27.50% more than the poorest 20%. This number reflects that they pay 27.50% more of their own income than the poorest 20%.
Find out the difference in tax between the richest and poorest 20% in every state.
Alabama
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $177,811
Total taxes paid: $63,589
Tax burden: $35.76%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,538
Total taxes paid: $2,718
Tax burden: 25.79%
Difference of tax burden: 9.97%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $177,811
Total taxes paid: $54,681
Tax burden: $30.75%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,538
Total taxes paid: $2,458
Tax burden: 23.33%
Difference of tax burden: 7.42%
Louisiana
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,481
Total taxes paid: $68,377
Tax burden: 36.86%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,757
Total taxes paid: $2,613
Tax burden: 26.78%
Difference of tax burden: 10.08%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,481
Total taxes paid: $57,743
Tax burden: 31.13%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,757
Total taxes paid: $2,613
Tax burden: 26.78%
Difference of tax burden: 4.35%
Tennessee
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $191,924
Total taxes paid: $60,799
Tax burden: 31.68%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,221
Total taxes paid: $2,555
Tax burden: 20.90%
Difference of tax burden: 10.78%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $191,924
Total taxes paid: $50,770
Tax burden: 26.45%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,221
Total taxes paid: $2,555
Tax burden: 20.90%
Difference of tax burden: 5.55%
Nevada
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $203,124
Total taxes paid: $65,559
Tax burden: 32.28%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,239
Total taxes paid: $2,944
Tax burden: 20.67%
Difference of tax burden: 11.61%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $203,124
Total taxes paid: $54,516
Tax burden: 26.84%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,239
Total taxes paid: $2,775
Tax burden: 19.49%
Difference of tax burden: 7.35%
Arkansas
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $170,176
Total taxes paid: $62,196
Tax burden: 36.55%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,049
Total taxes paid: $2,705
Tax burden: 24.48%
Difference of tax burden: 12.07%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $170,176
Total taxes paid: $53,629
Tax burden: 31.51%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,049
Total taxes paid: $2,601
Tax burden: 23.54%
Difference of tax burden: 7.97%
Mississippi
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $160,084
Total taxes paid: $54,876
Tax burden: 34.28%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,367
Total taxes paid: $2,047
Tax burden: 21.85%
Difference of tax burden: 12.43%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $160,084
Total taxes paid: $46,525
Tax burden: 29.06%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,367
Total taxes paid: $1,957
Tax burden: 20.89%
Difference of tax burden: 8.17%
Washington
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $244,742
Total taxes paid: $83,943
Tax burden: 34.3%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,314
Total taxes paid: $3,732
Tax burden: 21.56%
Difference of tax burden: 12.74%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $244,742
Total taxes paid: $68,888
Tax burden: 28.15%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,314
Total taxes paid: $3,256
Tax burden: 18.81%
Difference of tax burden: 9.34%
Indiana
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,445
Total taxes paid: $61,267
Tax burden: 33.40%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,570
Total taxes paid: $2,768
Tax burden: 20.40%
Difference of tax burden: 13%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,445
Total taxes paid: $52,087
Tax burden: 28.39%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,570
Total taxes paid: $2,666
Tax burden: 19.65%
Difference of tax burden: 8.74%
South Dakota
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,626
Total taxes paid: $55,304
Tax burden: 30.12%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,543
Total taxes paid: $2,479
Tax burden: 17.05%
Difference of tax burden: 13.07%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,626
Total taxes paid: $46,106
Tax burden: 25.11%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,543
Total taxes paid: $2,280
Tax burden: 15.68%
Difference of tax burden: 9.43%
Illinois
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $237,616
Total taxes paid: $90,996
Tax burden: 38.30%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,052
Total taxes paid: $3,510
Tax burden: 24.98%
Difference of tax burden: 13.32%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $237,616
Total taxes paid: $76,725
Tax burden: 32.29%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,052
Total taxes paid: $3,360
Tax burden: 23.91%
Difference of tax burden: 8.38%
Kentucky
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,883
Total taxes paid: $61,705
Tax burden: 34.49%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,912
Total taxes paid: $2,306
Tax burden: 21.13%
Difference of tax burden: 13.36%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,883
Total taxes paid: $52,847
Tax burden: 29.54%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,912
Total taxes paid: $2,174
Tax burden: 19.92%
Difference of tax burden: 9.62%
Florida
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $209,841
Total taxes paid: $66,433
Tax burden: 31.66%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,086
Total taxes paid: $2,373
Tax burden: 18.13%
Difference of tax burden: 13.53%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $209,841
Total taxes paid: $54,853
Tax burden: 26.14%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,086
Total taxes paid: $2,319
Tax burden: 17.72%
Difference of tax burden: 8.42%
Texas
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $224,146
Total taxes paid: $72,674
Tax burden: 32.42%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,034
Total taxes paid: $2,643
Tax burden: 18.83%
Difference of tax burden: 13.59%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $224,146
Total taxes paid: $59,884
Tax burden: 26.72%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,034
Total taxes paid: $2,495
Tax burden: 17.78%
Difference of tax burden: 8.94%
West Virginia
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $158,941
Total taxes paid: $56,003
Tax burden: 35.24%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,504
Total taxes paid: $2,249
Tax burden: 21.41%
Difference of tax burden: 13.83%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $158,941
Total taxes paid: $47,790
Tax burden: 30.07%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,504
Total taxes paid: $2,249
Tax burden: 21.41%
Difference of tax burden: 8.66%
Utah
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,437
Total taxes paid: $78,821
Tax burden: 36.76%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,112
Total taxes paid: $4,343
Tax burden: 22.72%
Difference of tax burden: 14.04%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,437
Total taxes paid: $66,836
Tax burden: 31.17%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,112
Total taxes paid: $3,650
Tax burden: 19.10%
Difference of tax burden: 12.07%
Colorado
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $239,479
Total taxes paid: $90,802
Tax burden: 37.92%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,187
Total taxes paid: $4,099
Tax burden: $23.85%
Difference of tax burden: 14.07%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $239,479
Total taxes paid: $76,326
Tax burden: 31.87%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,187
Total taxes paid: $3,635
Tax burden: 21.15%
Difference of tax burden: 10.72%
Pennsylvania
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,725
Total taxes paid: $74,459
Tax burden: 34.68%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,887
Total taxes paid: $2,837
Tax burden: 20.43%
Difference of tax burden: 14.25%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,725
Total taxes paid: $62,488
Tax burden: 29.10%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,887
Total taxes paid: $2,703
Tax burden: 19.47%
Difference of tax burden: 9.63%
Wyoming
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,249
Total taxes paid: $58,092
Tax burden: 30.06%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,572
Total taxes paid: $2,449
Tax burden: 15.73%
Difference of tax burden: 14.33%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,249
Total taxes paid: $47,931
Tax burden: 24.80%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,572
Total taxes paid: $2,147
Tax burden: 13.79%
Difference of tax burden: 11.01%
New Mexico
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $175,925
Total taxes paid: $60,848
Tax burden: 34.59%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,558
Total taxes paid: $2,127
Tax burden: 20.15%
Difference of tax burden: 14.44%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $175,925
Total taxes paid: $51,560
Tax burden: 29.31%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,558
Total taxes paid: $2,127
Tax burden: 20.15%
Difference of tax burden: 9.16%
Michigan
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,731
Total taxes paid: $68,171
Tax burden: 34.65%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,156
Total taxes paid: $2,652
Tax burden: 20.16%
Difference of tax burden: 14.49%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,731
Total taxes paid: $57,662
Tax burden: 29.31%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,156
Total taxes paid: $2,591
Tax burden: 19.69%
Difference of tax burden: 9.62%
Oklahoma
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,130
Total taxes paid: $65,189
Tax burden: 35.60%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,268
Total taxes paid: $2,519
Tax burden: 20.54%
Difference of tax burden: 15.06%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,130
Total taxes paid: $55,556
Tax burden: 30.34%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,268
Total taxes paid: $2,399
Tax burden: 19.56%
Difference of tax burden: 10.78%
Massachusetts
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $284,857
Total taxes paid: $113,477
Tax burden: 39.84%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,520
Total taxes paid: $3,819
Tax burden: 24.60%
Difference of tax burden: 15.24%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $284,857
Total taxes paid: $94,009
Tax burden: 33.00%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,520
Total taxes paid: $3,522
Tax burden: 22.69%
Difference of tax burden: 10.31%
Arizona
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $202,970
Total taxes paid: $72,494
Tax burden: 35.72%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,587
Total taxes paid: $2,774
Tax burden: 20.42%
Difference of tax burden: 15.30%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $202,970
Total taxes paid: $60,204
Tax burden: 29.66%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,587
Total taxes paid: $2,639
Tax burden: 19.43%
Difference of tax burden: 10.23%
North Dakota
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,518
Total taxes paid: $69,533
Tax burden: 33.35%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,804
Total taxes paid: $2,653
Tax burden: 17.92%
Difference of tax burden: 15.43%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,518
Total taxes paid: $57,382
Tax burden: 27.52%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,804
Total taxes paid: $2,402
Tax burden: 16.23%
Difference of tax burden: 11.29%
Kansas
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $197,458
Total taxes paid: $72,727
Tax burden: 36.83%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,449
Total taxes paid: $3,087
Tax burden: 21.36%
Difference of tax burden: 15.47%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $197,458
Total taxes paid: $61,431
Tax burden: 31.11%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,449
Total taxes paid: $2,757
Tax burden: 19.08%
Difference of tax burden: 12.03%
New York
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $276,728
Total taxes paid: $115,730
Tax burden: 41.82%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,020
Total taxes paid: $3,386
Tax burden: 26.01%
Difference of tax burden: 15.81%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $276,728
Total taxes paid: $95,703
Tax burden: 34.58%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,020
Total taxes paid: $3,138
Tax burden: 24.10%
Difference of tax burden: 10.48%
Rhode Island
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $222,204
Total taxes paid: $82,862
Tax burden: 37.29%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,273
Total taxes paid: $2,823
Tax burden: 21.27%
Difference of tax burden: 16.02%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $222,204
Total taxes paid: $69,753
Tax burden: 31.39%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,273
Total taxes paid: $2,587
Tax burden: 19.49%
Difference of tax burden: 11.90%
Ohio
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $192,225
Total taxes paid: $65,757
Tax burden: 34.21%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,861
Total taxes paid: $2,278
Tax burden: 17.71%
Difference of tax burden: 16.50%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $192,225
Total taxes paid: $55,699
Tax burden: 28.98%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,861
Total taxes paid: $2,247
Tax burden: 17.47%
Difference of tax burden: 11.51%
Maryland
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $272,042
Total taxes paid: $107,112
Tax burden: 39.37%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,854
Total taxes paid: $4,252
Tax burden: 22.55%
Difference of tax burden: 16.82%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $272,042
Total taxes paid: $88,441
Tax burden: 32.51%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,854
Total taxes paid: $3,513
Tax burden: 18.63%
Difference of tax burden: 13.88%
Vermont
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,616
Total taxes paid: $73,627
Tax burden: 37.45%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,666
Total taxes paid: $2,980
Tax burden: 20.32%
Difference of tax burden: 17.13%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,616
Total taxes paid: $61,161
Tax burden: 31.11%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,666
Total taxes paid: $2,562
Tax burden: 17.47%
Difference of tax burden: 13.64%
Missouri
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $190,290
Total taxes paid: $68,402
Tax burden: 35.95%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,281
Total taxes paid: $2,480
Tax burden: 18.67%
Difference of tax burden: 17.28%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $190,290
Total taxes paid: $57,868
Tax burden: 30.41%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,281
Total taxes paid: $2,395
Tax burden: 18.03%
Difference of tax burden: 12.38%
Georgia
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $212,411
Total taxes paid: $78,803
Tax burden: 37.10%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,798
Total taxes paid: $2,534
Tax burden: 19.80%
Difference of tax burden: 17.30%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $212,411
Total taxes paid: $66,874
Tax burden: 31.48%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,798
Total taxes paid: $2,392
Tax burden: 18.69%
Difference of tax burden: 12.79%
Alaska
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $230,147
Total taxes paid: $70,373
Tax burden: 30.58%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,977
Total taxes paid: $2,518
Tax burden: 13.27%
Difference of tax burden: 17.31%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $230,147
Total taxes paid: $56,923
Tax burden: 24.73%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,977
Total taxes paid: $1,875
Tax burden: 9.88%
Difference of tax burden: 14.85%
North Carolina
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,793
Total taxes paid: $70,718
Tax burden: 35.94%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,761
Total taxes paid: $2,358
Tax burden: 18.48%
Difference of tax burden: 17.46%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,793
Total taxes paid: $59,638
Tax burden: 30.31%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,761
Total taxes paid: $2,231
Tax burden: 17.48%
Difference of tax burden: 12.83%
Nebraska
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,357
Total taxes paid: $71,199
Tax burden: 36.82%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,168
Total taxes paid: $2,883
Tax burden: 19.01%
Difference of tax burden: 17.81%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,357
Total taxes paid: $59,638
Tax burden: 30.84%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,168
Total taxes paid: $2,398
Tax burden: 15.81%
Difference of tax burden: 15.03%
South Carolina
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $186,571
Total taxes paid: $69,001
Tax burden: 36.98%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,736
Total taxes paid: $2,242
Tax burden: 19.10%
Difference of tax burden: 17.88%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $186,571
Total taxes paid: $58,640
Tax burden: 31.43%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,736
Total taxes paid: $2,242
Tax burden: 19.10%
Difference of tax burden: 12.33%
Connecticut
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $298,915
Total taxes paid: $122,590
Tax burden: 41.01%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,569
Total taxes paid: $3,791
Tax burden: 22.88%
Difference of tax burden: 18.13%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $298,915
Total taxes paid: $99,936
Tax burden: 33.43%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,569
Total taxes paid: $3,258
Tax burden: 19.66%
Difference of tax burden: 13.77%
Hawaii
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $247,294
Total taxes paid: $104,945
Tax burden: 42.44%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,890
Total taxes paid: $4,310
Tax burden: 24.09%
Difference of tax burden: 18.35%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $247,294
Total taxes paid: $86,816
Tax burden: 35.11%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,890
Total taxes paid: $3,442
Tax burden: 19.24%
Difference of tax burden: 15.87%
Wisconsin
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $194,624
Total taxes paid: $69,881
Tax burden: 35.91%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,311
Total taxes paid: $2,601
Tax burden: 16.98%
Difference of tax burden: 18.93%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $194,624
Total taxes paid: $58,858
Tax burden: 30.24%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,311
Total taxes paid: $2,155
Tax burden: 14.07%
Difference of tax burden: 16.17%
Maine
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,447
Total taxes paid: $68,146
Tax burden: 36.75%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,702
Total taxes paid: $2,441
Tax burden: 17.81%
Difference of tax burden: 18.94%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,447
Total taxes paid: $57,456
Tax burden: 30.98%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,702
Total taxes paid: $2,250
Tax burden: 16.42%
Difference of tax burden: 14.56%
New Hampshire
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $236,675
Total taxes paid: $82,928
Tax burden: 35.04%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,862
Total taxes paid: $3,017
Tax burden: 15.99%
Difference of tax burden: 19.05%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $236,675
Total taxes paid: $68,760
Tax burden: 29.05%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,862
Total taxes paid: $2,386
Tax burden: 12.65%
Difference of tax burden: 16.40%
Virginia
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $256,360
Total taxes paid: $99,046
Tax burden: 38.64%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,508
Total taxes paid: $3,224
Tax burden: 19.53%
Difference of tax burden: 19.11%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $256,360
Total taxes paid: $82,454
Tax burden: 32.16%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,508
Total taxes paid: $2,603
Tax burden: 15.77%
Difference of tax burden: 16.39%
California
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $278,638
Total taxes paid: $122,662
Tax burden: 44.02%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,827
Total taxes paid: $3,937
Tax burden: 24.88%
Difference of tax burden: 19.14%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $278,638
Total taxes paid: $100,624
Tax burden: 36.11%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,827
Total taxes paid: $3,539
Tax burden: 22.36%
Difference of tax burden: 13.75%
Iowa
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $187,874
Total taxes paid: $70,683
Tax burden: 37.62%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,836
Total taxes paid: $2,739
Tax burden: 18.46%
Difference of tax burden: 19.16%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $187,874
Total taxes paid: $60,524
Tax burden: 32.22%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,836
Total taxes paid: $2,347
Tax burden: 15.82%
Difference of tax burden: 16.40%
Idaho
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,921
Total taxes paid: $64,225
Tax burden: 35.90%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,921
Total taxes paid: $2,286
Tax burden: 16.42%
Difference of tax burden: 19.48%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,921
Total taxes paid: $54,372
Tax burden: 30.39%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,921
Total taxes paid: $2,132
Tax burden: 15.31%
Difference of tax burden: 15.08%
Minnesota
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,793
Total taxes paid: $91,352
Tax burden: 39.93%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,300
Total taxes paid: $3,480
Tax burden: 20.12%
Difference of tax burden: 19.81%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,793
Total taxes paid: $75,143
Tax burden: 32.84%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,300
Total taxes paid: $2,743
Tax burden: 15.86%
Difference of tax burden: 16.98%
New Jersey
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $294,079
Total taxes paid: $119,329
Tax burden: 40.58%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,981
Total taxes paid: $3,447
Tax burden: 20.30%
Difference of tax burden: 20.28%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $294,079
Total taxes paid: $96,933
Tax burden: 32.96%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,981
Total taxes paid: $3,004
Tax burden: 17.69%
Difference of tax burden: 15.27%
Oregon
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,393
Total taxes paid: $78,467
Tax burden: 37.65%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,622
Total taxes paid: $2,185
Tax burden: 14.94%
Difference of tax burden: 22.71%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,393
Total taxes paid: $65,815
Tax burden: 31.58%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,622
Total taxes paid: $1,676
Tax burden: 11.46%
Difference of tax burden: 20.12%
Delaware
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $221,085
Total taxes paid: $77,832
Tax burden: 35.20%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,768
Total taxes paid: $1,910
Tax burden: 12.11%
Difference of tax burden: 23.09%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $221,085
Total taxes paid: $65,137
Tax burden: 29.46%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,768
Total taxes paid: $1,438
Tax burden: 9.12%
Difference of tax burden: 20.34%
Montana
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,017
Total taxes paid: $61,559
Tax burden: 33.45%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,337
Total taxes paid: $1,277
Tax burden: 9.58%
Difference of tax burden: 23.87%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,017
Total taxes paid: $51,997
Tax burden: 28.26%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,337
Total taxes paid: $1,067
Tax burden: 8%
Difference of tax burden: 20.26%
Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: To find the difference in tax burden between the richest and the poorest 20% in every state, GOBankingRates used the 2019 American Community Survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau to first find the average annual income of the richest and poorest 20% in every state. GOBankingRates then sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2021 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income of both the richest and the poorest 20% in every state. These calculations were done for a person filing taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates then, using the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey by income quintile, found the annual expenditure for both the richest and the poorest 20% income quintile (minus “shelter” and “healthcare”) and found the annual expenditure for both in each state using the Missouri Economic Research Center’s Cost of Living Data series. The annual expenditure of each state was then multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax (state rate plus average local rate) to give total dollars spent on sales tax for each state. To figure out the tax burden, GOBankingRates combined total spent on federal and state income tax plus total spent on sales tax annually, divided by average income. These figures then were compared between each state’s richest and poorest. Property tax was not included due to a lack of consistent data for home values of both the richest and poorest 20% in every state. The standard deduction was used when calculating income tax rates. If the standard deduction was greater than the average income, no tax would be taken from that income. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 13, 2021.
