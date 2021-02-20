Here Is the Difference in Tax Burden Between the Rich and Poor in Every State

Jami Farkas
JoeChristensen / Getty Images
JoeChristensen / Getty Images

How our income taxes are calculated are a mystery to the vast number of Americans who haven’t been taught how to read the tax codes or decipher tax terminology. Start, for example, with the terms tax rate and tax burden.

While tax rate is focused on the percentage an individual or business is taxed, it can vary greatly based on income. Tax burden measures the total amount of taxes, including state and local taxes. Unfortunately, this isn’t universal across the country, either, and the difference in tax burden is significant when it comes to the richest and poorest 20% in each state.

Find Out: 23 Ridiculous Tax Loopholes

To find the difference in tax burdens across the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed the 2019 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau to learn the average annual income for the richest and poorest 20% in every state. This study used an in-house income tax calculator to find the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income for both demographics in each state, which are reflected for both single people and for those who are married and filing jointly.

This study also calculated the annual expenditures of each state and was multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax to figure total dollars spent on sales tax for every state. The combined total spent on federal and state income tax was added to the total spent on sales tax and then divided by average income.

It’s important to note that property tax was not included due to inconsistent data. This study is ranked from the lowest to highest difference in tax burdens for single people and not by those married and filing jointly.

Exclusive: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

The richest 20% always will have the larger tax burden; however, even with the higher tax burden, these individuals still will have considerably more money than the poorest 20%. This means every dollar paid toward taxes is much more of a burden for the poorest 20%. For example, if a state’s tax burden for those filing single is 27.50%, this does not mean the richest 20% pays 27.50% more than the poorest 20%. This number reflects that they pay 27.50% more of their own income than the poorest 20%.

Find out the difference in tax between the richest and poorest 20% in every state.

Last updated: Feb. 16, 2021

mobile alabama fountain
mobile alabama fountain

Alabama

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $177,811

    • Total taxes paid: $63,589

    • Tax burden: $35.76%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,538

    • Total taxes paid: $2,718

    • Tax burden: 25.79%

Difference of tax burden: 9.97%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $177,811

    • Total taxes paid: $54,681

    • Tax burden: $30.75%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,538

    • Total taxes paid: $2,458

    • Tax burden: 23.33%

Difference of tax burden: 7.42%

Learn More: Find Out If You Live In One of the Most Tax-Friendly Cities

Lafayette is a small City in the State of Louisiana - Image.
Lafayette is a small City in the State of Louisiana - Image.

Louisiana

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,481

    • Total taxes paid: $68,377

    • Tax burden: 36.86%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,757

    • Total taxes paid: $2,613

    • Tax burden: 26.78%

Difference of tax burden: 10.08%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,481

    • Total taxes paid: $57,743

    • Tax burden: 31.13%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,757

    • Total taxes paid: $2,613

    • Tax burden: 26.78%

Difference of tax burden: 4.35%

Lower Your Taxes: 20 Most Tax-Friendly Places for Wealthy Families

JOHNSON CITY, TN, USA-9/30/18: Downtown image showing intersection of Market and Commerce.
JOHNSON CITY, TN, USA-9/30/18: Downtown image showing intersection of Market and Commerce.

Tennessee

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $191,924

    • Total taxes paid: $60,799

    • Tax burden: 31.68%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,221

    • Total taxes paid: $2,555

    • Tax burden: 20.90%

Difference of tax burden: 10.78%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $191,924

    • Total taxes paid: $50,770

    • Tax burden: 26.45%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,221

    • Total taxes paid: $2,555

    • Tax burden: 20.90%

Difference of tax burden: 5.55%

Reality Check: How Much Money You Would Have If You Never Paid Taxes

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.

Nevada

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $203,124

    • Total taxes paid: $65,559

    • Tax burden: 32.28%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,239

    • Total taxes paid: $2,944

    • Tax burden: 20.67%

Difference of tax burden: 11.61%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $203,124

    • Total taxes paid: $54,516

    • Tax burden: 26.84%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,239

    • Total taxes paid: $2,775

    • Tax burden: 19.49%

Difference of tax burden: 7.35%

Learn More: Got a Side Hustle? Here’s How to Calculate Estimated Taxes

Eureka Springs, Arkansas / USA - April 27 2019: Beautiful street view downtown Eureka Springs, shop commerce destination area, must visit in Northwest Arkansas.
Eureka Springs, Arkansas / USA - April 27 2019: Beautiful street view downtown Eureka Springs, shop commerce destination area, must visit in Northwest Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $170,176

    • Total taxes paid: $62,196

    • Tax burden: 36.55%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,049

    • Total taxes paid: $2,705

    • Tax burden: 24.48%

Difference of tax burden: 12.07%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $170,176

    • Total taxes paid: $53,629

    • Tax burden: 31.51%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,049

    • Total taxes paid: $2,601

    • Tax burden: 23.54%

Difference of tax burden: 7.97%

Fall Behind? Here’s How To Pay Off Back Taxes

Streets of small American town.
Streets of small American town.

Mississippi

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $160,084

    • Total taxes paid: $54,876

    • Tax burden: 34.28%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,367

    • Total taxes paid: $2,047

    • Tax burden: 21.85%

Difference of tax burden: 12.43%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $160,084

    • Total taxes paid: $46,525

    • Tax burden: 29.06%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,367

    • Total taxes paid: $1,957

    • Tax burden: 20.89%

Difference of tax burden: 8.17%

Important: Biden Wants to Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?

Seattle Eastside.
Seattle Eastside.

Washington

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $244,742

    • Total taxes paid: $83,943

    • Tax burden: 34.3%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,314

    • Total taxes paid: $3,732

    • Tax burden: 21.56%

Difference of tax burden: 12.74%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $244,742

    • Total taxes paid: $68,888

    • Tax burden: 28.15%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,314

    • Total taxes paid: $3,256

    • Tax burden: 18.81%

Difference of tax burden: 9.34%

Avoid: 30 Things You Do That Can Mess Up Your Credit Score

Terre Haute historic downtown.
Terre Haute historic downtown.

Indiana

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,445

    • Total taxes paid: $61,267

    • Tax burden: 33.40%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,570

    • Total taxes paid: $2,768

    • Tax burden: 20.40%

Difference of tax burden: 13%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,445

    • Total taxes paid: $52,087

    • Tax burden: 28.39%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,570

    • Total taxes paid: $2,666

    • Tax burden: 19.65%

Difference of tax burden: 8.74%

Don’t Forget: The 6 Most Important Tax Deductions You Need to Claim

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,626

    • Total taxes paid: $55,304

    • Tax burden: 30.12%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,543

    • Total taxes paid: $2,479

    • Tax burden: 17.05%

Difference of tax burden: 13.07%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,626

    • Total taxes paid: $46,106

    • Tax burden: 25.11%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,543

    • Total taxes paid: $2,280

    • Tax burden: 15.68%

Difference of tax burden: 9.43%

Think About This: How Do Your Stimulus Payments Affect Your Taxes?

People visiting Chicago at dusk.
People visiting Chicago at dusk.

Illinois

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $237,616

    • Total taxes paid: $90,996

    • Tax burden: 38.30%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,052

    • Total taxes paid: $3,510

    • Tax burden: 24.98%

Difference of tax burden: 13.32%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $237,616

    • Total taxes paid: $76,725

    • Tax burden: 32.29%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,052

    • Total taxes paid: $3,360

    • Tax burden: 23.91%

Difference of tax burden: 8.38%

Tax Time: Never Got Your Stimulus Check? Claim It on Your Taxes

River Town USA - Aerial view of autumn in a small Kentucky river town.
River Town USA - Aerial view of autumn in a small Kentucky river town.

Kentucky

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,883

    • Total taxes paid: $61,705

    • Tax burden: 34.49%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,912

    • Total taxes paid: $2,306

    • Tax burden: 21.13%

Difference of tax burden: 13.36%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,883

    • Total taxes paid: $52,847

    • Tax burden: 29.54%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,912

    • Total taxes paid: $2,174

    • Tax burden: 19.92%

Difference of tax burden: 9.62%

Whoa: 9 Successful Money-Making ‘Schemes’ That Are Actually Legal

good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.
good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.

Florida

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $209,841

    • Total taxes paid: $66,433

    • Tax burden: 31.66%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,086

    • Total taxes paid: $2,373

    • Tax burden: 18.13%

Difference of tax burden: 13.53%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $209,841

    • Total taxes paid: $54,853

    • Tax burden: 26.14%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,086

    • Total taxes paid: $2,319

    • Tax burden: 17.72%

Difference of tax burden: 8.42%

Read Next: Here’s How Much Teachers Make in Every State

Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.
Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.

Texas

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $224,146

    • Total taxes paid: $72,674

    • Tax burden: 32.42%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,034

    • Total taxes paid: $2,643

    • Tax burden: 18.83%

Difference of tax burden: 13.59%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $224,146

    • Total taxes paid: $59,884

    • Tax burden: 26.72%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,034

    • Total taxes paid: $2,495

    • Tax burden: 17.78%

Difference of tax burden: 8.94%

Learn More: Just How Rich Are President Joe Biden and These Other Big Names?

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

West Virginia

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $158,941

    • Total taxes paid: $56,003

    • Tax burden: 35.24%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,504

    • Total taxes paid: $2,249

    • Tax burden: 21.41%

Difference of tax burden: 13.83%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $158,941

    • Total taxes paid: $47,790

    • Tax burden: 30.07%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,504

    • Total taxes paid: $2,249

    • Tax burden: 21.41%

Difference of tax burden: 8.66%

People walk at City Creek Center shopping mall in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on a sunny day.
People walk at City Creek Center shopping mall in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on a sunny day.

Utah

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,437

    • Total taxes paid: $78,821

    • Tax burden: 36.76%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,112

    • Total taxes paid: $4,343

    • Tax burden: 22.72%

Difference of tax burden: 14.04%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,437

    • Total taxes paid: $66,836

    • Tax burden: 31.17%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,112

    • Total taxes paid: $3,650

    • Tax burden: 19.10%

Difference of tax burden: 12.07%

Downtown Trinidad, Colorado
Downtown Trinidad, Colorado

Colorado

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $239,479

    • Total taxes paid: $90,802

    • Tax burden: 37.92%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,187

    • Total taxes paid: $4,099

    • Tax burden: $23.85%

Difference of tax burden: 14.07%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $239,479

    • Total taxes paid: $76,326

    • Tax burden: 31.87%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,187

    • Total taxes paid: $3,635

    • Tax burden: 21.15%

Difference of tax burden: 10.72%

Pedestrians relax on John F.
Pedestrians relax on John F.

Pennsylvania

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,725

    • Total taxes paid: $74,459

    • Tax burden: 34.68%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,887

    • Total taxes paid: $2,837

    • Tax burden: 20.43%

Difference of tax burden: 14.25%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,725

    • Total taxes paid: $62,488

    • Tax burden: 29.10%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,887

    • Total taxes paid: $2,703

    • Tax burden: 19.47%

Difference of tax burden: 9.63%

Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.
Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.

Wyoming

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,249

    • Total taxes paid: $58,092

    • Tax burden: 30.06%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,572

    • Total taxes paid: $2,449

    • Tax burden: 15.73%

Difference of tax burden: 14.33%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,249

    • Total taxes paid: $47,931

    • Tax burden: 24.80%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,572

    • Total taxes paid: $2,147

    • Tax burden: 13.79%

Difference of tax burden: 11.01%

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $175,925

    • Total taxes paid: $60,848

    • Tax burden: 34.59%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,558

    • Total taxes paid: $2,127

    • Tax burden: 20.15%

Difference of tax burden: 14.44%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $175,925

    • Total taxes paid: $51,560

    • Tax burden: 29.31%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,558

    • Total taxes paid: $2,127

    • Tax burden: 20.15%

Difference of tax burden: 9.16%

Ann Arbor, MI - September 21, 2019: Historic Michigan Theater, built in 1928, located on East Liberty St in Downtown, Ann Arbor.
Ann Arbor, MI - September 21, 2019: Historic Michigan Theater, built in 1928, located on East Liberty St in Downtown, Ann Arbor.

Michigan

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,731

    • Total taxes paid: $68,171

    • Tax burden: 34.65%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,156

    • Total taxes paid: $2,652

    • Tax burden: 20.16%

Difference of tax burden: 14.49%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,731

    • Total taxes paid: $57,662

    • Tax burden: 29.31%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,156

    • Total taxes paid: $2,591

    • Tax burden: 19.69%

Difference of tax burden: 9.62%

Learn: Here Is the Tax Burden on the Richest 1% in Every State

Color images of the boxyard mall in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma taken 06/19/2018.
Color images of the boxyard mall in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma taken 06/19/2018.

Oklahoma

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,130

    • Total taxes paid: $65,189

    • Tax burden: 35.60%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,268

    • Total taxes paid: $2,519

    • Tax burden: 20.54%

Difference of tax burden: 15.06%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,130

    • Total taxes paid: $55,556

    • Tax burden: 30.34%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,268

    • Total taxes paid: $2,399

    • Tax burden: 19.56%

Difference of tax burden: 10.78%

Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.
Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

Massachusetts

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $284,857

    • Total taxes paid: $113,477

    • Tax burden: 39.84%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,520

    • Total taxes paid: $3,819

    • Tax burden: 24.60%

Difference of tax burden: 15.24%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $284,857

    • Total taxes paid: $94,009

    • Tax burden: 33.00%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,520

    • Total taxes paid: $3,522

    • Tax burden: 22.69%

Difference of tax burden: 10.31%

Stock photograph of new apartment buildings on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.
Stock photograph of new apartment buildings on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

Arizona

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $202,970

    • Total taxes paid: $72,494

    • Tax burden: 35.72%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,587

    • Total taxes paid: $2,774

    • Tax burden: 20.42%

Difference of tax burden: 15.30%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $202,970

    • Total taxes paid: $60,204

    • Tax burden: 29.66%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,587

    • Total taxes paid: $2,639

    • Tax burden: 19.43%

Difference of tax burden: 10.23%

Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,518

    • Total taxes paid: $69,533

    • Tax burden: 33.35%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,804

    • Total taxes paid: $2,653

    • Tax burden: 17.92%

Difference of tax burden: 15.43%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,518

    • Total taxes paid: $57,382

    • Tax burden: 27.52%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,804

    • Total taxes paid: $2,402

    • Tax burden: 16.23%

Difference of tax burden: 11.29%

Wichita Kansas Skyline with Many Buildings.
Wichita Kansas Skyline with Many Buildings.

Kansas

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $197,458

    • Total taxes paid: $72,727

    • Tax burden: 36.83%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,449

    • Total taxes paid: $3,087

    • Tax burden: 21.36%

Difference of tax burden: 15.47%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $197,458

    • Total taxes paid: $61,431

    • Tax burden: 31.11%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,449

    • Total taxes paid: $2,757

    • Tax burden: 19.08%

Difference of tax burden: 12.03%

High angle view of Lower Manhattan cityscape - Chinatown, New York, USA.
High angle view of Lower Manhattan cityscape - Chinatown, New York, USA.

New York

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $276,728

    • Total taxes paid: $115,730

    • Tax burden: 41.82%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,020

    • Total taxes paid: $3,386

    • Tax burden: 26.01%

Difference of tax burden: 15.81%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $276,728

    • Total taxes paid: $95,703

    • Tax burden: 34.58%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,020

    • Total taxes paid: $3,138

    • Tax burden: 24.10%

Difference of tax burden: 10.48%

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Rhode Island

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $222,204

    • Total taxes paid: $82,862

    • Tax burden: 37.29%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,273

    • Total taxes paid: $2,823

    • Tax burden: 21.27%

Difference of tax burden: 16.02%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $222,204

    • Total taxes paid: $69,753

    • Tax burden: 31.39%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,273

    • Total taxes paid: $2,587

    • Tax burden: 19.49%

Difference of tax burden: 11.90%

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 18, 2017: Findlay Market is a trendy farmer&#39;s marketplace in the historic Over the Rhine district in Cincinnati, Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 18, 2017: Findlay Market is a trendy farmer's marketplace in the historic Over the Rhine district in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ohio

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $192,225

    • Total taxes paid: $65,757

    • Tax burden: 34.21%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,861

    • Total taxes paid: $2,278

    • Tax burden: 17.71%

Difference of tax burden: 16.50%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $192,225

    • Total taxes paid: $55,699

    • Tax burden: 28.98%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,861

    • Total taxes paid: $2,247

    • Tax burden: 17.47%

Difference of tax burden: 11.51%

Annapolis Maryland capitol
Annapolis Maryland capitol

Maryland

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $272,042

    • Total taxes paid: $107,112

    • Tax burden: 39.37%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,854

    • Total taxes paid: $4,252

    • Tax burden: 22.55%

Difference of tax burden: 16.82%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $272,042

    • Total taxes paid: $88,441

    • Tax burden: 32.51%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,854

    • Total taxes paid: $3,513

    • Tax burden: 18.63%

Difference of tax burden: 13.88%

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA - SEPTEMBER 11, 2009: People on Church Street, a pedestrian mall with sidewalk cafes and restaurants.
BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA - SEPTEMBER 11, 2009: People on Church Street, a pedestrian mall with sidewalk cafes and restaurants.

Vermont

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,616

    • Total taxes paid: $73,627

    • Tax burden: 37.45%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,666

    • Total taxes paid: $2,980

    • Tax burden: 20.32%

Difference of tax burden: 17.13%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,616

    • Total taxes paid: $61,161

    • Tax burden: 31.11%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,666

    • Total taxes paid: $2,562

    • Tax burden: 17.47%

Difference of tax burden: 13.64%

More on Taxes: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax

Old Courthouse in downtown St.
Old Courthouse in downtown St.

Missouri

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $190,290

    • Total taxes paid: $68,402

    • Tax burden: 35.95%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,281

    • Total taxes paid: $2,480

    • Tax burden: 18.67%

Difference of tax burden: 17.28%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $190,290

    • Total taxes paid: $57,868

    • Tax burden: 30.41%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,281

    • Total taxes paid: $2,395

    • Tax burden: 18.03%

Difference of tax burden: 12.38%

Savannah, USA - May 11, 2018: Famous water fountain in Forsyth park, Georgia during sunny day in summer with people walking on alley street.
Savannah, USA - May 11, 2018: Famous water fountain in Forsyth park, Georgia during sunny day in summer with people walking on alley street.

Georgia

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $212,411

    • Total taxes paid: $78,803

    • Tax burden: 37.10%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,798

    • Total taxes paid: $2,534

    • Tax burden: 19.80%

Difference of tax burden: 17.30%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $212,411

    • Total taxes paid: $66,874

    • Tax burden: 31.48%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,798

    • Total taxes paid: $2,392

    • Tax burden: 18.69%

Difference of tax burden: 12.79%

Juneau, United Stated - May 17, 2011: Business located along South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau, Alaska.
Juneau, United Stated - May 17, 2011: Business located along South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau, Alaska.

Alaska

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $230,147

    • Total taxes paid: $70,373

    • Tax burden: 30.58%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,977

    • Total taxes paid: $2,518

    • Tax burden: 13.27%

Difference of tax burden: 17.31%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $230,147

    • Total taxes paid: $56,923

    • Tax burden: 24.73%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,977

    • Total taxes paid: $1,875

    • Tax burden: 9.88%

Difference of tax burden: 14.85%

Charlotte North Carolina
Charlotte North Carolina

North Carolina

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,793

    • Total taxes paid: $70,718

    • Tax burden: 35.94%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,761

    • Total taxes paid: $2,358

    • Tax burden: 18.48%

Difference of tax burden: 17.46%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,793

    • Total taxes paid: $59,638

    • Tax burden: 30.31%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,761

    • Total taxes paid: $2,231

    • Tax burden: 17.48%

Difference of tax burden: 12.83%

Midtown Crossing Omaha Nebraska Aerial.
Midtown Crossing Omaha Nebraska Aerial.

Nebraska

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,357

    • Total taxes paid: $71,199

    • Tax burden: 36.82%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,168

    • Total taxes paid: $2,883

    • Tax burden: 19.01%

Difference of tax burden: 17.81%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $193,357

    • Total taxes paid: $59,638

    • Tax burden: 30.84%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,168

    • Total taxes paid: $2,398

    • Tax burden: 15.81%

Difference of tax burden: 15.03%

boardwalk in Myrtle Beach South Carolina
boardwalk in Myrtle Beach South Carolina

South Carolina

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $186,571

    • Total taxes paid: $69,001

    • Tax burden: 36.98%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,736

    • Total taxes paid: $2,242

    • Tax burden: 19.10%

Difference of tax burden: 17.88%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $186,571

    • Total taxes paid: $58,640

    • Tax burden: 31.43%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,736

    • Total taxes paid: $2,242

    • Tax burden: 19.10%

Difference of tax burden: 12.33%

Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.
Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

Connecticut

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $298,915

    • Total taxes paid: $122,590

    • Tax burden: 41.01%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,569

    • Total taxes paid: $3,791

    • Tax burden: 22.88%

Difference of tax burden: 18.13%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $298,915

    • Total taxes paid: $99,936

    • Tax burden: 33.43%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,569

    • Total taxes paid: $3,258

    • Tax burden: 19.66%

Difference of tax burden: 13.77%

Waikiki ,Oahu, Hawaii, United States - August 27, 2016: people take the sun lying on the lawn fronting the popular Queen&#39;s Beach section of Waikiki Beach.
Waikiki ,Oahu, Hawaii, United States - August 27, 2016: people take the sun lying on the lawn fronting the popular Queen's Beach section of Waikiki Beach.

Hawaii

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $247,294

    • Total taxes paid: $104,945

    • Tax burden: 42.44%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,890

    • Total taxes paid: $4,310

    • Tax burden: 24.09%

Difference of tax burden: 18.35%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $247,294

    • Total taxes paid: $86,816

    • Tax burden: 35.11%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,890

    • Total taxes paid: $3,442

    • Tax burden: 19.24%

Difference of tax burden: 15.87%

Aug 08 2015 Milwaukee Wisconsin United States The Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward section of Milwaukee Wisconsin at night - Image.
Aug 08 2015 Milwaukee Wisconsin United States The Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward section of Milwaukee Wisconsin at night - Image.

Wisconsin

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $194,624

    • Total taxes paid: $69,881

    • Tax burden: 35.91%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,311

    • Total taxes paid: $2,601

    • Tax burden: 16.98%

Difference of tax burden: 18.93%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $194,624

    • Total taxes paid: $58,858

    • Tax burden: 30.24%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,311

    • Total taxes paid: $2,155

    • Tax burden: 14.07%

Difference of tax burden: 16.17%

Bar Harbor: Group of young people walking on green grass hill in park downtown village in summer by boats.
Bar Harbor: Group of young people walking on green grass hill in park downtown village in summer by boats.

Maine

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,447

    • Total taxes paid: $68,146

    • Tax burden: 36.75%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,702

    • Total taxes paid: $2,441

    • Tax burden: 17.81%

Difference of tax burden: 18.94%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,447

    • Total taxes paid: $57,456

    • Tax burden: 30.98%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,702

    • Total taxes paid: $2,250

    • Tax burden: 16.42%

Difference of tax burden: 14.56%

Ready To Move? 7 States With No Income Tax

This is a panorama view of Claremont, New Hampshire, New England.
This is a panorama view of Claremont, New Hampshire, New England.

New Hampshire

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $236,675

    • Total taxes paid: $82,928

    • Tax burden: 35.04%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,862

    • Total taxes paid: $3,017

    • Tax burden: 15.99%

Difference of tax burden: 19.05%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $236,675

    • Total taxes paid: $68,760

    • Tax burden: 29.05%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,862

    • Total taxes paid: $2,386

    • Tax burden: 12.65%

Difference of tax burden: 16.40%

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA &#x002013; MAY 27, 2018: Norfolk&#39;s Waterside District, a dining and entertainment area along the city&#39;s waterfront.
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA – MAY 27, 2018: Norfolk's Waterside District, a dining and entertainment area along the city's waterfront.

Virginia

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $256,360

    • Total taxes paid: $99,046

    • Tax burden: 38.64%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,508

    • Total taxes paid: $3,224

    • Tax burden: 19.53%

Difference of tax burden: 19.11%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $256,360

    • Total taxes paid: $82,454

    • Tax burden: 32.16%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,508

    • Total taxes paid: $2,603

    • Tax burden: 15.77%

Difference of tax burden: 16.39%

Los Angeles, California, USA - July 7th, 2016: Visitors at one of LA&#39;s landmark the
Los Angeles, California, USA - July 7th, 2016: Visitors at one of LA's landmark the

California

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $278,638

    • Total taxes paid: $122,662

    • Tax burden: 44.02%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,827

    • Total taxes paid: $3,937

    • Tax burden: 24.88%

Difference of tax burden: 19.14%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $278,638

    • Total taxes paid: $100,624

    • Tax burden: 36.11%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,827

    • Total taxes paid: $3,539

    • Tax burden: 22.36%

Difference of tax burden: 13.75%

Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.
Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $187,874

    • Total taxes paid: $70,683

    • Tax burden: 37.62%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,836

    • Total taxes paid: $2,739

    • Tax burden: 18.46%

Difference of tax burden: 19.16%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $187,874

    • Total taxes paid: $60,524

    • Tax burden: 32.22%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,836

    • Total taxes paid: $2,347

    • Tax burden: 15.82%

Difference of tax burden: 16.40%

Summer in Idaho&#x002019;s capital city.
Summer in Idaho’s capital city.

Idaho

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,921

    • Total taxes paid: $64,225

    • Tax burden: 35.90%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,921

    • Total taxes paid: $2,286

    • Tax burden: 16.42%

Difference of tax burden: 19.48%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,921

    • Total taxes paid: $54,372

    • Tax burden: 30.39%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,921

    • Total taxes paid: $2,132

    • Tax burden: 15.31%

Difference of tax burden: 15.08%

minneapolis,minesota,usa.
minneapolis,minesota,usa.

Minnesota

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,793

    • Total taxes paid: $91,352

    • Tax burden: 39.93%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,300

    • Total taxes paid: $3,480

    • Tax burden: 20.12%

Difference of tax burden: 19.81%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,793

    • Total taxes paid: $75,143

    • Tax burden: 32.84%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,300

    • Total taxes paid: $2,743

    • Tax burden: 15.86%

Difference of tax burden: 16.98%

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.
Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.

New Jersey

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $294,079

    • Total taxes paid: $119,329

    • Tax burden: 40.58%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,981

    • Total taxes paid: $3,447

    • Tax burden: 20.30%

Difference of tax burden: 20.28%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $294,079

    • Total taxes paid: $96,933

    • Tax burden: 32.96%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,981

    • Total taxes paid: $3,004

    • Tax burden: 17.69%

Difference of tax burden: 15.27%

A mixed-race group of friends commuting in an urban city environment with trees in background.
A mixed-race group of friends commuting in an urban city environment with trees in background.

Oregon

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,393

    • Total taxes paid: $78,467

    • Tax burden: 37.65%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,622

    • Total taxes paid: $2,185

    • Tax burden: 14.94%

Difference of tax burden: 22.71%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $208,393

    • Total taxes paid: $65,815

    • Tax burden: 31.58%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,622

    • Total taxes paid: $1,676

    • Tax burden: 11.46%

Difference of tax burden: 20.12%

Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA - July 15, 2011: Evening concerts are held on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.
Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA - July 15, 2011: Evening concerts are held on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.

Delaware

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $221,085

    • Total taxes paid: $77,832

    • Tax burden: 35.20%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,768

    • Total taxes paid: $1,910

    • Tax burden: 12.11%

Difference of tax burden: 23.09%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $221,085

    • Total taxes paid: $65,137

    • Tax burden: 29.46%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,768

    • Total taxes paid: $1,438

    • Tax burden: 9.12%

Difference of tax burden: 20.34%

Montana
Montana

Montana

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,017

    • Total taxes paid: $61,559

    • Tax burden: 33.45%

  • Single filing for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,337

    • Total taxes paid: $1,277

    • Tax burden: 9.58%

Difference of tax burden: 23.87%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,017

    • Total taxes paid: $51,997

    • Tax burden: 28.26%

  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,337

    • Total taxes paid: $1,067

    • Tax burden: 8%

Difference of tax burden: 20.26%

More From GOBankingRates

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the difference in tax burden between the richest and the poorest 20% in every state, GOBankingRates used the 2019 American Community Survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau to first find the average annual income of the richest and poorest 20% in every state. GOBankingRates then sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2021 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income of both the richest and the poorest 20% in every state. These calculations were done for a person filing taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates then, using the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey by income quintile, found the annual expenditure for both the richest and the poorest 20% income quintile (minus “shelter” and “healthcare”) and found the annual expenditure for both in each state using the Missouri Economic Research Center’s Cost of Living Data series. The annual expenditure of each state was then multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax (state rate plus average local rate) to give total dollars spent on sales tax for each state. To figure out the tax burden, GOBankingRates combined total spent on federal and state income tax plus total spent on sales tax annually, divided by average income. These figures then were compared between each state’s richest and poorest. Property tax was not included due to a lack of consistent data for home values of both the richest and poorest 20% in every state. The standard deduction was used when calculating income tax rates. If the standard deduction was greater than the average income, no tax would be taken from that income. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 13, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here Is the Difference in Tax Burden Between the Rich and Poor in Every State

Recommended Stories

  • Frustration mounts for people trying to book appointments

    Residents express frustrations as the website crashes on the morning 1 million more residents become eligible

  • Osaka juggernaut rolls on to second Australian Open crown

    Naomi Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to secure her second Australian Open title on Saturday and cement her standing as the new queen of the women's game. Osaka's one-sided win over the 22nd-seeded American in the final at Rod Laver Arena gave the Japanese juggernaut her fourth major crown, with her career still budding at the age of 23. "My reaction is that that's very amazing company," Osaka told reporters, sitting next to the winner's Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • France's students rely on food handouts

    Every Tuesday evening, Chaimae Irfaq hands out food parcels to dozens of struggling students in the foyer of her Paris university residence, and takes one home for herself.She arrived in France in October to complete her business studies degree, and had expected to work part-time jobs to supplement the monthly allowance her father gives her. But with bars and restaurants closed, the jobs that students have traditionally relied on to pay tuition fees, rent and living expenses, are hard to come by. "If I had a job, I wouldn't need the 'Restos du Coeur's’ food aid. I would just keep on volunteering with them because there are lots of people who are more in need than I am. But right now, we students are in a situation in which we really need the 'Restos' and other NGO's help."The half-dozen charities distributing food in Paris say the number of students seeking help jumped after the government put France back under lockdown and then a nightly curfew late last year. With remote learning and a 12-hour curfew in place, there’s little for Irfaq to do outside her 20 square-meter room, and the monotony is taking its toll on her energy and motivation."It wasn't like I originally imagined. I was imagining a different student life, more open and more social. Instead, I find myself in this 20 square-meter room, with just my computer and me, far from my family and my friends. So sometimes I regret coming here this year but... it's okay."

  • Entire California school board out after disparaging parents on accidental Zoom broadcast

    Members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District board of trustees used profanity to refer to parents.

  • Parents at Ted Cruz’s daughter’s exclusive Texas school demand they quarantine as family is pictured maskless on beach

    Senator accused of displaying ‘hypocritical behaviour’

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend didn't know she was a tennis star before they met and revealed he felt 'really out of place' at the 2019 US Open

    Rapper Cordae told GQ he could only name tennis players like Venus and Serena Williams before meeting his current girlfriend, Naomi Osaka.

  • Hillary Clinton mocks Ted Cruz after he reportedly left his pet dog, Snowflake, behind amid Texas' storm

    A viral picture taken by Houston-based journalist, Michael Hardy, showed Ted Cruz's dog looking out from the family's "dark" and "uninhabited" home.

  • United Airlines says it's investigating the leak of Ted Cruz's Cancun flight information

    Cruz has drawn sharp backlash for flying to Cancun with his family as a devastating winter storm ravaged Texas.

  • Arlington man gets $17,000 electricity bill. Gov. Abbott will address price spikes

    The governor will meet with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan and members of the Texas Legislature to get Texans off the hook for the unreasonable spikes.

  • From presidential contender with an Emmy and a book deal to disgrace: The rise and fall of Andrew Cuomo

    An Emmy, a best-selling book and potential presidential nomination: Andrew Cuomo was basking in a media-driven political paradise as the coronavirus ravaged New York. But less than a year later the governor has fallen from a tremendous height. While Mr Cuomo filled a vacuum left by Donald Trump’s fumbling, New York state was underreporting Covid-19 deaths in care homes. Almost half of deaths in these facilities were missing from public tolls until the end of January. The official count increased from 8,500 to more than 15,000, or a third of the entire state’s deaths. Mr Cuomo is facing intense scrutiny: Just how much did he know about the crisis unfolding in nursing homes last year?

  • Tesla's bitcoin investment reportedly made more profit this year than car sales in the whole of 2020

    EV-company Tesla's infamous $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase will have made more returns than the company's car sales revenue in 2020, The Times of London reported.

  • AOC says she will volunteer at Houston Food Bank, following news that her fundraising for the Texas storm relief has reached $2 million

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans to travel to Texas to help at Houston Food Bank with fellow Congresswoman Sylvia R. Garcia

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis faces backlash from Florida Democrats after he says flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh

    "The guy was an absolute legend," DeSantis said of the late, controversial conservative radio host. "He was a friend of mine and just a great person."

  • Neanderthals died out after Earth's magnetic poles flipped, causing a climate crisis 42,000 years ago, a study says

    According to a new study, Earth's magnetic poles flipped 42,000 years ago, triggering dramatic changes in temperatures and radiation levels.

  • His sandals looked a little too heavy to customs agents at MIA. Their hunch was right.

    A drug bust at Miami International Airport had a decidedly Florida flavor.

  • The Justice Department and FBI are investigating whether Roger Stone and Alex Jones played a role in the Capitol siege, report says

    Federal investigators are studying how the agitation of right-wing influencers might have inspired the Capitol insurrection, says the Washington Post.

  • A Johns Hopkins professor predicts the US will reach herd immunity by April, but many experts aren't so optimistic

    The nation's rapid drop in coronavirus cases is evidence it's close to reaching herd immunity, Dr. Martin Makary wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

  • Another GOP Rep Fled Texas—Via Private Jet—at Height of Deep Freeze Crisis

    KPRC 2Texas state lawmaker Gary Gates lost power at his Fort Bend County home on Tuesday evening, and on Wednesday morning he hopped on his private jet to the magical land of Orlando, Florida.His ill-timed escape came on the same day Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his family flew to Cancun, just as the extreme winter storm unfolded into a once-in-a-generation crisis in Texas. Millions were left without power or running water as temperatures dipped below freezing, killing at least 30 people.Gates, a Republican, said he made the decision after his pipes burst, 30 percent of his home flooded and he began to see mold.“My wife is still recovering from an illness she has been battling for two weeks, and the room of my adult daughter, who is mentally handicapped and still lives with us, flooded,” Gates said.Ted Cruz Went to Cancun. This Rapper Gave Out Free Water to Houston.Gates told local TV station KPRC 2 Houston in an interview that he needed to get to a place where he would have “dependable power, dependable internet and dependable phone service” in order to continue his professional duties.He couldn’t go stay with his other daughter, he said, who had also lost power. Apparently Florida was the next best solution.But adding confusion to an already baffling decision, a reporter from the Fort Bend Star tweeted that Gates’ chief of staff told him Gates flew to Orlando for a business meeting.I spoke to @GatesforTexas chief of staff today. Gates, owner of Gatesco Inc, a property manager of several apartment buildings in Houston, was on a business trip and meeting with a “major vendor” in Orlando and is returning tomorrow. https://t.co/OzhgrIIbGj— Stefan Modrich (@StefanJModrich) February 18, 2021 The lawmaker said he did attend a meeting with a vendor for his property management business while in Florida, but denied that it was pre-planned. He also said the Fort Bend Star’s source was not his actual chief of staff.“So many of the constituents were in the same predicament and they did not have the chance to take a flight and leave town,” Cynthia Ginyard, chairwoman of the Fort Bend County Democrats, told KPRC 2.“No, you can’t raise the temperature. No, you can’t bring back the water. But you can be there,” she said.Constituents were also enraged when they found out about their representative’s flight.“It really would have been nice to have a state representative helping on the ground, working at a warming center, packing food, etc. rather than immediately (flying) off on a private plane when the going got tough,” Brian Walz a constituent of Gates’ told The Houston Chronicle. “My neighbors didn’t get to do that when her pipe burst.”“I guess Gates took Senator Cruz’s lead,” the Chronicle reported that one person wrote on Facebook.The lawmaker returned home on Friday.‘Man-Made Disaster’: Texas Death Toll Keeps Growing From Brutal Cold Snap Cruz and Gates aren’t the only Republican leaders coming under fire during the winter storm.Democrats went nuclear on Friday, accusing Republican state leaders of leaving Texas vulnerable to a disaster by years of neglect and corporate fealty.“Republicans... have walked out on the state of Texas either through their incompetence or literally, like Ted Cruz flying to the beaches of Mexico when everybody here is freezing without power and without water,” Rep. Julián Castro (D-TX), the former mayor of San Antonio, told MSNBC.Republicans in Texas adopted a market-driven approach to utilities, resulting in a uniquely isolated power grid that is unconnected to other state grids and not beholden to federal regulations. GOP state lawmakers have previously opposed mandatory winterizing of grids.Conservative governor Greg Abbott also hand-picked appointees to the Public Utility Commission, which regulates the state’s energy grid manager, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Those appointees promptly ditched a multi-year contract with a non-profit watchdog that independently monitored the commission’s work and helped enforce state protocols, like weatherization guidelines, The Houston Chronicle reported.Abbott walked back his initial accusation that the crisis was sparked by a breakdown in renewal energy sources but he has continued to blamed ERCOT for the crisis.Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) said Republicans like Abbott were “almost cartoonishly blaming the Green New Deal”—referring to proposed climate legislation that is not yet law.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Naomi Osaka asks for clarification on opponent's name, still gets it wrong in Australian Open acceptance speech

    "Do you like to be called Jenny or Jennifer?" Naomi Osaka asked Jen Brady. "Jenny," she replied. "Okay. Firstly, I want to congratulate Jennifer."