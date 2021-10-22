All the differences between COVID-19 vaccines, summarized in a simple table

Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce,Taylor Tyson,Sawyer Click
·2 min read
A group of teenagers serving as &#39;Covid-19 Student Ambassadors&#39; joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer to receive a dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine at Ford Field during an event to promote and encourage Michigan residents to go and get their vaccines on April 6, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.
A teenager serving as a 'Covid-19 Student Ambassadors' gets a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field during an event to promote and encourage Michigan residents to go and get their vaccines on April 6, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

  • COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca all have unique features.

  • They vary in effectiveness, side effects, dosage, and ages approved for the shots.

  • Here is a table that compares them all. Scroll down to view it.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Coronavirus vaccines are the world's escape route out of a pandemic.

Vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-Oxford University, and Johnson & Johnson have been approved in the UK. In the US, all of them have been authorized except AstraZeneca's.

Each is given as a shot in the muscle of the upper arm.

For the two-dose vaccines - which is all of them except J&J - you should have two shots of the same one, where possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday October 22 that everyone in the US who gets J&J's single-dose vaccine should get a second at least two months after the first.

Some fully vaccinated people vulnerable to COVID-19 are eligible for a third vaccine dose, known as a booster. In the US, this can be any vaccine authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Speak with your doctor if you have a specific medical condition, or take medicines - especially if they thin your blood or affect your immune system. Experts have said the COVID-19 vaccines won't make you infertile. Side effects may start within a day or two and should go away within a few days.

We've made a table that gives you the key information for each shot. Scroll down to view it.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel to readmit COVID-vaccinated foreign tourists next month

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Individual tourists who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter Israel from month, the government said on Thursday, further easing curbs on foreign arrivals that were imposed when the pandemic broke out. A joint plan between the tourism and health ministries and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will allow the admission of foreigners who received vaccines within the last six months from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac and Sinopharm as of Nov. 1. Under the plan, those who have recovered from COVID-19 may also enter Israel, subject to receiving one vaccine dose approved by the World Health Organization.

  • EXPLAINER: Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one?

    Millions more Americans just became eligible for COVID-19 boosters, but figuring out who's eligible and when can be confusing. Just like the initial shots, boosters are free and will be available at pharmacies, doctors' offices and clinics. WHY ARE BOOSTERS NEEDED?

  • Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots greenlighted by CDC

    Up to 99 million Americans are now eligible for an additional dose.

  • Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose Recommended by ACIP

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has recommended the booster dose of Moderna, Inc.’s (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine. The dose provided by the American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company can be administered at the 50 µg level to people aged 65 and above, adults (aged 18 to 64) who are at a high risk of severe COVID-19, and people (aged 18 to 64) with frequent occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the company said. The re

  • UK adds rare nerve disorder to possible COVID-19 vaccine side effects

    The United Kingdom's drug regulatory agency added a rare autoimmune nerve disorder to its list of possible COVID-19 vaccine complications.

  • CDC advisors vote unanimously to give boosters to everyone with a J&J shot and some with Moderna. Here's how to know if you should get one.

    COVID-19 booster shots should be available in the coming days for everyone who's had J&J, as well as select groups of Moderna recipients.

  • Mix-and-Match Booster Rollout Is Set to Start. Nearly 100 Million People Could Be Eligible.

    The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backed a series of recommendations by the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee.

  • Toyota Tundra Capstone peak luxury trim in the works?

    Toyota may be poised to introduce a new luxury-spec trim for its redesigned 2022 Tundra. Footage of a hybrid model sporting shiny wheels, chrome trim and a "Capstone" badge (reportedly leaked via Reddit) has been making the rounds, suggesting that the new trim may be revealed next year as a competitor to the likes of Ram 1500 and Ford F-150 Limited models, the Chevy Silverado High Country and the GMC Sierra Denali. Per Pickup Truck + SUV Talk, the truck was caught in a lineup of new Tundras being displayed outside one of Toyota's Texas facilities.

  • Analysis-Vaccinated Singapore shows zero-COVID countries cost of reopening

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Few are left to inoculate in wealthy Singapore after a vigorous campaign achieved a level of coverage envied by many nations battling the coronavirus pandemic, but a record surge in deaths and infections gives warning of risks that may still lie ahead. Despite mask mandates, strict social curbs and COVID-19 booster doses available for over a month, infections in the Asian city-state's latest outbreak, driven by the Delta variant, took the death toll to 280, up from 55 early in September. "Singapore may potentially experience two to three epidemic waves as measures are increasingly relaxed," said Alex Cook, a disease modelling expert at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

  • There's an ideal window to get your flu shot for the best protection: late October or the first week of November

    Your flu shot becomes less effective month over month after you get it, and flu cases usually peak between December and March.

  • The Most Important Social Security Chart You'll Ever See

    Future retirees need to be realistic about the role Social Security will play in supporting them. This problem is why the chart below is the most important Social Security chart you'll ever see. It also shows the average Social Security benefits retirees received in each of those years.

  • New CEO of Kansas City’s Cerner Corp. announces employee layoffs following Reddit post

    “You will always get transparency from me,” wrote new Cerner CEO David Feinberg.

  • Cops’ Story About Train Passengers Filming Rape ‘Simply Not True’: DA

    William Thomas Cain/GettyThe Delaware County district attorney is challenging assertions made by authorities that straphangers recorded videos of a rape last week on a SEPTA train and failed to stop it or alert authorities.Riders wouldn’t have been so “inhuman” as to record the attack on public transportation for their “own private enjoyment,” District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.The comments during a news conference on Thursday, reported by WCAU, diverged from earlier suggestions made by tr

  • Help Cut Waste From Your Beauty Routine With These Reusable Makeup Wipes

    Bonus: It doesn't get much more luxurious than using plush organic cotton to sweep away the day's dirt, grime and mascara.

  • Another chilly, even frosty, weekend on tap for Northeast

    Unseasonable warmth has been the norm across the Northeast so far this autumn, a trend that continued this week. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say, progressively colder conditions will settle over the region for the second weekend in a row. Not only will the coldest air of the season arrive, but the first frost for many areas is likely, and even some brief snowfall could fall in some locations. The next wave of chilly air was already gathering momentum at midweek and was on its way to the

  • Oil on Longest Run of Weekly Gains Since 2015 Amid Supply Pinch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is poised to post the longest stretch of weekly advances since 2015 as OPEC+ producers only modestly supply the market and as U.S. crude supplies shrink. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureCru

  • Some women report being drugged with needles at U.K. nightclubs

    Student groups in more than 40 cities across the U.K. have organized boycotts of nightclubs next week, with many young women saying they're afraid of being drugged.

  • High school football: Thursday's results

    High school football: Thursday's results from across the Southland.

  • Revived Man Utd face Liverpool, Chelsea battle injury woes

    Manchester United, revived by their European escape act, face a stern test against bitter rivals Liverpool in a crucial clash in the Premier League title race this weekend.

  • Malanga Is The Delish Potato-Like Veggie You Need In Your Life

    If you ever get tired of eating the same old veggies, try something new. Malanga is a vegetable high in fiber, and versatile to cook with, says this dietitian.