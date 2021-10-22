All the differences between COVID-19 vaccines, summarized in a simple table

A teenager serving as a 'Covid-19 Student Ambassadors' gets a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field during an event to promote and encourage Michigan residents to go and get their vaccines on April 6, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca all have unique features.

They vary in effectiveness, side effects, dosage, and ages approved for the shots.

Here is a table that compares them all. Scroll down to view it.

Coronavirus vaccines are the world's escape route out of a pandemic.

Vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-Oxford University, and Johnson & Johnson have been approved in the UK. In the US, all of them have been authorized except AstraZeneca's.

Each is given as a shot in the muscle of the upper arm.

For the two-dose vaccines - which is all of them except J&J - you should have two shots of the same one, where possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday October 22 that everyone in the US who gets J&J's single-dose vaccine should get a second at least two months after the first.

Some fully vaccinated people vulnerable to COVID-19 are eligible for a third vaccine dose, known as a booster. In the US, this can be any vaccine authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Speak with your doctor if you have a specific medical condition, or take medicines - especially if they thin your blood or affect your immune system. Experts have said the COVID-19 vaccines won't make you infertile. Side effects may start within a day or two and should go away within a few days.

