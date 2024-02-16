Differences between two election ballots coming in the mail
Election day is right around the corner, and many voters have already received their ballots.
Election day is right around the corner, and many voters have already received their ballots.
The Florida Supreme Court has until April 1 to decide whether a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution can appear on the ballot in November, following a hearing on Wednesday. Here’s what happened and what’s next.
Yahoo News spoke with four young, left-leaning voters who aren't planning to vote for President Biden.
The 2024 presidential primary season continues this week in New Hampshire, where primary voters will cast their ballots on Jan. 23. Here's your guide to everything you should know about the Granite State's primaries, including why President Biden won't appear on the ballot.
Here comes a new chapter at BK, say the company's top execs.
A combative Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis takes the witness stand in a Georgia courtroom at a hearing seeking to disqualify her from the election interference case brought against former President Trump and 18 others.
Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire: Score a massive 86-inch model for $997 (it's over $200 off) and so much more.
Tiger Woods completely shanked what should have been a very simple approach shot late in his round on Thursday afternoon in what was a very relatable moment.
Score a cool crossbody for $79 (from $349), a stylish shoulder bag for $95 (from $329), a weekend bundle for $169 (from $558) and more.
It's compact enough to place on a table or under a desk to keep you toasty while you work.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
Nothing to do, nowhere to be — just you, a mug of coffee and some sequential art. Not much has fundamentally changed about the American comic book since publishers began collecting newspaper strips as bound volumes in the early 20th century. While the earliest webcomics date back to the CompuServe days, the rise of the digital comic book is more directly linked to the proliferation of smartphones and tablets over the past 15 years.
Squirrel away something warm for next winter or prep for warmer days ahead; we spotted a fleece for $45 (from $90) and a vest for $55 (from $160).
Maximize your savings with these Presidents’ Day deals at Walmart. We've found sales up to 75% off!
Sora, which means “sky” in Japanese, won’t be available to the general public any time soon. Instead, OpenAI is making it available to a small group of academics and researchers who will assess harm and its potential for misuse.
'This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon,' wrote one of over 3,000 5-star fans.
Bradish finished fourth in 2023 AL Cy Young voting.
Our founding fathers would approve of these stellar steals on Delsey luggage, DKNY purses, Lands' End blankets, Bobbi Brown eyeshadow...
GM recently announced a major expansion of Super Cruise functionality, almost doubling the areas where it can be used.
Walmart and Tire Rack have great prices on all-season tires, winter tires, truck tires, and more for Presidents Day 2024.
Backed by 176,000 five-star ratings, it's a sturdy mildew-buster with magnets that keep it in place.