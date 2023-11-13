‘Different energy, different vibe’: What the Hornets said about NBA in-season tournament

Mark Williams had a smile on his face as he thought about the excitement that the NBA’s new in-season tournament is bringing.

The Charlotte Hornets’ seven-foot center, whom they drafted No. 15 overall last year out of Duke, spoke about the renewed sense of energy in the building during these contests. The courts are a distinct solid color, with the newly-designed NBA Cup trophy at midcourt, and a runway appearing in the paint by the baskets.

“It’s a little different,” Williams told reporters after practice on Monday. “Obviously, you got the big stripe on the court. There’s definitely a different buzz, a different energy. You can tell people are playing for something.”

The Hornets (3-6) host the Miami Heat on Tuesday night in their second contest of the in-season tournament. They’re already 1-0 in group play — tournament games are on Tuesdays and Fridays until Nov. 28 — after a 124-117 victory against the Wizards last Friday night in Washington.

Charlotte, which dropped a 129-107 matchup with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, will use its deep teal-colored court for the first time Tuesday. A teal and gold Hornets logo overlays the NBA Cup trophy, and the words, “The Hive is Alive,” are displayed in gold on the apron at center court.

“I like it; I like things like that,” Williams said. “Got a different court. Different jerseys. Just an overall different energy, different vibe.”

Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford reiterated his fandom of the in-season tournament Monday.

“It’ll probably just take, I think, the fans a little bit of time to get used to, but I think it’s a great idea,” Clifford told reporters. “You’re taking the best players in the world, and after you get through pool play, they’ll be playing in a single-elimination tournament — which doesn’t happen in our world.”

Last week, Clifford mentioned that he is a big soccer fan and admires the single-elimination nature of its postseason. While there are kinks to work out in the first year of anything, he feels that having this kind of tournament with a sport like basketball — like the NCAA’s March Madness tournaments — will bring out the best in this sport.

“We’ll see the competitiveness and the individual players come out,” Clifford continued. “I think it’ll be fun to watch. Like I said, I’m not sure, just because of the newness, I don’t know if it’ll be this year, but I think it’s a great concept and I think people will like it.”