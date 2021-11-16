What’s different for these Iran nuclear talks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
the Monitor's Editorial Board
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A new round of talks aimed at restarting the Iranian nuclear deal begins Nov. 29, the first negotiations since the election of a new hard-line president in Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, last June. But more hangs over these talks than a conservative regime in Tehran that might be less inclined to revive the 2015 agreement with the United States.

Also since June, Iran has experienced one of its driest spells in half a century. Water behind dams is down 30% from last year, causing electricity blackouts. Dozens of cities have suffered with cuts in water supplies. Between 2003 and 2017, Iran’s capital, Tehran, subsided more than 12 feet because of underground aquifers being depleted.

“A tough year lies ahead,” wrote Qasem Taghizadeh-Khasemi, deputy energy minister for water, on Instagram in September.

Even more worrisome to the rule of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, are ongoing protests over water issues. At least eight protesters have been killed in recent months. The protests brought a rare statement of consolation from Mr. Khamenei. “The people showed their displeasure,” he said, “but we cannot really blame the people, and their issues must be taken care of.”

Along with other woes – inflation, high youth unemployment, tough U.S. sanctions – Iran may be desperate for international help to relieve its water crisis. If that’s the case, it would be joining several other Middle East countries that have lately begun to cooperate on water issues, reversing decades in which water was a source of conflict in the region.

One example was a session on the sidelines of the recent United Nations climate conference in Scotland. A group called the Eastern Mediterranean & Middle East Climate Change Initiative, formed in 2019, met to start formulating a 10-year plan to collaborate on water issues. The membership ranges from Oman to Israel to Cyprus. Israel has also started to cooperate with Jordan on water sharing and to export its sophisticated water technology to the Gulf states and Morocco, part of an emerging Israel-Arab detente.

“The effects of climate change in the Middle East are so dramatic and severe that only through regional cooperation can we survive and prosper,” Ambassador Gideon Behar, Israel’s special envoy for climate change and sustainability, told The Times of Israel.

If such cooperation helps relieve the parched lands of the Middle East, the region could be a harbinger for the rest of the world as it deals with climate change. When faced with a common enemy, longtime foes may see each other as a needed friend.

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meet the man on a mission to help kids through fishing

    William Dunn has taken thousands of kids out fishing over the years, inspired by the time he spent with a young neighbor without a dad.

  • Sanctions possible for those undermining Bosnia peace deal -Blinken

    The United States, which brokered Bosnia's 1995 peace accord, may impose sanctions against those who try to unilaterally withdraw from its state institutions or destabilise the deal, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday. Bosnia faces its gravest political crisis since the end of its 1992-95 war, reviving fears of a new conflict after Bosnian Serbs at the end of July blocked the work of the central government and their separatist leader Milorad Dodik announced measures to dismantle key state institutions.

  • Match Highlights: Syria vs. Iran

    Highlights from the match between Syria vs. Iran

  • Australia to invest $73 million in quantum tech as it beefs up critical areas

    Australia will spend A$100 million ($73 million) to develop quantum technology, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is to say on Wednesday, as Canberra identifies nine areas of technology it believes critical for national interests. Quantum technology, based on core principles of physics, is still in its infancy but has become a darling of investors aspiring to revolutionise industries from healthcare and finance to artificial intelligence and weather forecasting. In recent months Australia has promised spending of billions of dollars to modernise its economy and cut dependence on China, by spurring manufacturing in industries such as resources and critical minerals as well as backing for development of low-emission technology.

  • Biden, Xi discuss how to 'align' stances on Iran nuclear issue

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about how they might harmonize their positions ahead of the Nov. 29 resumption of indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a top U.S. official said on Tuesday. Officials from Iran and the six nations that struck the pact - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - will meet in Vienna to see if Tehran and Washington can agree to resume compliance with the deal under which Iran curbed its nuclear program to gain relief from U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions. In 2018 then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the pact among the major powers known as the P5+1 and Iran and restored harsh U.S. sanctions, prompting Tehran to begin violating its nuclear restrictions about a year later.

  • Ghostly subatomic particles help scientists peer inside the guts of dangerous volcanoes

    Muons are tiny particles that penetrate matter. By measuring how well muons pass through certain parts of a volcano, experts can map the magma inside.

  • What is Zakat? A scholar of Islam explains

    Giving a portion of one's wealth annually is part of the spiritual practice in Islam. gahsoon/E+ via Getty ImagesMuslims see wealth as a gift and a divine dispensation. The Quran urges individuals to share their wealth and income with those of lesser means. Almsgiving is one of the five pillars of Islam – a fundamental practice within the faith. One key way this happens is through Zakat, the mandatory yearly donation of 2.5% of one’s net wealth. Islam requires all adults to give what they have i

  • Best Infrastructure ETFs for Q1 2022

    Infrastructure exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide exposure to companies that build and maintain major projects and systems such as roads, bridges, waterways, railways, communication networks, and electricity systems.

  • Exclusive: Italy to make formal complaint over Chinese takeover of military drones firm - sources

    Italy believes it should have been asked to approve the purchase of a military drones company by Chinese investors, and will issue a complaint that could eventually sink the deal if it doesn't get a satisfactory explanation, three sources said. Rome opened an inquiry in August into the 2018 sale of a 75% stake in Alpi Aviation, based in northern Italy, to see whether it should have been notified about the transaction under so-called golden power regulations for strategically important assets. The deal showed how easy it was for changes in corporate ownership to go under the radar at a time when pressure is rising in the United States and Europe to monitor potential risks to national security from Chinese investors.

  • This statistic shows just how good the Ravens’ defense was in 2000

    This statistic is one example of just how good the Ravens' defense was in 2000

  • Cybersecurity researchers tie Belarus to long-running hybrid warfare campaign against NATO member neighbors

    The researchers say they have uncovered evidence that Belarus has been involved in a hybrid hacking and disinformation campaign against Eastern European NATO members since 2016 that aimed to sow discord in the military alliance, steal confidential information and spy on dissidents.

  • UK's Johnson raises terror threat to 'severe'

    Johnson, who chaired a meeting of the government's emergency committee on Monday (November 15), confirmed in a news conference that the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) had decided to increase the country's threat level to the second highest tier.The "severe" rating means JTAC deem an attack as "highly likely."British police said earlier on Monday that the Liverpool blast killed one passenger, who is believed to have made the explosive device and carried it into the taxi.Police said they believed they knew the identity of the passenger but could not disclose it. The explosion engulfed the taxi in flames outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday (November 14), just before a Remembrance Day service to commemorate war dead commenced at nearby Liverpool Cathedral.

  • Durbin calls for Garland to remove federal prisons director

    The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee demanded Tuesday that Attorney General Merrick Garland immediately fire the director of the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons after an Associated Press investigation detailing serious misconduct involving correctional officers. Sen. Dick Durbin's demand came two days after the AP revealed that more than 100 Bureau of Prisons workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019. Durbin took particular aim at Director Michael Carvajal, who has been at the center of the agency’s myriad crises.

  • The US city run by Muslim Americans

    Once a Polish enclave, Hamtramck, Michigan is now the first US city with an all-Muslim government.

  • Match Highlights: Vietnam vs. Saudi Arabia

    Highlights from the match between Vietnam vs. Saudi Arabia

  • Japanese Convenience Stores Are Facing A Fried Chicken Shortage

    Companies around the world are worried about chip shortages. But in Japan, if you like convenience store fried chicken, add another worry to your list. Family Mart is running low on its delicious Famichiki.

  • Hillary Clinton Trolls Steve Bannon With Just 5 Words

    Donald Trump's 2016 election rival had a "restful" response to the former White House chief strategist's arrest.

  • Trump was 'beside himself with fury' after Obama roasted him at the 2011 White House Correspondents' dinner: book

    Obama famously skewered Trump in 2011 over his aggressive promotion of the racist "birther" conspiracy theory.

  • Congress designates Interstate 14 across five states with I-14 corridor through San Angelo

    The I-14 Corridor across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia will be built primarily by incrementally upgrading existing highways.

  • Fusion GPS interview with House panel leaves huge pile of breadcrumbs for Trump-Russia investigators

    The House Intelligence Committee released the transcript of its interview with Glenn Simpson, the cofounder of the opposition research firm Fusion GPS. The transcript left a massive pile of breadcrumbs for Trump-Russia investigators to sift through as they pursue their probe into Russia's election interference and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow. The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released the transcript of the panel's November interview with Glenn Simpson, the cofounder of the opposition research firm Fusion GPS.