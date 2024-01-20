Some have different narrative on ending mass shootings

The last year closed with more national mass shootings, reawakening the narrative of what to do to prevent such incidents.

Many advocate for stronger gun laws, but some people in Bedford, Cambria, and Somerset counties say the focus should be on mental illness. People go crazy, then kill, they say.

Problems in the system?

“You cannot legislate for crazy,” retired state trooper Bob Barnes, of Somerset, said recently. “Guns are not the problem. It is the broken mental health system. I saw the brokenness from the 1980s to the early 2000s.”

Barnes believes HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) is another problem in the “take guns away” culture.

“HIPPA ties people’s hands, especially those other need-to-know sources,” he said. “Those in the dark have no way of knowing a person’s mindset.”

At MT Arms, 1842 N. Center Ave., Suite 2, in Somerset, Mark Kasterko and Tim New have 50 years of experience in firearms and gun safety.

Tim New (left) and Mark Kasterko of MT Arms gun shop in Somerset.

“We are gun shop owners with law enforcement and military backgrounds,” Kasterko said.

“When it comes to gun possession, there are two forms for the buyer to fill out – the Pennsylvania State Police Application/Record of Sale and Firearms Transaction Record.”

On the Firearms Transaction Record Form, Kasterko said, “There is a section that asks the person yes or no questions.”

The question of mental status reads, “Have you ever been adjudicated as a mental defective or have been committed to a mental institution,” he said. “If a person checks ‘no,’ we do not know if he or she is being truthful. Then the forms are sent to the (state police).”

MT Arms conducts its own background checks through the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PIX).

Once a background check is complete, “Mark and I get a one-word response: “Approved or denied.”

New said, “If an individual is committed for psychiatric care, be it voluntary or involuntary, it does prove there is a problem.”

“A firearm is no different than another tool or item,” Kasterko said. “Anything in the hands of someone with ill intent is dangerous. When Nancy Pelosi’s husband was assaulted with a hammer, no one protested outside of Lowe’s or Home Depot.”

Red flag laws questioned

But what strikes a nerve for Jay Judith, of Bedford, is red flag laws that permit a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from those who they believe may present a danger to others or themselves.

“Anyone can accuse anyone of anything, Judith said. “If an ex-couple have an argument and one of them knows the other has guns, he or she can claim, ‘I was threatened.’ Then, it can escalate to, ‘I saw my ex-partner threaten other people.’ So, a judge might even err on the side of caution and invoke the temporary removal order.”

“Red flag laws violate due process and infringe on gun owners’ Second Amendment rights,” Kasterko said.

“It is a privilege to have a gun,” New said, “but a right because of the constitution.”

In Charles E. Cobbs Jr.’s book, “This Nonviolence Stuff Will Get You Killed: How Guns Made the Civil Rights Possible,” he writes: "Visiting Martin Luther King Jr. during the Montgomery, Alabama, boycott, journalist William Worthy almost sat on a loaded pistol. Just self-defense, King assured him. It was not the only weapon King kept for such a purpose. One of his advisers remembered King’s home in Montgomery as an ‘arsenal.’ King and other civil rights activists embraced their constitutional right to self-protect.”

King applied for a concealed carry gun license after his Montgomery home was bombed.

Changing the narrative

Tammy Horvath, of Cambria, experienced a bombshell of her own.

According to Horvath, “On Aug. 2, 2017, my 19-year-old son, Luke Yuzma, was killed through gun violence. The man took one step forward and shot him in the forehead. Luke died at 9:30 p.m.”

Despite Horvath’s loss, she said, “It was the person, not the gun. If someone is set on killing, death is going to happen.”

In regards to the Second Amendment right, “the Constitution says, ‘the right to bear arms,’ she said. “That is all arms.”

Horvath’s belief on grief and gun rights is “a surprise to many,” she said. But as Horvath stands by her pro-gun stance, she also stands up for forgiveness. Which she makes clear in her memoir, “Gone in an Instant: Losing My Son, Loving His Killer.”

“By not forgiving, anger would eat me alive,” she said.

Gun safety for all

As a firearms instructor, Barnes said he saw the need for all-women safety courses.

“Women are voters. If you get them over their fear,” Barnes said. “They are likely to have a positive outlook on guns and promote pro-gun rights through the voting process.

“I start with the kindergarten course, such as how the gun works,” Barnes said. “I start with toy guns to start and advance them to a .22-caliber, because the bullet has no recoil and low sound noise.”

New said 30 percent of the store’s handguns are purchased by women. Kasterko added, “We have women who walk on trails, work the night shift, including seeing unpleasantries happening in (retailers) parking lot.

“For women who are new to gun ownership, we sell yoga pants with a holster as well as bras to place their firearms.”

But as of lately, “we reached out to real estate agencies," Kasterko said, “since female Realtors are alone with potential male home buyers.

New said, “We have a specific training for real estate agents.”

The gun shop owners have also focused their attention on teachers and gun safety. New mentioned National Teachers Training Day, which will happen June 22 (please call MT Arms for specific times).

Thus far, “Two teachers from Maryland have taken the course. We have also reached out to schools in Cambria County.”

With mass shootings impacting schools, New said, “I believe in teachers carrying a gun. But I also believe in school choice.”

Allen Marker, of Somerset, is an affiliate of MT Arms. Marker owns Common Sense Self-Defense LLC. Marker does risk assessments for churches and residential homes. When it comes to safety training, he is adamant about the first point of safety, “I have to make you safe with a gun, so you won’t be a danger to anyone else.”

To ensure the non-endangerment of others, New will be educating state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, of the 69th Legislative District. “I want to make him aware of HIPPA and the importance of the mental health status included in the background check,” he said.

As for Judith, he keeps up with firearms in general and government gun laws – past and present – so he can share and discuss with pro-gun and anti-gun persons.

One thing that Biden and anti-gun groups miss is “we police our own (in the pro-gun community)," Judith said. "If a gun owner sees a gun owner doing something stupid, we correct him/her – be it how the gun is loaded, or even pointed.”

As Kasterko and New see it, “We are gun shop owners who do not want individuals with mental issues, criminal intent, or who are simply not safe to carry a firearm.”

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Mass shootings shouldn't be blamed on guns, armed residents say