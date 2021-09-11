What do the different stages of breast cancer mean? Which is the most dangerous?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., announced Thursday that she's recovering after a breast cancer diagnosis in February and treatment to combat it.

In a statement, Klobuchar said doctors found signs of cancer at a routine mammogram, and a biopsy then confirmed it to be stage IA breast cancer. Months and procedures later, Klobuchar said there is a low chance of her cancer returning.

The senator's revelation has put a national spotlight on the disease that the American Cancer Society says results in more than 200,000 diagnoses each year in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women behind skin cancer. Black women are hit harder than white women, with higher rates of diagnosis and death.

"I hope my experience is a reminder for everyone of the value of routine health checkups, exams, and follow-through," Klobuchar said in a post on Medium. "I am so fortunate to have caught the cancer at an early enough stage and to not need chemotherapy or other extensive treatments, which unfortunately is not the case for so many others."

Knowing the five stages of breast cancer can be important in understanding a diagnosis and treatment options, according to William Cance, chief medical and scientific officer for the American Cancer Society.

"The stages are confusing to some but the biggest point is where and how fast is your cancer spreading," Cristina Cruz, an oncologist at Alta View hospital in Utah told USA TODAY.

Warning signs and words to know

The most common symptom or warning sign of breast cancer is a lump in the breast. But both Cance and Cruz said not all lumps are cancerous. Women should also watch for nipple discharge and changes in breast shape or size.

Cance says vocabulary such as local, regional or distant may be used to describe a patient's diagnosis. Local refers to the area where the cancer is confined within the breast. Regional may be used when the lymph nodes, primarily those in the armpit, are involved. The term distant is used when the cancer is found in other parts of the body as well, according to Cance.

Another term typically introduced after a breast cancer diagnosis is T-N-M. T represents the tumor size; N relates to the involvement of nearby lymph nodes; and M refers to whether the cancer has spread beyond the breast, according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

What is stage 0?

Stage 0 is the least invasive stage of breast cancer and usually detected early in patients, according to the American Cancer Society. In this stage, cancer cells or non-cancerous abnormal cells are only in the part of the breast in which they formed and haven't spread.

"At this stage of breast cancer, we tell patients not to be too worried. Stage 0 is extremely treatable and we ask people not to shed a tear over the diagnosis just yet," said Cruz.

What is stage I?

Stage I is the earliest point of invasive cancer — when tumor cells have started to spread to surrounding, normal breast tissue, Cruz said. In this stage the spread is contained to a small area.

Stage I is divided into categories IA and IB based on the size of a tumor and where cancer cells are detected. In IA, the tumor is about the size of a grape, Cruz said. Stage IB indicates the tumor is smaller or nonexistent, but there are small clusters of cells in the lymph nodes.

What is stage II?

In stage II, cancer cells have spread or have been found in lymph nodes or axillary lymph nodes, located around the armpit near the breastbone. Like stage I, it's also separated into two groups, Stage IIA and IIB, depending on how large of a tumor is found and where and how much the cancer cells have spread.

"We basically need to know how big and if the tumor or cancer cells have spread to any lymph nodes, this will help us understand how and where to treat the patient," Cruz said. "But as with any stage, even if it's spread, I tell my patients to remain calm so we can discuss how to fight against the cancer."

In stage IIA, if a tumor isn't found, cancer cells are commonly found in one to three axillary lymph nodes, Cruz said. If there is a tumor, it's usually not larger than two millimeters and has also spread to the lymph nodes.

In stage IIB, either a tumor or small cancer cells have spread to the lymph nodes. If it hasn't spread to the lymph nodes, the tumor is usually larger than five millimeters.

What is stage III?

"In this stage, I tell my patients the real war against the cancer begins," Cruz said. "Spreading is much more advanced."

According to Cruz, stage III is unique in that it has three subcategories: IIIA, IIIB and IIIC.

IIIA has tumors all larger than five millimeters and has spread to lymph nodes. Cruz said the higher number of lymph nodes with cancer cells, the more advanced it is.

In stage IIIB, the tumor has spread to the chest wall and skin of the breast. In many cases, this spreading can result in swelling or ulcers. The cancer cells have also spread to nine lymph nodes.

There is advanced spreading in stage IIIC: the cancer has spread to the chest wall, skin of the breast, 10 or more lymph nodes and the collarbone.

"In stage III, yes there is advanced spreading. Yes it is harder to treat, but not untreatable," Cruz said. "That's what we tell our patients, although the spreading is scary, we can still fight it."

What is advanced stage IV breast cancer?

Stage IV is the most invasive of all stages of breast cancer. At this stage, the cancer has spread beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to other organs of the body such as the lungs, distant lymph nodes, skin, bones, liver or brain.

"Stage IV is often called advanced or metastatic breast cancer, it's definitely scary for most patients. It's widespread but varies per person," Cruz said. "But I've had patients come up to me crying, thinking they're going to die tomorrow but they live dozens of more years."

Cance and Cruz said stage IV can appear after a different stage of breast cancer was treated. In most stage IV cases, doctors take an aggressive form of treatment involving surgery, chemotherapy and more.

How can you treat breast cancer?

Treatment for breast cancer can vary depending on the stage, Cruz said, though most treatments involve some form of radiation or hormone therapy to shrink the cancer cells.

Cruz said some women opt to take a "drastic" preventative measure via a mastectomy. A mastectomy is surgery to remove the breast tissue, often where cancer cells are found or could later be found.

"At first, the cancer will be biopsied and depending on the tumor characteristics, the treatment plan will involve surgery and possible chemotherapy or hormonal therapy and radiation," Cance said.

The five-year survival rates for breast cancer are measured by how much and how far it has spread – if the cancer hasn't spread past the breastbone, the survival rate is 99%. If it's spread to nearby lymph nodes, the rate is 86%. It drops to 28% if its spread to the lungs, liver and other organs, according to the American Cancer Society.

"Doctors and oncologists everywhere are hopeful the survival rates will increase more and more. But I've seen breast cancer patients who are relentless fighters and beat any odds," Cruz said. "So I tell my patients not to focus on the cancer but focus on the life they want to continue to live."

