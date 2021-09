MarketWatch

Not only does laundry for our family of four consume at least half an hour of every day — on some days I run more than two full loads of laundry — but I also know that it’s bad for the environment. Every time I run a load, I use a laundry pod — or three, depending on how large the load is. The Ecoegg is a laundry system that replaces your need for laundry detergent or pods by using reusable mineral pellets encased in a recyclable plastic egg (one pellet-filled egg is good for 70 washes) to clean clothes, in a way that is reportedly both eco-friendly and saves you a lot of money on detergent, the company notes.