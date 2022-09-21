'A Different World': Kadeem Hardison Said He 'I Had To Pretend To Be In Love With Jasmine' When He Was Really In Love With This Co-Star

During A Different World‘s six-season run from 1987 to 1993, fans were engulfed with Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert’s all-too-relatable love story. To fans, the pair, played by Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy respectively, were the perfect couple who many wanted their real-life relationships to model after.

Though actors’ on-screen chemistry was off the charts, Hardison and Guy’s real-life connection was strictly platonic due to Hardison having eyes for his A Different World co-star Cree Summer.

Kadeem Hardison and 'A Different World' co-star Cree Summer were more than friends off-screen.

In a teaser clip of an upcoming episode of TV One’s Uncensored, Kadeem Hardison opens up about the whirlwind romance he once shared with actress Cree Summer, who played Whitley and Dwayne’s friend Winifred “Freddie” Brooks on A Different World.

“Cree and I, from the time we met, became best friends,” the 'KC Undercover' actor shared.

Throughout their year-long romance, Hardison and Summer were photographed walking several red carpet events together. They even managed to sneak some intimate moments between them onto A Different World.

Hardison says he had to 'pretend to be in love with Jasmine' due to his relationship with Cree Summer

“One night we went out and then we started kissing, and the next thing you know, she was telling me she was in love with me, and I was just stunned,” the actor said. “And then I had to pretend to be in love with Jasmine while being in love with Cree.”

Hardison could possibly share more on set secrets from A Different World when he and Jasmine Guy celebrate the show’s 35th anniversary on Sept. 24 in an all-day marathon of TV One’s Uncensored beginning at 6 a.m.

Watch the teaser clip below: