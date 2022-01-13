🌱 New "Differently Abled" Program + Free Valentine's Golf Clinic

Rise and shine, Dunedin! It's Thursday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in Dunedin.

Clouds giving way to sun. High: 68 Low: 60.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Dunedin:

Dunedin Parks & Rec is now offering a program for tweens, teens, and young adults with sensory, developmental, or physical disabilities. "Differently Abled" gives kids exclusive access to the MLK, Jr. Recreation Center where they can enjoy video games, billiards, ping pong, indoor basketball, and crafts. The program will run on Fridays between 12:30 and 2:00 PM. (Press Release Desk) A free Valentine's Golf Clinic will be offered to couples interested in working on their chipping, putting, and driving game. The clinic will be taught by award-winning PGA Teaching Professional, Paul Sylvester at Stirling Park in Dunedin. Space is limited and on a first-come basis. Pre-register now by calling (727) 733-6728 and get your clubs ready for the clinic on February 12 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. (Press Release Desk) Grocery stores across the United States are seeing supply chain interruptions and bare shelves as the number of people calling out sick with COVID spikes. Sean Balsley, General Manager of Nature’s Food Patch at the Dunedin and Clearwater locations describes the situation as "an ongoing hurricane that never ends.” Unlike large retail stores, Nature's Food Patch is lucky enough that they can change suppliers when one doesn't have what they need. “If one supplier doesn’t have an item, we move on to the next one. When we can get stuff and we know it’s in short supply, we just order a lot of it." If your grocery store doesn't have what you need, it's recommended you check smaller stores that are able to work with various suppliers. (ABC Action News)

Today in Dunedin:

Zumba Gold at the Hale Senior Activity Center (10:15 AM)

Drop-In Homework Help at the Dunedin Library (3:00 PM)

Live Music by Ron And The Classics at Mease Manor (4:00 PM)

Dunedin International Film Festival at HOB Brewing (4:30 PM)

Dunedin International Film Festival at the Fenway Hotel (5:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Achieva Paw Park will be closed this morning while new mulch is added. It will re-open at approximately 12:00 PM. (Press Release Desk)

The Dunedin International Film Festival kicks off today with events at HOB Brewing and the Fenway Hotel. Films and entertainment vary based on location but include live music, drum circle, and dancers. (Facebook | Dunedin Film Festival)

Walk around Dunedin to find delightfully painted benches by numerous local artists, the theme "Funedin." The benches are located along the Pinellas Trail and Patricia Avenue. (Facebook | Dunedin Gov)

