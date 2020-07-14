'Difficult to attack vanilla': Trump's throwing everything at Biden, but nothing is sticking

President Donald Trump and his campaign have spent months deploying a series of attacks depicting Joe Biden as weak, unfit and a tool of leftists.

But as Biden rises in the polls, it's becoming increasingly clear that the attacks aren't sticking. So Trump's mission to define Biden to voters has proven difficult.

On Tuesday, Trump stood in the Rose Garden and went on a non-stop nearly hour-long anti-Biden rant, spraying a variety of broadsides at the former vice president, on everything from China policy to immigration to policing and much more. In what may have been his wildest attack, Trump claimed Biden's housing policy would "abolish the suburbs."

Republican and Democratic strategists who spoke with NBC News said it has been tough sledding for the president in blasting his Democratic rival for several reasons.

First, Biden has remained low-key during the coronavirus pandemic, while Trump's handling of it is closely examined daily, they said. Biden is also viewed more favorably than 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who was under investigation during the campaign.

Perhaps most important, Trump was the outsider challenger last time around. Now, he's an incumbent with a record.

"In 2016, he had a very clear message and very clear action items," said Matt Gorman, vice president at the GOP consulting firm Targeted Victory. "He had an elevator pitch on why you should vote for him. He had that in the economy until COVID hit. Now it's harder to find that — especially now that the focus has stuck on him.

"Biden is barely campaigning, so he's not making many mistakes," Gorman added. "Trump was also helped by the fact that Hillary had 20 years of built-in negatives."

In early May, as Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted that the re-election team was unleashing its "Death Star," Trump trailed Biden by 5 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average. Now, he trails Biden by 9 points, and he is behind in key swing states.

The Trump campaign spent most heavily on TV ads claiming that Biden would be a tool of the far left, that he doesn't have the mental competency to be president and that he's the wrong person to deal with China.

The campaign has spent at least $6.6 million in English and $200,000 in Spanish on an ad imagining a world in which police budgets are slashed — the ad it has spent most heavily on since May, according to Advertising Analytics. The spot contrasts an unanswered 911 call with images of violence at protests and says people wouldn't be safe under Biden with supporters who want to slash police funding.

Recent polling showed that most Americans disagree with Trump on what efforts to defund police departments mean and disapprove of his handling of race relations after George Floyd's death. Biden has said he doesn't support defunding departments, but he has said he's in favor of making federal aid to law enforcement agencies conditional in hope of creating incentives for certain police reforms.

The next biggest ad spend is for a spot arguing that Biden is "slipping" mentally and "is clearly diminished."

The campaign has spent at least $4.2 million in English and $2.3 million in Spanish on the ad since May, according to Advertising Analytics, which shows that the campaign has spent more than $10 million on a variety of ads saying Biden is the wrong choice to deal with China.

Yet a Fox News poll in May reported that more voters trusted Biden on China than Trump. And a Monmouth University poll this month found that more voters felt Biden, 78, has the mental and physical stamina to handle the presidency than felt so about Trump, 74.

The Biden campaign has called many of Trump's attacks mere projection onto their candidate. In a recent memo, deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said as much, pointing to Trump's attacks on corruption, cognitive ability and China, among other subjects.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said Trump's "bald-faced lies and desperate, own-goal attacks on Joe Biden only serve to remind the American people of the true stakes of this election and that Trump's instability makes it impossible for him to be the leader we need in this moment."

Trump himself has bounced between Biden messages while faced with nationwide protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 136,000 people in the U.S., recently accusing Biden of being against reopening schools.