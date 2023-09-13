'Difficult case for everyone:' What we know about DeShawn and Tyler Stafford's trial

A group of young men fired toy guns with frozen gel pellets at another group of young men playing basketball on the courts in the I Promise School parking lot last June.

The basketball players ran, then turned around when they realized they hadn’t been shot with actual bullets.

A fight ensued in the Akron school parking lot and, at the end, Ethan Liming, 17, one of the young men in the gel-blasting group, was left lying on the pavement.

DeShawn and Tyler Stafford, brothers who were among the basketball players, will go on trial this week for charges related to Liming’s death.

It’s one of the most anticipated trials in Summit County Common Pleas Court in a long time, with many people having strong opinions about what charges were filed or should have been filed, other people who should have been arrested, and whether race has been a factor in the case. Liming’s family and police insist race hasn’t played a role.

“I know it’s a difficult case for everyone involved,” said Attorney Donald Gallick, who represents Tyler Stafford. “It’s a tragic loss of life and loss of a young life.”

More: Self-defense or manslaughter? Brothers to go on trial for Ethan Liming's death

The trial will begin with jury selection Wednesday in Judge Tammy O’Brien’s courtroom. Jurors will be taken to the I Promise School parking lot for a tour on Friday morning, followed by opening statements and the start of testimony.

The trial is expected to last through , Sept. 20.

Here’s a look at what we know about the Staffords’ trial.

Who was Ethan Liming?

Liming was a rising senior at Firestone Community Learning Center in Akron.

Ethan Liming

He played football and basketball.

After he died, hundreds of people showed up for a vigil in his honor.

Family and friends gather at the baseball field at Firestone Community Learning Center for a vigil for Ethan Liming, 17.

What happened before Liming’s death?

Akron police said Liming and his friends pulled into the parking lot of the I Promise School at 400 W. Market St. about 10:45 p.m. June 2, 2022. The group then got into a fight with at least three other males who were playing basketball.

Police initially said Liming was knocked unconscious and “brutally assaulted.” The people who had been with the teen rushed home and called 911.

Police and paramedics who arrived found Liming unresponsive with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Steve Mylett shows a box containing the toy gun Splat-R-Ball during a press conference. Mylett said Ethan Liming and his friends used similar toy guns to shoot gel pellets at a group of young people playing basketball at the basketball courts at the I Promise School. A fight ensued and Ethan Liming received fatal injuries.

Chief Steve Mylett announced during a press conference a few days after Liming died that the confrontation that preceded his death began when Liming and three friends fired toy SplatRBall gel guns at people playing basketball.

Mylett said at least two of Liming’s friends fired the toy guns, which shoot small water-filled pellets, in the direction of the basketball players. The players ran away as two in Liming’s group ran in their direction.

The players then turned around, ran back and confronted the teens at their car, with a fight ensuing. Liming and two of his friends were assaulted, Mylett said.

What charges do the Staffords face?

Police arrested DeShawn and Tyler Stafford and their cousin Donovan Jones in Liming’s death on charges that included murder. They were held at the Summit County Jail on $1 million bonds.

A Summit County grand jury, though, in late July opted to indict the three young men on lesser charges.

The Stafford brothers’ most serious charge was involuntary manslaughter, rather than murder. Jones faced two misdemeanor assault charges.

Brad Gessner, chief counsel for the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, said additional information came to light after the three men were originally charged that impacted the decisions of the grand jury.

"Those aren't facts that can be made public," he said.

What happened with third young man’s case?

Jones pleaded no contest in October to two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Jones' charges related to the assault of Liming's friends, who were with Liming on the night of his death but weren't severely injured.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O'Brien

O’Brien immediately gave Jones a 180-day suspended jail sentence, with credit for the 56 days he spent in jail. She made this contingent on him obeying all laws for the next year.

Are the Stafford brothers in jail?

Tyler Stafford, 20, of Cleveland, has remained free on bond since his bond was lowered after the indictment. He has had no violations of his bond conditions.

DeShawn Stafford, 21, of Akron, was released on bond for the week leading up to his trial to permit him to meet with his attorney.

Prior to that, he was in and out of jail several times for bond violations, such as running errands when he was supposed to be under house arrest.

What will the Staffords’ defense be?

Jon Sinn, who represents DeShawn, and Gallick, Tyler’s attorney, have said they will argue self-defense.

Attorney Jon Sinn, who is representing DeShawn Stafford.

The attorneys claim the Staffords were defending themselves after Liming and his friends shot at them with the gel-pellet guns.

Sinn said DeShawn was defending Tyler when he struck Liming.

In a court document, prosecutors said Tyler was fighting with Liming when DeShawn joined in and punched Liming in the face, knocking him to the ground. Liming fell backward and hit the back of his head on the pavement. Liming was knocked unconscious and died from this head injury.

Under Ohio’s Stand Your Ground law, prosecutors will have the burden of proving the Staffords didn’t act in self-defense.

What penalties do the Staffords face?

DeShawn Stafford was indicted on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, first- and third-degree felonies, and one count each of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Tyler Stafford was indicted on one count each of involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Here are explanations of the charges and the potential penalties:

Involuntary manslaughter (first-degree felony): Causing a death as a result of an aggravated assault. Maximum penalty of three to 11 years in prison.

Involuntary manslaughter (third-degree felony): Causing a death as a result of an assault. Maximum penalty of nine months to three years in prison

Aggravated assault: Causing serious harm to someone as the result of passion or rage. Maximum penalty of six to 18 months in prison.

Assault: Causing harm to someone. Maximum penalty of six months in jail.

Why weren’t Liming’s friends charged?

When the grand jury returned its indictments, Gessner said the focus was on Liming’s death.

"At this point, we have been focused on the acts that led to Ethan's death and those who committed the offenses," he said, adding that Liming's friends were all juveniles. "We have not focused on the passengers in his (Liming's) vehicle."

Summit County prosecutors have declined to answer any questions in the time leading up to the trial, including about the charges in the case.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: DeShawn and Tyler Stafford's manslaughter trial: What we know