‘Difficult decision’: Penn State administrator to step down after 17 years at university

Penn State administrator Zack Moore, vice president for government and community relations, will step down from his position Feb. 2, the university announced Wednesday.

Based on a public LinkedIn post, Moore did not appear to have another job lined up, writing that he’s “looking forward to spending some time to figure out what’s next for me professionally.”

“Life often presents us with moments of reflection and self-discovery,” Moore wrote in the public post. “After careful consideration, I made the difficult decision to step away from Penn State and explore new opportunities and challenges in my career.”

The news came the same week the university announced $94 million in planned cuts for the 2025-26 fiscal year, although the topic was never broached in either Moore’s post or the university’s news release. Moore, a Penn State alum, worked at the university for 17 years and has served in his current role since 2016.

According to the university, he will be replaced by Mike Stefan, assistant vice president for state relations, on Feb. 3. Moore will serve as a special adviser to Stefan through June 30.

“Zack has always represented Penn State with integrity and a genuine love for the university and its mission,” Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said in a written statement. “I want to thank Zack for his many years of dedicated service to the university. His experience, perspective and wise counsel will be missed.”

As the vice president for government and community relations, Moore served as the university’s chief lobbyist in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C. He helped develop Penn State’s legislative strategy and policy positions, monitor legislative developments, provide counsel to university leadership, etc.

In a news release, the university lauded a number of his accomplishments. Moore helped Penn State save a projected $530 million over 30 years, by playing a key role in securing the passage of an act that allowed Penn State to refinance its pension unfunded liability. He helped secure the passage and amendment of Pennsylvania’s Name, Image, Likeness law. And he lobbied for $2.35 million in state funding for the Invent Penn State initiative.

In addition to relaunching the advocacy platform “Advocate Penn State” and working with students, he has also served on the steering committee of the Association of American Universities’ Council on Federal Relations — along with multiple local boards, such as one associated with Centre Volunteers in Medicine.

“Representing Penn State has been a source of immense pride and professional fulfillment for me,” Moore said in the Penn State news release. “I have deep respect for the talent and dedication of the colleagues I’ve had the privilege to work alongside at this great university and am confident about the future.”