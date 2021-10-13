'Difficult decisions' as Biden, Democrats shrink plan to $2T

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the calendar slipping toward a new deadline, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is warning that “difficult decisions must be made” to trim President Joe Biden’s expansive plans for reimagining the nation’s social service programs and tackling climate change.

Democrats are laboring to chisel the $3.5 trillion package to about $2 trillion, a still massive proposal that would be paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy. And with no votes to spare, they must somehow satisfy the party's competing moderate and progressive lawmakers needed for any deal.

It’s all raising tough questions that Biden and his party are rushing to answer by the deadline for passage, Oct. 31.

Should Biden keep the sweep of his proposals — free childcare and community college; dental, vision and hearing aid benefits for seniors — but for just a few years? Or should the ideas be limited to a few, key health and education programs that could become more permanent? Should the climate change effort go bold — a national clean energy standard — or stick with a more immediate, if incremental, strategy?

“The fact is, that if there are fewer dollars to spend there are choices to be made,” Pelosi said Tuesday at the Capitol.

Republicans are dead set against the package. So Biden and his party are left to deliberate among themselves along familiar lines, centrists and moderates, with all eyes still on two key holdouts, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, whose votes are crucial in the evenly divided Senate.

Time is growing short for the president on what has been his signature domestic policy initiative, first unveiled in March and now having consumed much of his fitful first year in office.

Biden’s approval rating is down after a turbulent summer, and impatience is growing, particularly among House lawmakers heading into tough elections and eager to show voters an accomplishment — unlike senators whose staggered six-year terms leave only some of them facing reelection in 2022.

At the White House, Biden agrees that “this is really the point where decisions need to be made," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Conversations are quietly underway with Manchin and Sinema, who continue to infuriate their colleagues by holding up the package while still not making fully clear what they are willing to support or reject.

“The president’s view is that we’re continuing to make progress, we’re having important discussions about what a package that is smaller than $3.5 trillion would look like,” said Psaki. But it's time to get it settled.

The debate among Democrats is part substance, part strategy. The White House and lawmakers are considering which proposals would bring the most benefit to the most Americans — and also how best to accomplish their goals with fewer dollars.

On one side, the progressives argue for keeping the broad scope of Biden's vision, with many different programs, even if they expire in just a few years. The idea is to view shorter terms as an opportunity, with lawmakers free to campaign in the future for their renewal.

Progressive leaders said Tuesday they are willing to reduce the duration of some programs to less than 10 years as a way to lower costs, but they are unwilling to yield on their core priorities of child care, health care, climate change action and others.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said their priorities are “not some fringe wish list” but the agenda the president and Democrats campaigned on.

Pelosi, though, appeared to side with some of the more centrist lawmakers, who have argued that it would better to narrow the scope, building on the expansions that have been underway with the coronavirus aid packages and making them more lasting.

Pelosi has been a staunch supporter of expanding the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, to more people and in more states. That law is her own legacy legislative accomplishment. However, with the dollar topline for the big bill now shrunk, that could bump against Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other progressives who are intent on expanding seniors' Medicare to include vision, dental and hearing aid services — among his own top priorities.

“Overwhelmingly, the guidance I am receiving from members is to do fewer things well,” Pelosi said in a letter this week to colleagues.

Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington state, chair of the New Democrat Coalition, made a similar push during a meeting of moderate lawmakers last month at the White House.

The group has focused on just a few main priorities, including two that emerged in the COVID-19 aid packages — extending the child tax credits that are funneling about $300 a month to most families but expire in December, and making permanent the higher health care subsidies that were offered during the pandemic to those who buy their insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Those moderates also want to expand the ACA into the states, largely those run by Republican governors, that have rejected it under previous federal funding proposals.

DelBene told Biden they should aim to “do fewer things better,” said an aide familiar with the private conversation and granted anonymity to discuss it.

What remains clear, however, is that nothing will move Biden's big package until Manchin and Sinema are on board, and that remains a work in progress.

Manchin's priorities are largely in line with his party on the tax side of the equation, according to a memo he shared over the summer with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, but diverge on spending. A Democrat familiar with the document was granted anonymity to confirm its veracity.

Manchin proposed a 25% corporate tax rate, which is close to the 26.5% rate proposed in the House bill, both an increase from what is now a 21% rate. He also is on board with a top individual income tax rate of 39.6%, which Bide has proposed on those earning beyond $400,000 a year, or $450,000 for couples.

But the senator from coal-centered West Virginia who chairs the Energy and Natural Resources Committee wants more control over his party's climate fighting strategies, and he also wants income limits on many of the social services, something many progressives oppose.

On a call with reporters, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said income should not be a factor in many of the services being proposed.

“We don’t ask how much money you make before you drive on a road,” she said. “These are public goods that we create.”

___

Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri and Josh Boak contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats will have to make "difficult decisions" to reduce size of social and climate package, Pelosi says

    The House is voting on a short-term fix to extend the government's ability to borrow money. Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to figure out how to potentially cut trillions of dollars from the president's proposed social spending and climate package. CBS News' director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano. Later, The Washington Post's national political reporter Eugene Scott and Business Insider's senior politics reporter Eliza Relman discuss the latest on Capitol Hill.

  • Cardinals, Bills tied for top spot in latest AP Pro32 poll

    Each team received six of the 12 first-place votes for 375 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL. The Cardinals are still undefeated after five games into the season for the first time since 1974. “Nothing exceptional about the performance, just the outcome,” Newsday's Bob Glauber said of Arizona.

  • Progressives in U.S. Congress open to cutting cost, not scope, of Biden bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Congress progressives on Tuesday signaled a new willingness to shrink the cost, but not the scope, of President Joe Biden's multi-trillion-dollar plan to broaden social programs and tackle climate change, as they struggle to reach a deal with party moderates. Centrist Democrats have balked at the plan's initial $3.5 trillion price tag. As a result, Biden faces a difficult balancing act in trying to bring down the cost but not alienate progressives who also are essential to passage.

  • House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default

    Members of the House on Tuesday pushed through a short-term increase to the nation's debt limit, ensuring the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December and temporarily averting an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy. The $480 billion increase in the country's borrowing ceiling cleared the Senate last week on a party-line vote. The House approved it swiftly so President Joe Biden can sign it into law this week.

  • The Top Stocks Millennials and Gen Z Are Invested In

    Millennials and Gen Z investors have been in the news quite a bit over the past few years. Investors in these generations are having a significant impact on markets thanks in large part to the rise of...

  • Good Word with Goodwill - Kyrie Irving’s nonsense is nearing breaking point with KD, Nets

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill reacts to Brooklyn’s decision to sit its starting point guard until he is fully eligible under New York City’s coronavirus vaccine mandate — and why the move may get Irving exactly what he wants.

  • Connecticut Republican leaders denounce GOP state representative’s comment comparing Gov. Lamont to Hitler

    Republican leaders in Connecticut are condemning a GOP lawmaker’s social media posts comparing Gov. Ned Lamont to Hitler. “Those references are offensive,” said Vin Candelora, the top Republican in the Connecticut House of Representatives, referring to comments by state Rep. Anne Dauphinais, a Republican from Killingly. “We should really refrain from making any references to Hitler or the ...

  • Bitcoin’s Blockchain Activity, Rising Network Adoption Might Signal Bull Cross

    Bitcoin's recent rally seems corroborated by the increased activity in blockchain activity, which might signal "growing interest in the asset during early-stage bull markets," a new analysis notes....

  • Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from franchise's Ring of Honor

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have removed Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden from the team’s Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium. Gruden, who resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following the discovery of emails he sent containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments, led the Bucs from 2002 through 2008. In addition to winning the NFL title in his first season with Tampa Bay, Gruden’s 57-55 record over seven seasons make him the winningest coach in team history.

  • France's top bishop acknowledges that law takes precedence over confession secrecy

    France's top bishop said on Tuesday that the secrecy of the confession should not take precedence over French laws on sex crimes against children, reversing his previous position after he was summoned by interior minister Gerald Darmanin. Following publication of a damning report about sexual abuse of children by the clergy, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, who is archbishop of Reims and head of the Bishops' Conference of France, said in a radio interview last week that the rule of secrecy would prevent a priest from reporting sex crimes against children that were revealed during Catholic confession.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy according to Billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Billionaire David Tepper is […]

  • Study: 85 percent of global population has been affected by human-induced climate change

    Study: 85 percent of global population has been affected by human-induced climate change

  • Bigger, faster and farther: Honda Aircraft unveils concept for next-generation business jet

    Designed to carry more passengers farther and faster, Honda Aircraft Co. unveils the concept for its HondaJet 2600 at Las Vegas show.

  • Progressives Resist Nancy Pelosi’s Plan For 'Fewer Things' In Budget Bill

    “We are not going to negotiate with ourselves,” progressives say as Democrats contemplate what to cut from Biden's Build Back Better proposal.

  • Joy Reid Slams Conservative Democrats for Being ‘Willing to Let This Democracy Die’ (Video)

    MSNBC's "The ReidOut" host blasted "Vichy Democrats" for holding out on social spending bill

  • Jason Johnson excoriates Allen West as GOP’s ‘all-natural flavor racism’

    MSNBC analyst Dr. Jason Johnson appeared on The Reid Out Monday and ripped into GOP gubernatorial hopeful Allen West. Johnson […] The post Jason Johnson excoriates Allen West as GOP’s ‘all-natural flavor racism’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • I Had to Leave My Home State to Get an Abortion, and I'm Concerned For Other Young People Like Me

    I was 16 years old the day I found out I was pregnant, peeing on a stick in my best friend's bathroom while she and her older sister waited anxiously outside the door. We huddled together, staring at the positive pregnancy test for what seemed like ages.

  • Rep. Adam Schiff dismissed Matt Gaetz as a 'congressbro' and said it was 'like spring break in there' when Gaetz and other Republicans stormed a secure facility

    Schiff wrote that once they were "bored and stuffed with pizza" after the disruption, "Gaetz and his confederates left the bunker to vote."

  • Walker, conservatives ask Supreme Court to take access case

    A conservative think tank and former Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a challenge to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' decision to exclude the group's writers from press briefings, which lower courts have said is legal. The John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Evers violated its staffers’ constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access. A judge in 2020 rejected their arguments, saying MacIver can still report on Evers without being invited to his press briefings or being on his email distribution list.

  • Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

    It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege. The move by Biden isn't the final word; Republican Trump says he will challenge the requests and a lengthy legal battle is likely to ensue over the information.