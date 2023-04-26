Dig in Newquay reveals Bronze Age and Roman settlements

"Significant" finds dating back to the Bronze Age have been unearthed by archaeologists at a new housing development in Newquay.

Three Bronze Age roundhouses, a series of Roman buildings and pottery were found by the Cornwall Archaeological Unit at the site in the Trevemper area.

An oval house, large processing area and two potential barns were among the Roman-period structures.

Experts said it was unusual to find so many ancient buildings in one area.

Sean Taylor, a senior archaeologist at the Cornwall Archaeological Unit, said it was the first time a rectangular agricultural building from the Roman era had been discovered in Cornwall.

"Although quite a few of these Bronze Age structures have been found at various sites around the county over the last 30 or so years starting with Trethellan at Newquay in 1987, it's still rare to find so much in one small area," he said.

"It's starting to look like this part of Newquay, alongside the River Gannel, was a very important and densely populated area from the Neolithic era (circa 4000BC) onwards.

"The estuary undoubtedly formed an important link with the outside world throughout prehistory."

Cornwall Council said Bronze Age Trevisker Ware pottery, Roman-period imported pottery and stone tools from both eras were among the other finds.

Councillor Martyn Alvey, the council's portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said it was hoped the artefacts could be kept in a local museum.

"These structures are really significant for Cornwall and it is fantastic to get a glimpse of what life was like in Newquay all those years ago," he said.

The site has been handed over to developer Treveth, which is planning to build 155 homes there.

