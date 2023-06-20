Dig resumes at house thought to be city's oldest

Trelai Park, where archaeologists and volunteers are working

An archaeological dig which uncovered what is believed to be the earliest house in Cardiff has resumed in a city park.

A heritage project is digging at Trelai Park near Caerau Hillfort, a site of national significance.

Last year’s initial dig revealed that the roundhouse, near Cardiff West Community High School, dates back to about 1,500 BC.

The latest excavations will focus on the floor of the roundhouse, which has remained largely intact beneath the park’s playing fields for 3,500 years.

Prior to the last dig, experts were hoping it would reveal what happened to people once they had moved on from the Hillfort, between the late Iron Age and early Roman period.

Caerau and Ely Rediscovering (CAER) Heritage Project co-director Dr Oliver Davis said: "We're opening up further what we believe could be the earliest house discovered in Cardiff.

"The dig last year showed us that the floor of the roundhouse is remarkably well-preserved, giving us the chance to examine the surface that people were walking on 3,500 years ago."

Former postman and dad-of-five Scott Bees is in the first year of his degree

Michelle Powell of Action in Caerau and Ely said the digs brought "local people together to discover our incredible heritage".

Scott Bees, 34, is a first year student on the BA ancient history and archaeology course.

A dad to five daughters aged six to 15, who lives with his family in Ely, he said: "My wife decided to go back to college a year before me and she persuaded me to do the same. I wanted to show my kids that you can always go for your dreams."

Regular volunteer Jacque Young, who has lived in Caerau for more than 50 years, said: "I've loved getting involved. It's exciting thinking this can be found on your own doorstep."

Students from Years 7 and 8 at Cardiff West Community High School will also take part in the dig.

Head teacher Martin Hulland said: "Our students are proud to be involved once again in uncovering the rich heritage of their area.”

The dig will go on until 7 July, with an open day on 24 June.