Digging Deeper: Behind Cornell’s Incredible 20% Jump In MBA Apps

Cornell Tech’s campus on Roosevelt Island in New York City

Cornell’s Johnson Graduate School of Management has had quite a 2022. In August, the B-school’s dean, Mark Nelson, announced that he would step down at the end of the school year. The next month the school released its MBA class profile showing a 20% year-over-year growth in applications — a feat that became more astonishing as, one by one, each peer school posted app volume losses. Among the top 25 U.S. B-schools, only two others this fall — UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and USC Marshall School of Business — have reported app growth in the 2021-2022 cycle.

Some credit is certainly due to the Johnson School’s move to designate the MBA as a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) degree in early 2021. Overall applications rose by more than 21%, by 450 to 2,555, mostly because of a major infusion of international applications. The foundation of that infusion is two-fold. Internationals students were drawn to a STEM school and the promise of two additional years of work in the U.S. after leaving school. Additionally, even as the strong U.S. economy dampened domestic enthusiasm for graduation school, global economies have had a harder time recovering from pandemic-related struggles.

It added up to a great 2021-2022 for the Johnson School, which was able to keep its class size (303) and most of its other metrics stable even as peer schools struggled to overcome the headwinds. In a wide-ranging interview edited for length and clarity, Andrew Karolyi, the Charles Field Knight dean of Cornell’s SC Johnson College of Business, addresses the app growth phenomenon, the current graduate business education landscape, and more.

POETS&QUANTS’ INTERVIEW WITH CORNELL’S ANDREW KAROLYI

P&Q: Can you assess the state of the full-time MBA today? Do you think the domestic app decline in the U.S. will continue, and will it continue to be offset by international apps?

Andrew Karolyi: The state of the full-time MBA continues to be strong, and we continue to attract high-quality students to Johnson. We anticipate the domestic application decline to halt and perhaps reverse, with international demand continuing to be strong.

We have seen some domestic applicants postponing their MBA given the hot job market and retention incentives being offered by employers and anticipate less of that occurring if the job market cools.

Is it going to take a recession to turn around MBA applications?

I think we all have the data. We’ve all been students of that data, and we know that there is this counter-cyclicality that is built into the MBA marketplace. So there’s no reason to expect that it will be any different for this cycle that’s coming around.

I think the bigger question is, just how deep and how long a duration are we expecting for this recession? Because that’s what really factors into people’s calculations, to judge whether or not to take on the debt burden associated with funding.

But I would say that if the experts are correct that it will not be a deep recession, and if the experts are correct that it will be not a long-duration recession, with all the uncertainty around those two consensus forecasts, I would imagine that that would transform to be less of a counter-cyclical push back into the MBA game.

So I don’t know how much of a dramatic pivot there will be in the declining numbers in terms of, certainly, the domestic applicant pool. What’s really interesting for us at Cornell, of course, is that we were one of the few schools that actually saw a nice positive blip while others saw a drop.

Cornell’s Andrew Karolyi

Why do you think in-person attendance at MBA events is down at so many schools this summer? Has it been down at Cornell?

Applicants and students became accustomed to the convenience of remote attendance during the pandemic and are slowly returning to a culture of in-person attendance. We see that reflected in somewhat different cultures of event attendance between returning and incoming students. The second-year students still seek out hybrid events, whereas incoming students seem more eager to have entirely in-person experiences, including classes as well as events.

As we put the pandemic behind us, we anticipate sustained demand for in-person events but also some demand for a remote option, particularly when attendees can avoid travel by attending remotely.

How did Cornell manage to increase its apps by more than 20% in a cycle (2021-2022) when most other schools reported drop-offs? What’s the domestic/international breakdown for MBA apps for your school this year?

We believe the increase in applications is in response to the advantages and opportunities provided by a Johnson MBA, including our immersion programming; strong placements in consulting, tech, and investment banking; and opportunities in entrepreneurship and at Cornell Tech, as well as the high salaries our graduates are offered after receiving their MBAs.

We received roughly two international applications for every domestic application, and we did admit somewhat more international students, moving from 35% to 43% international representation. One benefit of that increase is an increase in the diversity of our international student population, as we moved from 30 to 43 countries represented.

It’s a remarkable feat.

I is something that we are proud of, but we are also cautious about because we want to understand and interpret exactly what it is that happened there. I don’t think we have any answers. I mean, that’s the truth: We don’t have conclusive answers. We want to obviously give ourselves a lot of credit for the innovativeness of our programs, our marketing, and our incredibly top-flight admissions team under Eddie Asbie.

I’ll just say that we’re quite guarded about it. Like all of our competitors, we’re seeing the continuous escalation of pressures on what appears to be, from a macro standpoint, a declining pool of applicants stateside. The question is, how much do we lean into the opportunities to attract international students? Our numbers are going up.

Also, we clearly are very conscious about building out the importance of a diverse class that showcases all the riches of what can be a diverse class toward a learning experience. We all want that. So we’re prepared to put the resources behind that to be successful. It’s just too important for that program.

Let me cite a number for you that I just learned about last week. I’m on the board now on something called the United Nations Global Compact. This is from the Principles for Responsible Management Education, PRME for short. PRME is an organization that is talking about how the landscape for higher education and business is changing, and how it needs to change going forward.

One of the facts that they uncovered for us from UNESCO, in a typical year over the last six years, out of 300 million graduates around the world with, I think primarily undergraduate degrees, 66 million are associated with business. Those numbers are growing.

So it’s a really interesting thing to square up, isn’t it, with the decline of the MBA market and the fact that there is still an active interest in U.S. MBA programs in the international space. How much should each of our programs be leaning into that as an opportunity, and recognizing the global landscape for higher education and business in general, where there is a growing appetite for this kind of training? Just thinking through all of those dimensions of it, it’s really interesting to wrap our minds around it.

