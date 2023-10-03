Digging into the Sacramento Kings' 2023 Media Day

TechCrunch

Progress Software, the company behind the recently hacked MOVEit file-transfer software, has released fixes for two more critical-rated vulnerabilities that are being exploited by attackers. In an advisory published last week, Progress warned of multiple vulnerabilities affecting its enterprise-facing WS_FTP file-transfer software, which the company claims is used by thousands of IT teams worldwide for the “reliable and secure transfer of critical data.” Two of the WS_FTP vulnerabilities were tracked as critical.