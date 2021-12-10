Diggs: Violence is a short-sighted option to resolve conflict

The dictionary defines a trump card as a card in a game in which that card always wins. Metaphorically it is used to describe some secret advantage. During this Christmas season, while many people celebrate the birth of someone they rely on, aka “the prince of peace”, many others hold violence as their trump card.

If there are disagreements between family members, they lack the interpersonal skills to settle those disagreements. They don’t seek family counseling. They don’t go to their religious leaders to find solutions. They don’t know what to do when things start spinning out of control. In those homes violence or the threat of violence is the trump card.

When toddlers cry or don’t do as they are told, many parents only know or use violence as a way to control the child’s behavior. As children grow up many of them learn from how they’re treated that the way to control others is to use violence or the threat of violence. If people make them angry or they just feel bad because their classmates or teachers are not friendly towards them, their response is to randomly shoot people. Violence is their trump card.

If they have a disagreement with their neighbors or co-workers, they can’t or won’t negotiate a mutual agreement that works for everyone. It is all or nothing; their way or the highway. And if they don’t get their way, violence is their trump card.

When some people are refused sex, violence is their trump card. When some people object to the sexual orientation of others, violence is their trump card.

Some people feel justified in making war on those of different religions. If other people belong to different social or political groups, some people feel those people should all be killed. Even, perhaps especially, between violent people, violence is their trump card.

Such people have been preparing and practicing many years for their chance to use violence to control or kill the rest of us. Hiding behind their “constitutional right to bear arms”, they have stockpiled weapons and are primed to inflict violence on the rest of us. On Jan. 6 they gave us a snapshot of who they are. If they can’t get what they want, violence is their trump card.

Those of us who realize how short sighted violence is need to find a way to neutralize it. If all we can think of and use is more violence, then the sociopaths will win. We will have become them. Humanity will lose because we will have begun a march backwards towards rule by violence at the cost of everything humanity has gained by love, critical thinking and working together.

None of us may know how to neutralize the trump card of violence, but together we must put violence into a straight jacket inside a padded room. I call on all people of good will to join the effort to neutralize the power of violence.

We can’t let the sociopaths win.

Merry Christmas.

Lawrence Diggs, Roslyn, is an author and professional public speaker. Write him at americannews@aberdeennews.com.

