Dighton nurse sentenced for tampering with hospice patient's medication

BOSTON – A Dighton registered nurse was sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston for drug tampering, according to the Department of Justice.

Marietta Strickland, 61, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 15 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

In October 2020, Strickland pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product, specifically the Schedule II controlled substance oxycodone, which is used for pain relief.

The Dighton Care and Rehabilitation Center at 907 Center St., Dighton, which closed in May of 2019.

While working as a registered nurse at Dighton Care and Rehabilitation Center, Strickland tampered with three blister card packages of oxycodone prescribed to an 89-year-old hospice patient who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, severe dementia and breast cancer, a release from the DOJ states. To avoid detection, Strickland replaced the stolen oxycodone pills with other prescription drugs disguised to look like oxycodone.

As a result of Strickland’s tampering, the victim was deprived of her prescribed oxycodone for at least a month and ingested at least 77 unnecessary prescription tablets, according to the DOJ.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elysa Wan of Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s Health Care Fraud Unit prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Dighton nurse sentenced for tampering with hospice patient's pain meds